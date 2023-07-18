Brenda Davis’ garden is so welcoming that friends, neighbors and wildlife are always eager to enter.
She has spent more than 20 years designing and planting the oasis that surrounds her garden home. Strolling the garden path inside the courtyard, one must pause to gaze — the sights are endless. Textures of plant leaves and blooms, glistening garden jewels and sculptures pop out of greenness or are tucked away in trees, propped on birdbaths or birdhouses, or hanging on fences.
“I’ve divided the garden into rooms. Outside of the gate, in the parking area, I have a cutting garden with zinnias and swamp sunflowers, which the butterflies just love,” she said.
Hugging the garage, just below the kitchen window, is a mini herb garden where seasonal herbs are grown; a mainstay is parsley.
Nestled on a side brick wall is a grotto with wall-hanging concrete sculptures honoring various saints that keep watch over a lush butterfly garden.
When Davis and her late husband, Dave, moved into their house off of Jefferson Highway, the focal part of the backyard was a wooden fence, a plain concrete patio, and her neighbors’ rooftops.
“It was really a blank slate,” Davis said.
She first addressed the fence line.
“I asked Michael Hopping, a designer, to help me figure out how to hide all the rooftops which overwhelmed the backyard,” she said.
Painting the wooden fence “New Orleans green” and adding ligustrum did the trick, providing coverage and adding a lush green backdrop. Through the years, she’s added smaller ornamental trees like crepe myrtle, sweet olive and magnolia. A large drake elm, once on the property, was lost in Hurricane Ida. In its place, Davis built a pergola providing a new focal point with shade.
The patio and rooftops have disappeared. In their place is lush foliage where birds are spied perching on tree branches or diving in to grab seed from a feeder. Her yard is a certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, so in addition to birds, she has seen lizards, garden snakes, frogs, opossums, raccoons and an array of pollinators. In the summer, cicadas are heard buzzing in the distance.
Davis had a vision when she began her garden design.
“From the wild exterior, I wanted to walk in and see a pop of color,” she said.
The sitting areas include brightly colored aqua blue and lime green cushions accented with yellow.
“I’m a little bit of a color snob. I have an affinity for yellows, greens, blues, reds and oranges. No pink or purple. I like to stick with my palette and not scramble the brain,” she laughed. Her only exception is a Peggy Martin rosebush that she keeps in her back utility area visible from one of the guest bedroom windows.
One focal point she considers the icon of the courtyard is a handcrafted jazz instrument metal water sculpture created by New Orleans artist Luis Colmenares.
“My husband, Dave, really loved Louis Armstrong, and we saw a larger version of this sculpture in New Orleans. I asked the artist, Luis, if he could make a smaller one for us. He said if I could provide the instruments, the price would be a lot cheaper, so that’s what I did,” Davis explained.
Davis found vintage instruments from a high school she used to work with in Alabama. The sculpture features Louis Armstrong, and a highlight of the piece is seen at night when the cornet lights up with a gas flame.
Another homage to Armstrong is featured farther down a walkway: a metal cut-out sculpture with lyrics to “What a Wonderful World.”
Her husband passed away in 2017, but Davis continued her garden enhancements and found a friend and design partner, retired engineer Mack Bradley.
“I think sometimes Mack thinks I’m overdoing it, and he’s probably right,” Davis laughed.
Despite all the plants and flowers she has around the house, some 1,500 square feet of them, she says her yard is very low maintenance.
“I don’t have a blade of grass in my yard. There are very little weeds because I mulch very heavily and try recycling my neighbors' leaves or pine straw,” she said. Davis said an irrigation system helps with watering, and she avoids the use of chemicals.
“I enjoy the composition and pulling it together and making things pleasing to the eye,” she said.
“I usually say, ‘What if we? … and Mack will think of ways to make it happen. We make a good team, because I have the idea and he pulls it off,” Davis said.
The courtyard is a haven for entertaining. Her pre-dinner party cocktails are enjoyed there, and the courtyard is the centerpiece for an annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. One of her “rooms” is a secret garden she made using empty wine bottles from friends. Her next project, a beaded cork wall, is in the planning stages.
“I take my coffee and cocktails there every morning and every night,” Davis said.