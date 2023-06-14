Brandon Journet has taken being a DJ to the next level — and he's willing to share his formula.
"The secret to being a great DJ is probably the secret to being a great anything — it's all about understanding diversity," said Journet, 42. "Taking a bunch of things from a bunch of different places and bringing them together. It's about really understanding people. Listening more than you speak. Taking in more than you put out."
Journet, who lives in Lafayette, is a master of using his sixth sense to catch the vibe of the situation and find the next perfect song to play, whatever genre of music that may be.
Plenty of people are taking notice of his skills.
He's the DJ for the New Orleans Saints' VIP pregame experience. He's also an in-demand DJ who travels across the country for events.
Additionally, he hosts a nightly show on XXL Magazine that is primarily hip-hop. His weekend show on Popcrush is mostly Top 40.
"I feel like I've always lived between the two," Journet said, speaking of hip-hop and Top 40.
But his musical tastes don't end there. He's also a fan of country, R&B and more. In addition, he's an on-air personality and program director for Hot 107.9. His varied musical tastes are almost as diverse as his DNA.
"Both of my parents are Creole. I'm White, Black, German, Native American and the list goes on," he said.
Indeed, it does.
According to his DNA results on Ancestry, his heritage is an incredible blend of 15 countries/ethnicities:
- 24% France
- 14% Scotland
- 11% Ireland
- 9% Ivory Coast
- 7% Senegal
- 7% Benin and Togo
- 5% England
- 4% Nigeria
- 4% Norway
- 2% Indigenous America
- 2% Sweden/Denmark
- 1% Mali
- 1% Indigenous Mexico
- 1% Basque
- 1% Spain
"This land is my land, baby!" Journet said regarding his Indigenous American heritage.
He has gumbo running through his veins and uses it to tap into a variety of listeners, mixing it all up.
Journet started DJing the summer of 1999, when he was 18 and had just graduated from Comeaux High School in Lafayette. But it was his early days that gave him his musical footing — specifically riding in the backseat in his mother's minivan and listening to her music.
"From Reba to Anita Baker to Celine Dion to Garth Brooks," he said. "My mom likes R&B, grocery store music, easy listening. My dad likes yacht rock. My sister is seven years older and had me listening to things I probably shouldn't have."
In May, Journet was setting up his turntables again in his downtown Lafayette studio, a small upstairs space he initially rented before the pandemic so he would have room to put things and meet with clients.
Downtown Lafayette is near and dear to his heart. He lived there for 13 years and helped create the "Life is better when we come together" street mural at the corner of Jefferson and Garfield streets, about a block from his office.
During the pandemic quarantine months, Journet live streamed music from his studio or his home, relying on his collection of "tens of thousands" of albums to play for four or five hours at a time.
Like his record collection, his audience also grew to tens of thousands.
"The pandemic experience did more for me than you could imagine. I became a center point for people to get in the chat and talk to each other," he said. "I started picking genres, eras, club eras, specific eras of techno — late-night underground techno, hiphop, virtual wedding reception."
He ended up creating merchandise and started a little boutique — all the while still doing his Monday through Friday radio gig.
Journet bought a video mixer and improved the quality of the livestream, which elevated the production quality.
More people took notice, and his work struck a chord. Once things started to open up, life took off for Journet.
He picked up the pre-recorded syndicated radio show with XXL Magazine and got the contract for "Pop Crush Weekend."
He describes himself as "very effective in time management" to keep his business and multiple jobs in tune.
He still considers himself a student of the game. He keeps on learning and listening. He knows the beats per minute to almost any song. He knows the keys. He knows which beats work for which moods.
He also still visits record stores wherever he travels, approaching record bins like an archaeological site. Digging through bins of albums, he starts connecting the dots and understanding what was going on in a place in different decades — and what influences led to the next music in a particular place.
"It's like any city you go to, you get a sense of that place. You start to figure out what genre of music was big in a certain region," he said. "Anytime I'm crate digging, maybe I find an album that belonged to Rebecca — and she circled a song. In terms of being a student of the game, you know, 'Play this one.' You almost get a piece of whoever those people are."
Journet said there are songs that are considered classics in south Louisiana "that aren't big most anywhere else."
Which ones? "Take my Hand" by Wayne Toups, "The Freeze" and "Boogie Shoes."
"Our region really likes music that has swing to it — and the waltz is big here," he said.
Which, he explains, goes back to the Cajun roots of the region.
"Sound is carried through the generations," Journet said.
His career has already far exceeded any financial goals or expectations he set for himself and he is working for something bigger now.
"My next goal is to take all the different, unique skill sets and be a dot connector," he said. "Some people have told me, 'You have to leave Louisiana.' But I want to do something in line with teaching the next generation here. I'm not sure if there's an attainable goal, but I want to do whatever fills my cup, to do good. Life is better when we come together."