If Ruby could talk, she would tell you that she's the supervisor of Bunnie Cannon's entire Swarovski crystals operation.
The puggy English bulldog sits close by while Cannon covers LSU football helmets, batting helmets, baseballs, softballs and basketballs in purple and gold crystals, each precisely glued in place.
The process can be tedious, but Ruby doesn't mind, because that means her mom will be sitting by her side for hours on end. Meanwhile, Cannon's mom, Dorothy, sits at a nearby table offering her help, because these days, the sparkly LSU sports pieces are in high demand.
Yes, this has become somewhat of a family operation that began with a request from the LSU Women's Basketball team.
Cannon is the president of the team's Fast Break Club, and in case you didn't notice, her name is synonymous with LSU — her dad was the late Heisman Trophy-winning halfback Billy Cannon, whose 89-yard, Halloween night punt return in 1959 lifted the Tigers to a 7-3 victory over Ole Miss.
So, LSU has played a big part in Cannon's life, so it's understandable that when LSU Athletics calls with a request, she readily answers.
The calls have been pouring in after Cannon answered the Women's Basketball Tigers' call to feature a Swarovski crystal-covered basketball in their recruitment photos for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
Looking back, maybe Cannon's crystal creation was a foreshadowing of sparkling championships to come. Then again, she was much too busy putting the basketball together to think about seasons to come.
"I said, 'Well, I'll put a basketball together for you,'" she said. "So I did the first one, which was an orange ball. They used it for all their promotional shots, and then they asked me to do one for their auction. I did, and it sold for $6,000."
But it didn't stop there. Requests came in for three more basketballs with proceeds going to the basketball team.
"So I did four of them all together, and it made them $24,000," Cannon said. "Then last year, I did a purple one and that one went for $20,000."
Next, Cannon created a crystal-covered football helmet to raise funds for Bayou Traditions, the collective for LSU NIL.
"I do anything for LSU. I have a soft spot for them," Cannon said. "They gave me the football helmet, and then I made it for them for $3,000, which is what I put into it — and then they sold it for $55,000."
So, how did it all come to this? Cannon works full time as senior director of Outreach and Strategic Initiatives for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, meaning her free time and weekends are dedicated to her crystal memorabilia.
That was never a problem when Cannon was incorporating the crystals into her own framed, mixed media artwork of birds, butterflies, Mardi Gras masks and ladies in tall, butterfly hats, which can be found at Acadian Frame & Art, 3550 Drusilla Lane in Baton Rouge.
Most people who know Cannon were already familiar with her affinity for sparkles, a love she picked up in childhood, when her mom began designing and creating crystal-covered ostrich eggs.
"She's been making the ostrich eggs since I was 6," Cannon said. "She began making them in 1976, and that's how I fell in love with all the sparkle. I've watched her do them forever, but I didn't really necessarily like doing them, because I would always break the eggs. I just loved all the sparkly stuff."
Many of the eggs are displayed in china cabinets throughout Cannon's home. They're designed in a variety of themes, including holidays, places and, yes, LSU football.
One egg commemorates Cannon's dad, who signed its base. Another celebrates the 2019 NCAA Championship team by incorporating photos of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Ed Orgeron among purple and gold crystals.
Cannon's mom still designs the eggs, but these days her time is spent helping her daughter meet upcoming deadlines for commissioned LSU baseballs, softballs, basketballs and softball batting helmets.
The sports items are provided by the respective teams, and many of them are due to be delivered during September.
"These basketballs are going in the new locker room for the LSU Women's Basketball team," Cannon said, pointing to the three basketballs on her work table. "They have six different places to put the balls, and these three will be on display when you walk into the locker room. One will be on display where the jerseys are hanging, and the others will be on either side."
New recruits will be photographed holding one of the balls, just as LSU Softball recruits will be photographed wearing a crystal covered batting helmet designed by Cannon.
It's a lot of work, and it seems when one project is done, commissions for new projects are pouring in.
But neither Cannon nor her mom are complaining. This is the art form they love, an art form that begins by covering the surface a color that will serve as the best complementary background for the crystals, followed by outlining the design with strips of crystals.
After that, crystals are individually glued to fill in the spaces. Cannon calls these spaces "panels," and each requires about six hours to fill with crystals.
The result is a bejeweled trophy that almost outshines the sparkle of Ruby's name.