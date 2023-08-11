BYOB.
"Bring your own Bibles" is merely a suggestion and not a requirement for the Glowing in Faith Small Group Study for women. The group meets at 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge.
"The purpose of me starting this small group was to find an opportunity to teach the Bible," said Cynthia Young, founder of Glowing in Grace Ministries. "I love God, I love to teach the Bible, and God told me to do it, so here I am."
Young said she was just being faithful to the voice of God.
"God said, 'You're not about to stop this,'" she said. "When he speaks to me, I just have to be obedient and do what he says because I know it's going to help somebody."
Young, 41, is a certified Christian life coach, author and CEO and owner of All Things Cynthia Young LLC. She has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix and a master's in public administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
She started the Bible study in January at the Main Library on Goodwood before moving to Eden Park in March.
"I'll kind of go through the end of the year to see how it goes," said Young, a member of United Christian Faith Ministries.
The Bible study offers women not only an opportunity to study biblical lessons but also a place to have open and authentic fellowship, Young said.
"The main thing is just providing that safe place for women to share and open up to whatever's in their hearts," she said. "Sometimes we stray completely off the lesson, and it turns into just sharing."
Young said she usually allows time during the session for women to share a praise report or a testimony. Women may not have the opportunity to do that at their church, Sunday School class or other Bible study gatherings, she said.
Sharing a testimony is vital for a few reasons, Young said, including that a personal story can encourage others.
"We need to give an account of the hope that we have. God is going to put us in situations all the time where we encounter people that need hope," Young said.
Another reason is sharing stories can give women a sense of release.
"The tears come out. They start talking about something from their past that has been hindering them for a long time," Young said. "It's stopped them from being the person God has called them to be. I thank God for this opportunity to help."
The Bible study focuses on a different theme each month. The topic for August was "Cultivating Self-Awareness," with readings from John 9. The next Glowing in Faith Small Group Study is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
For more information, contact Young at (225) 475-4666 or info@glowingingrace.me; or go to allthingscynthiayoung.com or facebook.com/cynthia.young.225.