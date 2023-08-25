Tucked away on Nicholson Drive, BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation sits seemingly untouched, like a trip back in time. However, the 232-year-old main house and surrounding 16 acres serve to educate others about the lifestyle that formed the culture of Louisiana influenced by early settlers from France and the West Indies.
"Some people call us the hidden gem of Baton Rouge," said Debbie Samuel, a tour guide. "People have lived here their whole lives and didn't know we were here."
Magnolia Mound is a nationally accredited museum and historic site, built in 1790 by John Joyce. From 1802 to 1805, the house was enlarged and renovated. In the early 19th century, the site was home to Constance Duplantier and Armand Duplantier, a French military officer and aide-de-camp to the Marquis de Lafayette.
Visitors can choose either to participate in a guided tour of the main house and open hearth kitchen or a self-guided tour. However, a self-guided tour does not include entrance into the main house, as it holds a multimillion dollar collection of art and furniture. While the pieces are not original, the collection features locally made furniture from Louisiana's colonial period, textiles, crystal obtained through the major port of New Orleans and English and French ceramics.
Guided tours of the grounds are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission for guided tours is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children 5 to 7 years old and free for children under 5 years old. Admission for full-time college students, military, teachers and those with an AAA membership is $9 with an identification card.
If visitors arrive too early or too late for a tour, the site includes a gift shop, diorama of the grounds and two educational videos to watch in the Turner Family Visitor Center. Visitors are free to add a self-guided tour before or after their visit to the house.
All of the artifacts displayed in the main house and outer buildings are owned and cared for the Friends of Magnolia Mound Plantation, Inc. The organization provides advisory and financial assistance in the care and maintenance of the Kitchen Garden, the production of Black History Month programming and other educational offerings.
Magnolia Mounds offers workshops, lectures, festivals and more during the year. In December, they host Creole Christmas, a free event that invites artisans, historic dancers and entertainment during the holiday season. They also participate in "First Free Sunday" on the first Sunday each month, offering free highlight tours and special programs of traditional crafts, informative lectures and family activities.
What to know:
- The guided tour takes around one hour to complete and is both inside and outside. (We recommend going when the weather is cooler.)
- The plantation home was once the center of a 900-acre operation with frontage on the Mississippi River.
- Personal photos are allowed.
- Magnolia Mound offers a variety of hands-on educational programs for groups ranging in size from 10-60 students. Each program lasts approximately 45 minutes. Those interested should book a school tour at least four weeks in advance. Spring semester is the busiest time of the year for school tours. For questions, brochures and bookings, email magnoliamound@brec.org.
- The site has two venues for special events, including weddings, company picnics, corporate meetings, private parties and more. For more information about rentals or to schedule an appointment to view the facilities, email magnoliamound@brec.org.
- There are nine levels of membership for the Members of the Friends of Magnolia Mound, ranging from $25 to $10,000. Members receive free admission, a 20% discount on purchases in the gift shop and additional benefits throughout the year.
- Magnolia Mound seeks educational, house and kitchen docents as well as gardeners. For more information about these volunteer opportunities email magnoliamound@brec.org or call 225-343-4955.