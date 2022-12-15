The Council for A Better Louisiana has honored Jay Dardenne with the organization's 2022 Robert B. Hamm Award for distinguished public service and significant contribution to the betterment of the state.
Despite severe weather conditions, about 300 leaders from around Louisiana gathered Wednesday for CABL's annual luncheon meeting at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, during which the announcement was made.
Prior to Dardenne's appointment as Louisiana’s Commissioner of Administration by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Dardenne served as lieutenant governor, secretary of state, a state senator and a member of the Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Dardenne has been a key figure in CABL's Leadership Louisiana program, offering his three-hour "Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi" presentation at the start of each class. Louisiana Public Broadcasting converted Dardenne's presentation into a four-hour miniseries, which was released this week.
During the event, Barry Erwin, CABL's CEO and president, facilitated a panel discussion with chef John Folse, recently retired Shell Oil executive Rhoman Hardy and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.
CABL was founded in 1962 with the mission of improving the quality of life for all citizens of Louisiana. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide organization that works on issues in the public interest by raising citizen awareness, advancing sound public policies, holding government accountable and fostering civic leadership.