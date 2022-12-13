Madeline Ellis is a storyteller.
The quiet but mighty force behind Mimosa is not only an artist, she's also a deep thinker.
If you don't recognize her name, chances are you've seen some of her designs — the largely Louisiana-inspired line of jewelry women across the state adore.
For her Baton Rouge Classic lunch, Ellis picked MJ's Cafe, a Government-street restaurant that specializes in plant-based goodness. When she took her seat at the table, I couldn't help but notice the Band-Aids and bangles Ellis was wearing.
"Yesterday was a buffing day. We always buff on Mondays," Ellis said, explaining the bandages and then proceeding to tell me about the weekly schedule involving casting, rough buffing, tumbling and final buffing that she, her husband, Dawson Ellis, and the rest of the Mimosa staff follow each week to fulfill the jewelry orders.
"Louisiana offers endless design possibilities," she said, adding that the deeper she went in studying and learning about Louisiana designs, the more she learned. "For example, the fleur de lis is derived from the iris, which is the state flower."
From a box of beads to a line of jewelry
The 1999 Denham Springs and 2006 LSU graduate is proud of her deep Louisiana roots. She doubts any of her old friends are surprised at the trajectory of her career path since she was making purses and bracelets for friends in grade school.
"My grandmother got me a Tupperware box of beads," she said. "I made friendship bracelets and more. My mom was a seamstress. My grandparents were very involved in Boy Scouts. We were always making things."
That desire to create things never left her. She and her husband started Mimosa in 2008.
"When people describe me as a jeweler, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I make jewelry too,'" she said. "This is what helps me tell the stories right now."
She said that about 70% of Mimosa's business is Louisiana-based.
I asked which design has surprised her the most and she told me a story about visiting Gene Seneca in Grosse Tete and seeing an alligator gar skeleton that died in a way that it almost taxidermied itself. (The skeleton is now on display in the Mimosa shop at 541 S. Eugene Street in Baton Rouge.)
"I saw that alligator gar, and it was saying, 'Carve me. Carve me. You must carve me!' It has such beautiful scales," she said with a laugh. "Carving the gar turned out to be one of the most challenging pieces I've done. As I was working on it, I was thinking, 'I'm probably making this for myself and four other people who would want an alligator gar bracelet.'"
She was wrong — the unexpectedly beautiful bracelet of a garfish that wraps around one's wrist has turned out to be one of Mimosa's bestsellers.
'That feather-in-the-wind friend'
At MJ's Cafe (5162 Government Street in Baton Rouge), for lunch, Ellis chose the Bae LT, a vegan sandwich of coconut bacon, roasted garlic aioli, heirloom tomatoes, avocado and sprouts on sourdough toast with a Thai-peanut crunch salad. I ordered a cup of tomato basil soup and the Thai-peanut crunch salad, made of cabbage, carrots, avocado, quinoa, green onions, bell pepper, cucumber, peanuts and a spicy peanut dressing.
Ellis and her husband both studied landscape architecture at LSU. She credits those studies not only for their relationship but also their abilities to be problem solvers and think creatively.
"We both speak the same language, which makes me crazy sometimes, but it works," she said.
The couple has been married for 15 years and has two children.
Earlier this year, Ellis stopped working in the shop and office and moved her design work to her home.
"I just was getting too distracted by too many other things," she said. "Now, my husband runs the business, and I design the jewelry."
She says, of all the jewelry pieces she's created, the pelican cuff remains her favorite. She credits her husband for being the entrepreneurial force behind the company.
"I never imagined I would have a business. I just wanted to make jewelry in my closet," she said. "I'm not a planner. I'm that feather-in-the-wind friend. I might be there on time."
Louisiana in her bones
Ellis is a reader. She referenced at least three books as we chatted over lunch, including Simon Sinek's "The Infinite Game," "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer and "Beauty" by John O'Donohue.
"O'Donohue uses landscape words to talk about other things," she said, adding that "Braiding Sweetgrass," is written by a woman who is a botanist and Native American.
"The book is rooted in science, but she blends ways of seeing the world," Ellis said.
Ellis' thoughtful approach to life was palpable to me. She said two buckets of thought affect her designs. The first is the human experience. She works to design pieces that can be used as grounding tools, when needed — like a bracelet called the tactile cuff.
"The bracelet is a place for your hand to land if you struggle with anxiety," she said, explaining that if someone complimented the bracelet, the wearer could choose to talk about its meaning and design as a coping tool for anxiety — or not. The bracelet provides an opportunity for conversation and vulnerability depending on the wearer's level of comfort.
Giving people a means to talk about anxiety and mental health is important to Ellis.
The second bucket of thought in her designs is the outside world.
"Not just Louisiana specific, but that's where I am. I appreciate it. Maybe we can take better care of it and marvel at its beauty,' she said. "The older I get, I feel like this place is in my bones. This is my story to tell."
Aside from Mimosa's Baton Rouge shop and online presence, Mimosa jewelry items are available at Lee Michaels and a variety of museum shops and other stores in the state.