During the pandemic’s worst days, social distancing forced us to go for months without attending any public gatherings.
Last month, within less than a week, I attended four such gatherings, a vivid reminder of how quickly Louisiana’s civic life is rebounding.
In the space of a few days, my calendar included a meeting of my local civic association, a benefit for a public garden, a litter pickup event, and a library program that showcased Louisiana authors.
Participating in these kinds of functions helps support communities, but I found myself thinking, as I attended each one, how much these events were helping me.
Sitting with fellow members of my neighborhood’s civic association, I learned about upcoming projects to make the streets near me more walkable — good news I wouldn’t have gathered if I’d stayed home. Watching my neighbors discuss problems and opportunities for our part of the world was good medicine, too. Everyone was civil, a welcome contrast to the bitterness that tends to thrive on cable news and in online forums.
Yes, in-person gatherings sometimes turn toxic, too. But seeing people face-to-face can have a moderating influence that comes from being reminded that the person across from us is a fellow human being. It’s a reality that often gets lost when we depend too much on social media to air out grievances.
Because our daughter and her husband both graduated from LSU, the university’s botanic gardens in Baton Rouge seemed like the natural choice for their wedding reception last year. My wife and I were happy to extend our connection with the gardens by attending the recent Gourmet in the Garden, a benefit that offered food from local chefs among shaded walks and beds of roses. Studies show that connecting with positive people can boost your mood, and other research points to the emotional benefits of being in nature. Gourmet in the Garden offered both.
Two days later, I marked Earth Day by joining neighbors to pick up litter where we live. I wish that more people in Louisiana would put trash in a collection bin instead of pitching it from their car windows. But seeing the resolve of so many volunteers to address the problem left me hopeful.
That afternoon, I drove across town to visit a gathering of Louisiana writers at a branch library. The parking lot was so full that I felt lucky to find a spot.
The enthusiasm inside the library — and the smiling mix of patrons from all walks of life — reminded me how much good libraries across Louisiana are doing for their local communities. Many people might be forgetting that truth amid controversies about library content.
I had felt reluctant at first to embrace a week that included so much time away from home. But the world I saw beyond my doorstep was much brighter than the one I often find while scrolling on the couch.
