Every year, the Baton Rouge Blues Society's Summertime Blues Benefit brings fans and musicians together for a day of food, fun and the blues.
This year's event will take place at The Texas Club on Sunday.Want to get a taste of some of the best blues in Baton Rouge on Sunday?
Here are four things to know before you go:
The surroundings are a bit different
While the society's gatherings usually take place at Phil Brady's on Government Street, this time they're shifting over to the Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. According to society board member Ken Tuminello, it's a matter of "trying to do something a little different."
"It's our first time at a different venue, and it's probably a way bigger venue than we can fill," he said. "There's an opportunity for more seating and tables … there's more space, so hopefully it gives us a chance to have a bigger benefit."
The much-loved Christmas event, however, is still planned to take place at its spiritual home at Phil Brady's in December.
The music's hard to beat …
As ever, this year's lineup brings together some of the finest blues musicians in the city. Featured acts include local staples like Luther Kent, Gregg Wright, The Neal Brothers Band and Chris LeBlanc. Guitar-slinging rock and roller Josh Garrett appears as a special guest, as does the Houston-based Keeshea Pratt Band, winners of the 2018 International Blues Challenge.
… and the food isn't half bad, either
One of the highlights of Blues Society events, as any attendee can tell you, is the food: big, all-you-can eat helpings of jambalaya, fried chicken, white beans and coleslaw. There are plenty of desserts, too, so it's probably not a bad idea to go with an empty stomach.
It's an all-day affair
On the day of the show, doors will open at 1:30 p.m. (with food at 2 p.m. and music at 2:30 p.m.) and the event will last around five or six hours. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day, and can be purchased from Ticketmaster or on The Texas Club's website.
Tuminello said the goal was to take care of the society's expenses and, more simply, to have fun with friends and musicians.
"What we'll get is never a known quantity, but our expenses are in the thousands and we're hoping to exceed that," he said. "(We'd like to) show some love to the local blues artists we've enjoyed over many decades, and also gather up a group of old friends who've enjoyed seeing each other over the years. It's about the music, but it's also about the friends, the fans and the musicians."