Cadet Maj. Cullen Chaney of the Baton Rouge Capitol Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol attended the United States Space Force Space Operations Academy at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this summer.
The Space Operations Academy is an annual week-long educational experience offered to cadets worldwide to participate in an interactive learning environment, tour various Space Force and Air Force facilities, speak with many high-ranking military members, and learn about the multitude of careers available to those interested in space and cyber defense.
Cadets also toured Buckley Air Force Base and walked inside the impressive “Radomes” (Radar Domes). Measuring 30 meters across, these large radar dishes provide invaluable intelligence to the military branches and serve as a missile warning and defense system.
At the Moorman Space Education and Training Center, cadets learned about the importance of satellite networks and the world of cyberspace from multiple United States Space Force Guardians.
Guest speakers also included experts from the civilian field. Representatives from leading astronautical and cyberspace defense companies, including Lockheed Martin and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, presented the challenges and breakthroughs encountered within the engineering field.
In addition to traditional learning through lectures and hands-on classroom experience, the SOA-CO cadets also embraced the outdoors whenever possible. The cadets went on multiple hikes and geocaching adventures to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Colorado. The students enjoyed breathtaking views including snow-capped peaks, lush forests and mountainous expanses at the summit of Pike’s Peak, which stands at 14,115 feet above sea level.