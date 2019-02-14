FRIDAY
NEW ORLEANS FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL: Times vary, Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., New Orleans. The New Orleans Film Society presents the showcase of contemporary and classic French-language films from France, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland. Feature-length and short films, as well as live music and lectures. $13-$125.
"VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG": 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic performs an evening of music by Mozart and a pair of Strausses, with Orion Weiss on piano and Francesco Lecce-Chong at the baton. Tickets $20-$140. lpomusic.org.
MARDI GRAS VOODOO BALLERINA SOIREE: 9 p.m., Michalopoulos Studio, 527 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Costumes are mandatory for this annual event. Free admission.
SATURDAY
GARDEN DISTRICT TOUR: 10 a.m., 1452 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. Explore the architecture and influence of culture, climate, political events and famous figures of the area as well as the enduring statements of mid-19th century Americans in New Orleans. www.friendsofthecabildo.com. $20-$25.
GET YA PRAISE ON: 11 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. In celebration of Black History Month, the zoo features a gospel music showcase of soul-stirring gospel and contemporary music with local artists Kim Chere, Drea Marie, Robert Boyd, Pastor Jai Reed and Grammy-nominated gospel artist Isabel Davis. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's Band of Excellence is the musical guest, and DJ SoCray will spin tunes. New Orleans radio personality Loretta Petit will emcee.
"ONE BILLION RISING" SOLIDARITY 2019: 11 a.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Participants will be involved in story circles, conversations and movement. There's also body work, self-defense tips and poetry. Lunch will be served. For information, call (504) 569-9070.
MARDI GRAS COSTUME SALE: Noon, Kingpin, 1307 Lyons St., New Orleans. Headdresses, handmade and vintage costumes, leather masks, fancy hats, sparkly shoes, weird accoutrements and more are for sale. Free admission.
DOMINICAN LEGACY GALA: 8 p.m., St. Mary's Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. "Diamonds are Forever" is the theme and there's music, food, an auction and two raffles. www.stmarysdominican.org. $95.
SUNDAY
B'NAI B'RITH MARDI GRAS MITZVAH MAKERS HOSPITAL PARADE: 10 a.m., Touro Hospital, 3525 Prytania St., New Orleans. The Carnival event is for patients in long-term care and rehabilitation, including Cura Health Hospital and Home Life in the Gardens nearby.
DAMES DE PERLAGE: 11 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Displaying brightly-colored, intricate hand-stitched, beaded costumes depicting actual animals and insects found at the Audubon Nature Institute's Zoo, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium and Aquarium of the Americas, the Dames will be accompanied by the Big Fun Brass Band.
VIETNAMESE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION: 11 a.m., Dutch Alley Performance Pavillion, 900 N. Peters St., New Orleans. The Vietnamese New Year's celebration features live music and authentic Vietnamese food. Free admission.
MASTER OF THE CRAFT — BOUDIN: 1 p.m., Southern Food & Beverage Foundation, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Learn to make boudin at home, taught by Daniel Robert, curator of meat science programs at the museum. www.natfab.org. $50-$55.
Tuesday and Thursday
"HIDDEN TREASURES OF THE LOUISIANA STATE MUSEUM: CARNIVAL EDITION: 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m., Cabildo Collections Facility, 1000 Chartres St., New Orleans. Behind-the-scenes viewing of costumes and artifacts, guided by Wayne Phillips, curator of costumes and textiles, and sponsored by the Friends of the Cabildo. Tickets $20-$25. Reservations required at friendsofthecabildo.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones