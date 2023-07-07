The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented nearly 30 Vietnam veterans with certificates recognizing their service and sacrifice along with letters of commendation from President Joe Biden and special commemorative lapel pins on June 27.
The chapter held the event in conjunction with VFW Post No. 3693 in Gonzales. The veterans recognized are residents of Ascension Parish.
The program was organized by Chapter Service to Veterans Chair Lea Evans. The roll of honorees was called and introductions made by Susan Smith, immediate past regent of the Baton Rouge Chapter. Chapter Regent Ina G. Navarre made the presentation to each veteran. Chapter Curator Rezzie Meyer assisted with the event.
Following the recognition ceremony, the veterans and other guests enjoyed a jambalaya dinner followed with a celebratory cake featuring decorations in red, white and blue.