With the bounty of spring, the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance is set to begin operating four weekly markets in different areas of Baton Rouge.
Starting Tuesday, April 11, the Red Stick Farmers Market will host a group of farmers and food artisans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Main Library on Goodwood Blvd.
Building on the success of the library market last fall, vendors will set up in the public plaza in front of the library. Guests are able to shop for local fruits and vegetables, fresh breads, garden plants, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more while visiting the library or BREC’s Independence Community Park and Botanic Gardens.
Additionally, Iverstine Farms Butcher will be on-site at the Tuesday Market serving both hot and take-home dinners made with local ingredients. The menu items and themes will vary each week. Bring your family after work and school and enjoy an easy meal, fun desserts, spring produce, and so much more.
On April 11, BREADA will collaborate with the library and other partners to offer ongoing events during the market such as cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities and live music.
As with all of BREADA’s markets, visitors can shop with cash, credit/debit or SNAP benefits. BREADA will match SNAP purchases dollar-for-dollar (up to $50/day), and kids can sign up for Red Stick Sprouts to receive $2 in tokens to shop.
Starting Wednesday, April 19, The Red Stick Farmers Market will reopen its Wednesday Mobile Market which operates from 9 a.m. until noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA.
The Red Stick Farmers Market takes place every Thursday and Saturday year-round, plus every Tuesday and Wednesday seasonally (April to July and October to December). The Saturday market is from 8 a.m. until noon at the corner of Fifth Street and Main Street, downtown Baton Rouge.
The Thursday market is from 8 a.m. until noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road).
To learn more, follow BREADA on Facebook (@breada) and Instagram (@redstickfarmersmarket) for more information on markets, programs, and events.