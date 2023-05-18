Markets abound in Baton Rouge.
I'll confess that the first time I went to the Saturday morning Red Stick market, hosted by BREADA in downtown Baton Rouge, things were so right that I had this moment where I felt like that scene in the movie "Notting Hill" when Hugh Grant is walking through the seasons through Portobello Road Market in London.
That scene has long been one of my favorite movie moments. There's something about walking through a great market that gives me a sense that all is right with the world.
In peak season, Red Stick Farmers Market has markets four days of the week.
Hours and locations include:
- Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the East Baton Rouge Public Library Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge (peak season only)
- Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge (peak season only)
- Thursdays, 8 a.m. to noon, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge (year-round)
- Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, downtown Main Street Market between Fifth and Main Streets, Baton Rouge (year-round)
Red Stick is a producer-only market, which means that more than 50 local farmers grow all the food items sold. They sell a variety of products including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, artisan breads, homemade pies, honey, milk and cheese, native plants, herbs and specialty food items. BREADA provides healthy, locally grown food options for consumers.
Facts and pointers about BREADA markets:
- Cash, credit, debit and Louisiana Purchase cards are accepted at all locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market.
- No pets are permitted.
- The Saturday market downtown is rain or shine, but they have to make that call at 5:15 a.m. If you get there and don't see the typical street setup, check the Galvez Garage between Fifth and Sixth streets, a state parking garage, which takes up the whole city block. The whole market moves in there when necessary with the Main Street Market which is always inside the garage.
- The other year-round market at Pennington on Thursdays closes occasionally due to weather.
- The peak season markets last as long as the growing season permits, usually until the end of June or early July, again depending on weather.
- All the produce is seasonal and grown in Louisiana, which means they don't have every vegetable every time.
- On Saturday mornings, make sure you venture beyond the outdoor part of the market and check out Mainstreet Market, which offers six restaurants open from 8 a.m. until noon. Sit down. Have breakfast. "There's a whole other ecosystem," said Darlene Rowland, BREADA's executive director.
- Parking is free in the Galvez Garage on weekends.
- On the first Saturday of each month, the arts market also happens.
- All of BREADA's markets accept SNAP (formerly food stamps) and offer a match for under-resourced families to increase their fresh food intake.
- The markets operate a token economy for those wanting to use SNAP benefits or credit cards vendors aren't able to accept. Vendors accept the wooden tokens as payments. BREADA holds the license to accept SNAP.
- There's live music at the downtown market every weekend.
- BREAD is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Looking ahead, a planned structure that will be built for the downtown market has been delayed. Rowland says she expects construction to start toward the end of the year.