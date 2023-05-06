While New Orleans is Louisiana's biggest and most visible city, Baton Rouge is the state's political center of power. Since 1850, a year after it became the state's capital, politicians have traveled to Baton Rouge to make deals, bicker and do business.
It's pretty much a given, then, that visiting the State Capitol while the Legislature is in session would make the Baton Rouge Bucket List. Since the early 1930s, the political action has taken place at the 'new' State Capitol, a towering, Depression-era skyscraper with art deco trimmings just outside Spanish Town.
This year's regular legislative session convened April 10 and must end by June 8. A range of bills are on the agenda, covering everything from the state budget to education, libraries and even the state's hemp laws.
The House of Representatives and Senate chambers are on opposite ends of the building. They're both beautifully adorned, with European-sourced marble and a range of fixtures that would have seemed opulent when the building was built in the depths of the Depression.
Along with the meetings of the House and Senate themselves, a plethora of House and Senate committee meetings take place in meeting rooms on the ground and basement floors. For the uninitiated — and, sometimes, even for the initiated — figuring out what's going with the multitude of bills as they pass through these meetings can be a challenge, though it's often a necessary one.
Unlike most people there, I didn't need to worry too much about that. I was on hand to get a feel for what the place was like in action, picking the busy April 19 session as good a starting point as any.
At the suggestion of The Advocate's own Smiley Anders, the day began with breakfast at Frank's Restaurant on Airline Highway. Frank's has been serving "the best homemade biscuits in the world" since 1964, and it's as close to a stereotypical American diner as possible, with checkered table mats, friendly wait staff and classic rock on the radio. The biscuits and the boudin were very good indeed, and certainly filling enough to fortify the consumer ahead of a day of legislative excitement/tedium.
Upon entering the Capitol's grand Memorial Hall, or "rotunda," one thing became immediately clear: As opposed to the calm of a typical weekend, the Capitol is a very different beast when the Legislature is actually in session. The hall was filled with politicians, aides and assorted political junkies, most enthusiastically chatting in groups and a few quietly catching up one on one. There were also hordes of LSU students, there to take part as the Capitol celebrated its annual LSU Day. A range of stalls were set up in the foyer, covering everything from an aviation simulator to a (fake, thankfully) horse head.
By far the most popular attraction was the LSU Dairy Store's stall, which was giving out free ice cream at an astonishing rate. Can confirm: It's terrific stuff.
The House's spectator gallery, which is reached by a spiral staircase, gives an unobstructed view over the proceedings below. Politicians exchanged notes and jokes as the clock ticked down, while young pages rushed photocopies from desk to desk.
There was a surprise in store. As the session got underway, whistles and laughter broke out as House Speaker Clay Schexnayder put on a sparkly jacket before LSU Lady Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and her victorious basketball team appeared from the back of the chamber. The classic "LSU, LSU" chant rang out as both politicians on the floor and the packed gallery rose to their feet as Mulkey and her team strode to the front of the chamber.
Mulkey, no stranger to being the center of attention, accepted a range of compliments before using her time to passionately argue for renovations to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
"I just want you think long and hard. Now is the time to renovate the PMAC," she said, eyeballing the politicians in front of her, before departing to another round of applause.
With the excitement over, the spectators began to empty out as the house got down to business. After 45 minutes of procedure, I took a break and headed to the top of the Capitol to get some air and take in the best view in town. When I headed back down, there were exactly two people remaining in the gallery.
By then it was well into the nitty-gritty of bills being worked through, with their sponsors occupying the podium and taking questions from the floor. It also became obvious why the press bench is right at the front of the room, given the difficulty of making out voices from the gallery (the background chatter creates an ever-present low hum).
Handy tip: The House order of the day, which can be found online, automatically updates and highlights the topic that's being discussed. It makes following proceedings that much easier.
After another half-hour of discussion, surrounded by an empty gallery and with no legislative horse in the race, it was time to leave. Though the students had gone and the hall emptied out, there were still clusters of political types hovering around the house's door, talking hurriedly in groups before periodically rushing back into the room. Whether there's anyone there to see it or not, the political show will always go on.