Diana Lombana wanted local friends to join her in indulging in one of her cherished family treats, paletas de fresa. Her son, Pasqual, also dubbed the summer delectable "paletas de la abuelita," which translates to grandmother's popsicles.
Lombana shares a love for paletas with her son, who happily assisted with preparations. The younger guests gathered were especially eager to relish in this seasonal delight.
Paletas de fresa is a mixture of strawberries, cream, milk and sugar, blended to create a smooth and creamy texture. These popsicles are suitable for all ages, making them the perfect summer treat to savor.
Growing up in Medellin, Columbia, Lombana enjoyed her grandmother Evangelina Guzman's paletas.
Lombana is a passionate volunteer who relocated to Louisiana in 2020 with her family. She is actively contributing her skills to several organizations like the American Red Cross, Atelier de Nature and providing Spanish tutoring.
She takes pride in sharing her cultural traditions and love for nature with her new community. Lombana has created a warm and inviting atmosphere in her home. Her kitchen offers a lovely view of her backyard and the native plants that she nurtures.
Lombana is an active member of Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners and participates in the school garden initiative at Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School.
She is involved in the Acadiana Native Plant Project's propagation team, which awards Habitat Certification levels based on the number of native plants in one's yard. Recently, she achieved the gold-level certification.
As we assembled around her kitchen island, Pasqual offered to demonstrate removing a paleta from the small aluminum container. The children couldn't wait to grab one for themselves. However, their impatience led them to grumble about the coldness because they hadn't allowed enough time for the popsicles to thaw properly.
Lombana initially attempted to use silicon molds but found them cumbersome to handle, especially when thawing only one. She decided to try the small aluminum canisters her grandmother had used when she was younger but could not locate the item locally or online. Fortunately, her mother, Margoth Herrera, found them in Columbia and brought them to her daughter during a visit.
She places each canister in a small amount of warm water to easily remove the popsicle, and they pop right out.
Before our visit, Lombana and her son had made a batch of eleven paletas, but Pasqual couldn't resist and ate four immediately after they were frozen. She decided to make another batch for the demonstration to ensure everyone could enjoy their family tradition.
She and Pasqual conversed in Spanish as he took charge of making the paletas. Even though he preferred joining the other children playing in the other room, he returned to the kitchen to finish pouring the remaining mixture into the empty canisters so more paletas would be waiting for him the next day.
These sweets are made with just five ingredients. They are a refreshing option for a sweltering day in South Louisiana.
Lombana mentioned that switching out strawberries with kiwis, bananas, raspberries, or blueberries also works. However, she does not recommend adding fruit at the bottom. Additionally, you may opt to use water, almond milk, or coconut milk instead of whole milk.
To add sweetness, she suggests experimenting with sugar, brown sugar, honey, or agave nectar, according to your preference. Lombana doesn't use sugar since her family prefers the La Lechera brand of sweetened condensed milk, which is super sweet.
As Lombana put it, "this recipe is meant to be played with." There isn't a single method to prepare or consume it. It all depends on one's taste. Pasqual likes to have it in popsicle form, while her husband, Jorge Lombana, prefers to wait for it to thaw and eat it as ice cream.
Paletas de Fresa
Makes 10 popsicles.
Recipe is by Diana Lombana adapted from Evangelina Guzman.
1 cup of strawberries
1 cup condensed milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup whole milk
1 lime
1. Begin by boiling the strawberries with some water and freshly squeezed lime juice.
2. Use a blender to combine the strawberries with condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, and whole milk until the mixture is smooth. Depending on your preference, you can blend it into a puree or leave it slightly chunky.
3. Once blended, pour the mixture into ice pop molds and freeze for at least six hours until completely firm.
4. Depending on the mold you use, after an hour, insert wooden popsicle sticks into the mix and return to the freezer.
5. Remove the popsicles from the molds, and enjoy.