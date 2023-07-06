In case you haven't noticed, Tom Bendelow has been standing on the edge of the City Park Golf Course for exactly a year.

Never heard of him? Well, he's the guy who designed Baton Rouge's City Park Golf Course in 1928. A nearby Louisiana historical marker has commemorated this fact for a number of years.

But in June 2022, Stan Spring wanted to do something more.

That's where this story begins. It ends with Central chain saw carver Burt Fleming, who had never heard of Bendelow, but was game to try his hand at carving him.

Fleming did just that, using only a few black and white photos of early 20th century golfers as his guide. He also was given a photo of Bendelow, who was carved out of a storm-damaged live oak tree near the second hole.