In case you haven't noticed, Tom Bendelow has been standing on the edge of the City Park Golf Course for exactly a year.
Never heard of him? Well, he's the guy who designed Baton Rouge's City Park Golf Course in 1928. A nearby Louisiana historical marker has commemorated this fact for a number of years.
But in June 2022, Stan Spring wanted to do something more.
That's where this story begins. It ends with Central chain saw carver Burt Fleming, who had never heard of Bendelow, but was game to try his hand at carving him.
Fleming did just that, using only a few black and white photos of early 20th century golfers as his guide. He also was given a photo of Bendelow, who was carved out of a storm-damaged live oak tree near the second hole.
Park officials originally wanted to take down the dead tree, but Spring envisioned something more.
Chainsaw Carver Burt Fleming was commissioned in 2022 to carve a likeness of Tom Bendelow from a storm-damaged live oak at City Park Golf Course.
Spring is a BREC volunteer for City Park Golf Course and president of the Society of Hickory Golfers, an organization that commemorates the memory of the Golden Age of Golf, when players wore knickerbocker pants and flat hats and played with all hickory golf clubs and balls covered with belata sap.
Bendelow's golf course designs, including Baton Rouge's, were a product of this era, and Spring wanted to honor that.
So, he began talking to Friends of City Park Golf Course chair Lillie Gallagher about hiring an artisan to carve the dead oak's trunk into a wooden sculpture of Bendelow. He'd seen Fleming's public art carving of a perched eagle in Zachary and knew the carver would be perfect for the job.
The Friends group, of course, was well aware of Bendelow's significance and eventually agreed to the commission.
Bendelow was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1836, and immigrated to the United States in 1892. He was the architect of some 600 golf courses between 1899 and the 1930s, six of which have received historic designation by the National Park Service.
Historians often refer to Bendelow as either "The Johnny Appleseed of American Golf" or the "Dean of American Golf," and this dean designed Baton Rouge's City Park Golf Course in 1928.
In early June 2022, in stepped Fleming armed with several chainsaws and a few photographs.
The tree trunk was thick, and parts of it had been filled with concrete. Golf course workers removed the concrete, along with parts of the trunk Fleming didn't need.
Two weeks, later, the golf course designer stood in place of the trunk with a picture-perfect portrait face.
Not bad for a guy who took up wood carving as a hobby while working as a machine shop foreman. True, the Bendelow is one in two decades of commissions for Fleming, but he'd never tried his hand at anything artistic before picking up that first piece of wood in 2000.
Suddenly, he was carving small, lifelike sculptures.
Since then, Fleming has taught leisure classes in woodcarving at LSU and continues to teach and carve with the Pelican Woodcarving Guild. But it wasn't until he was contacted in the early 2000s by a representative of Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville that he picked up a chain saw.
"I was doing shows at that time," Fleming said. "I was demonstrating how to carve with mallets and chisels at hunting and fishing expos, but then a fellow asked if I knew anybody that could carve anything big at a golf course. I told him I didn't know anybody, but I'd like to look at it, and he said to come over, because he couldn't find anyone else."
The casino rep needed several large, carved wooden figures to enhance the Tunica Indian Tribe-owned casino's newly opened Tamahka Trails Golf Course. Fleming knew that a big project would mean a bigger carving tool like, say, a chain saw.
The only problem was Fleming had never carved anything with a chain saw, but the art form came naturally to him.
"I picked up a chain saw and did it," he said. "The first thing I carved with a chain saw was a 3-foot alligator turtle out of stump close to one of the golf course's tee-offs."
Fleming returned Marksville soon after to add a 30-foot alligator to the landscape, representing the tamahka — the Tunica Indians' word for "alligator."
"After that, I went back and carved a 10-foot golfer for them," Fleming said. "He actually stands 20 feet in the air."
Fleming developed an appreciation for the immediacy of chain saw carving. Unlike woodcarving, which involves shaping a figure through slow cuts and shavings, chainsaw carving is both deliberate and immediate.
"In chainsaw carving, if you want to cut out a shoulder or arm, you do it in one cut," Fleming said.
He started demonstrating his skills at at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's former FestForAll arts festivals, as well as other local festivals and markets.
He also purchased chain saws of different sizes along the way, using the smaller ones for detail work.
People began taking notice and submitted their own commission requests, including the City of Zachary, which requested a perched eagle from the trunk of the dying live oak planted to honor World War I veterans. It stands in the city's tiny Memorial Park, bordered on three sides by Church and High streets and Baker Avenue.
That was followed by a large cardinal for a Zachary neighborhood, then a carving of late, popular Zachary Mayor John Womack in the city's HugYourPeoplePark.
Fleming's commissions also include an an image of a Risen Christ with outstretched hands for the 8-by-12-foot St. Julia's Chapel on Joor Road and a 30-foot crucifix for a gated community near Watson.
One client ordered renditions of The Last Supper and a risen Christ, both carved from sinker cypress. Another in Mississippi asked for a likeness of John Wayne.
Fleming also carves his own pieces in the shop at his Central home, ranging from Santa Clauses and tiger heads for LSU fans to garden gnomes and faces of American Indians. All of his work, including his public art pieces, is sealed with several coats of varnish for preservation.
Fleming has since started teaching chain saw carving, though he's backed off on the recent big projects while he recovering from a recent back surgery.
Which means he's come full circle, reverting back to using traditional woodcarving tools for small projects while meeting with the Pelican Woodcarving Guild at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library.
But he's not complaining, because there's no end to what he can create from wood.
"I've carved Baby Yoda and Ewoks, and if someone says, 'I want a flying eagle or a bass jumping out of the water, I'll carve that,' " he said. "I've carved so many things, but there's always something else."
Something else, or maybe someone else. Such as, say, the portrait-perfect likeness of a legendary golf course designer dressed in golden age of golf fashion. The memory of Tom Bendelow won't be forgotten in Baton Rouge.
Fleming has made sure of that.
For more information, visit Fleming's website, woodbcreations.com.