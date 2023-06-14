Brandon Journet has taken being a DJ to the next level — and he's willing to share his formula.

"The secret to being a great DJ is probably the secret to being a great anything — it's all about understanding diversity," said Journet, 42. "Taking a bunch of things from a bunch of different places and bringing them together. It's about really understanding people. Listening more than you speak. Taking in more than you put out."

Journet, who lives in Lafayette, is a master of using his sixth sense to catch the vibe of the situation and find the next perfect song to play, whatever genre of music that may be.

Plenty of people are taking notice of his skills.

He's the DJ for the New Orleans Saints' VIP pregame experience. He's also an in-demand DJ who travels across the country for events.