If Ruby could talk, she would tell you that she's the supervisor of Bunnie Cannon's entire Swarovski crystals operation.

The puggy English bulldog sits close by while Cannon covers LSU football helmets, batting helmets, baseballs, softballs and basketballs in purple and gold crystals, each precisely glued in place.

The process can be tedious, but Ruby doesn't mind, because that means her mom will be sitting by her side for hours on end. Meanwhile, Cannon's mom, Dorothy, sits at a nearby table offering her help, because these days, the sparkly LSU sports pieces are in high demand.

Yes, this has become somewhat of a family operation that began with a request from the LSU Women's Basketball team.

Cannon is the president of the team's Fast Break Club, and in case you didn't notice, her name is synonymous with LSU — her dad was the late Heisman Trophy-winning halfback Billy Cannon, whose 89-yard, Halloween night punt return in 1959 lifted the Tigers to a 7-3 victory over Ole Miss.