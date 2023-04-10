Twice a week, the indoor court at BREC's Forest Community Park gets noisy.
The building echoes to the sound of feet shuffling across the floor, the occasional shout and, above all, the rhythmic clip-clop of table tennis balls in action.
The court is the domain of the Baton Rouge Table Tennis Club (BRTTC) on Wednesdays and Sundays. For more than 65 years, the not-for-profit club has been at the heart of Baton Rouge's table tennis community, providing a welcoming space for both beginners willing to give the sport a go and more advanced players. It's no amateur setup: The club is a member of USA Table Tennis, the sport's governing body in the United States.
Doug Stewart, BRTTC's vice president, is a veteran player of 15 years or so. He's usually to be found on the court during the sessions, looking intensely focused as he goes toe to toe with other players.
"I really enjoy it," he said. "For me it's a challenge, it's very good exercise … you typically get up a pretty good sweat by the end of the day."
While the number of participants varies, around 12 to 20 people tend to turn up on Wednesdays and 25 to 30 on Sundays. Some are younger players, though most are seasoned veterans with somewhere between 15 and 30 years' experience. It's something the club is hoping to add to, or better yet, change.
"We'd like to appeal to a younger group," Stewart said. "We all have a few years on us … we'd like a few more younger ones (to join)."
One thing's for sure: for those trying to up their skills, there's no better place to go.
Backyard or social ping-pong can be physical enough, but watching players who truly know what they're doing is something else. The game can be relentlessly physical, requiring constant movement and supreme hand-eye coordination.
At one point during a recent Wednesday night session, Stewart and club board member John Lee warmed up by hitting overhand shots to each other. Both gradually moved back from the table as they flung increasingly harder shots at each other to the point where they were about six feet or so from the edge, the ball little more than a blur.
In general, ping-pong's benefits are many. As the players like to point out, not only does playing make for a great physical workout, but it provides exceptional mental benefits, too. According to recent studies, playing on a regular basis can help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by almost 50%.
"It's like chess and boxing at the same time," one of its members said.
In the interest of experiencing the difference between the backyard game and a serious one, this reporter gave it a go. Playing against Stewart, things went more or less as expected. The first game was an 11-1 blowout, and though there was a brief glimmer of hope during the second game, which ended 11-3, it was promptly extinguished by an 11-0 demolition in the third.
"Remember when we used to think we were pretty good at ping-pong?" a fellow onlooker said. "Like, a couple of hours ago?"
It's all part of the experience. The regulars admit that facing such a high caliber of opposition can be daunting at first — it causes some to come back for more, while others find it too intimidating — but there's no ego on display.
Quite the contrary, there's a strong sense of camaraderie and friendship, with the warm and welcoming regulars making it clear that they're there to help.
"Even though we don't have an official coach here, all our members are willing to give tips," Stewart said.
Games can be as serious, or as relaxed, as the participants want them.
As the night wound down, the tables were packed away and silence gradually returned to the building. For another couple of days, at least.
Location: Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
Hours: 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Cost: $5, or $3 for students. Sessions are open to all.