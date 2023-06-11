Brett J. Broussard’s Instagram feed is one beautifully plated meal followed by another. Rooted in South Louisiana cooking, his homemade creations celebrate local seafood and game with unconventional recipes and artfully placed garnishes. Bullfrog and nutria dishes never looked more elegant.
Over a plate of his grandmother’s redfish courtbouillon served with homemade bread, he shared the origins of his food obsession and gave me a taste of the soul and substance underlying the well-curated images of his cooking.
Broussard works in finance; his wife Bethany is in education — at the end of the day they enjoy cooking together.
“I’m more into gravy; he’s gourmet,” she said.
While Broussard’s repertoire includes dishes like Wild Pork Pho, and Seared Jumbo Diver Sea Scallops with a Sriracha Steen’s Syrup Glaze, as a younger man, he began with the basics in his Grandmother Ruby Reaux Hebert’s kitchen where he learned to make gumbo, fricassee, courtbouillon and homemade bread.
“My Maw-Maw was always cooking with one main ingredient — love. She put love in everything she did and was inspired by the smiles her food would elicit,” Broussard recalled.
Before starting his roux, Broussard kneaded dough.
“Homemade bread is always on the menu for special occasions, as a tip of the cap to my grandmother,” he said, methodically rolling, pushing, and forming a pattern in the flour on the countertop.
Noticing a heart shape emerging, I asked, “Do you always do that?”
He nodded with a smile.
“Yes, he does,” his wife assured me, explaining that he did it for their kids when they were young, and the tradition continues though they are away at college.
Broussard’s grandmother learned to bake bread as a young girl growing up in Indian Bayou southwest of Lafayette.
“When she was 16, her mother was bedridden by a stroke," he said. "She told her daughter, ‘Ruby, tu vas apprendre a faire du pain.’”
With that declaration in Cajun French, Broussard said his grandmother sent her daughter to get the bowl, spoon and ingredients from the kitchen. At the bedside, they began the lessons — beating, rolling and punching the dough. She became the bread maker for the family and continued to regularly bake the honey-sweetened loaves for her children and grandchildren.
As a child, Broussard spent a lot of time at his grandmother’s home in Lafayette’s Bendel Gardens neighborhood savoring the smells of gravies and gumbos and delighting in the sight of tarts and biscuits magically emerging from the oven.
“She was always cooking, and people were always dropping in to eat. I loved being around the chaos of it," he said.
When he was in his later years of college and his grandmother was in her mid-80s, Broussard asked, “Maw-Maw, where do you keep these recipes?”
She laughed.
“You mean to tell me, when you die, this isn’t written down?!,” he said he asked her.
Broussard made a plan. Every Tuesday night, he would visit with a pen, paper and a tape recorder.
“I thought I was going to get recipes, but I also got all these memories and stories — it was amazing," Broussard said. "Behind every great dish lies an incredible story, and each story creates a lasting memory.”
Eight months into these weekly sessions, his grandmother passed away. As a gift to his family, Broussard compiled and self-published, “A Taste of the Past” which contains the basics of South Louisiana Cajun cuisine with a touch of Americana sprinkled in, like recipes for “Lime Jell-O Salad” and “Chocolate Sandwiches.”
Home remedies are included, such as one called “Raisins” — a daily treatment for arthritis involving raisins soaked in cheap gin. Stories woven throughout give testament to a life well-lived providing food for family and creating lasting connections in the kitchen.
Broussard continues his grandmother’s legacy.
“I love bringing people together and I do that with food being the centerpiece,” he said.
He regularly shares his talents — cooking for family, friends and hunting buddies; planning and preparing multicourse meals for fundraising dinners; and teaching classes. When he is in cooking mode — anytime after 5 o’clock — he goes by “Chef Broussard,” humbly acknowledging it as a self-proclaimed title taken on after decades of diligently pursuing his avocation of cooking.
As we sat to eat, Broussard thanked God. With the first bite, he thanked his grandmother. As I cleaned the remains of the rich, delicious redfish courtbouillon from my plate with a third slice of bread, the doorbell rang. Broussard regularly feeds neighbors who drop by while he is cooking. The generosity was being returned as a friend brought by a serving of ramen soup with seared duck breasts — a surprise second course.
I left with gratitude for having gotten a behind-the-scenes look at the love and joy that goes into Broussard’s cooking and for having tasted the legacy of his grandmother’s love.
Redfish Courtbouillon
Serves 8. Recipe is by Ruby Reaux Hebert.
1 cup onion, chopped
½ cup bell pepper, chopped
¼ cup celery, chopped
2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons tomato paste
14 ½ ounce can whole tomatoes, chopped
3 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
¼ cup green onions, chopped
¼ cup parsley, chopped fine
3 cups seafood stock
1 ½ pound fish filets (redfish, drum, or catfish), cut into bite sized pieces
Tony Chachere’s or your favorite South Louisiana seasoning blend
Cayenne pepper, optional
2-4 cups warm water or seafood stock, optional for serving as a soup
1. In a 4-6-quart Magnalite or other heavy-bottomed pot, combine oil and flour to make a roux. Cook, stirring continuously, over medium high heat for approximately 6-7 minutes or until it turns to a dark brown chocolate color.
2. Add onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, and tomato paste to the dark brown roux. Cook for approximately 2 minutes, stirring continuously.
3. Add chopped whole tomatoes with juice and stir to combine.
4. Slowly add 3 cups of seafood stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on low for 45 minutes to an hour.
5. Season the fish with Tony Chachere’s and add to the pot, along with the green onions and parsley. Gently stir to combine.
6. Cook for 10-15 minutes. Taste and add more seasonings if necessary.
7. Serve over rice.
This courtbouillon can be served as fish soup. Add enough water or seafood stock to the pot until soup is desired consistency. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Homemade Bread
Serves 9 (makes 2 loaves). Recipe is by Ruby Reaux Hebert with modifications by Brett J. Broussard.
2 cups milk
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup honey
2 teaspoons dry active yeast
1 teaspoon salt
6 cups bread flour, divided
¼ cup butter, softened
Vegetable oil cooking spray
1. In a small bowl, warm the milk to approximately 100 F. Add the sugar, honey and yeast. Stir gently until dissolved. Let stand for 15 minutes until frothy.
2. In a large bowl, mix salt and 4 cups of flour. Add the yeast mixture and stir until thoroughly combined.
3. Add butter and the remaining 2 cups of flour. Mix until everything is incorporated.
4. Transfer dough to a floured work surface and knead for 5-7 minutes.
5. Place the dough in a large bowl lightly greased with vegetable oil. Cover and let rise for 1 hour.
6. Punch down the dough, remove, and knead for 2 minutes.
7. Coat two 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pans with vegetable oil.
8. Cut the dough into two equal parts. Form each into a small loaf, place in the prepared pans, cover, and let rise for another hour.
9. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
10. Place bread in the oven and reduce heat to 350 F. Bake for 25 minutes.
11. Remove bread from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before removing from the pans.