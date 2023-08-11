Broadway at the Ballet
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Broadway at the Ballet, bringing together many of the best performance artists of Baton Rouge, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Advance tickets are $60 and $70 at the door. For tickets, call (225) 766-8379 or visit bidpal.net/batb23.
At LASM
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host an Art After Hours Launch Party to celebrate the opening of the museum’s newest exhibition, "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in The Republic Finance Gallery. The exhibition, designed to celebrate this year’s 20th anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, features eight contemporary artists searching for answers to life’s mysteries by combining art and science. The party will include wine, hors d’oeuvres, live music and door prizes. Tickets are $25 by visiting tinyurl.com/ArtAfterHoursLaunchParty.
The Big Sketch
The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, is launching a communitywide art project, "The Big Sketch," through its BREC Art division to get the greater East Baton Rouge community drawing, sketching and painting. Beginning Sept. 4, BREC Art will email participants a weekly creative prompt designed to challenge artists at all levels to create original works within a sketchbook format. Prompts will be emailed through Oct. 30. All participants will be invited to a special BREC Art event at BREC’s Baringer Art Center, 7401 Baringer Road, to share their work. Sign up now by visiting brec.org/brecart.
High School Musical Jr.
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of "High School Musical Jr.," opening Friday, Aug. 18, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Tickets are $24 for adults and $18 for children by visiting playmakersbr.org.
Symphony Chorus auditions
The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus currently is auditioning new singers for the 2023-24 season, which will include music ranging from Haydn's "The Creation" to the music of John Williams. Rehearsals begin on Sept. 25. For more information on the audition process, the chorus and its schedule, visit brso.org/chorus.
River Road Show
The Art Guild of Louisiana’s premier exhibit, the River Road Show, a national juried and judged competition, runs through Sept. 25 at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. The show features work by 65 artists from throughout the nation who paint in various mediums. The awards reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
Tony 'n Tina's Wedding
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Tony 'n Tina's Wedding," running Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 17-20, at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $50 by visiting theatrebr.org.
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at the University of Alabama" through Dec. 3 and "The Shaping of Us: Queerness in Ceramics" through Oct. 22. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
'Sweat' auditions
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, for Ascension Community Theatre's production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Sweat," at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. For more information, visit actgonzales.org.