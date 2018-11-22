FRIDAY
BAYOU CHALLENGE 2018: 9 a.m. to noon, 2644 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. A 73-mile unsupported bike ride from Baton Rouge to New Orleans with a goal to raise $1,500 for the 2019 Capital Area Heart Walk & the Baton Rouge Heart Association. No cost to participate. Register at bayouchallenge.com.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOPS: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Kids ages 3-16 can decorate their own gingerbread house. $38 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
MANCHADO RELEASE: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Tin Roof debuts their Mexican coffee-style stout, Manchado.
SATURDAY
BACKYARD BRAWL TRAIL RACE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Comite River Park, 8900 Hooper Road. Racers brawl it out to become 2018 WHOA Trail Series Champions in 6M and 12M races.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Put on your gloves and goggles in order to discover what you and a banana have in common. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. Featuring photos with Santa, and local vendors with handmade and homemade goods.
LAND OF THE SWEETS NUTCRACKER TEA: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Boudreaux's Catering, 2547 Government St. A kid-friendly event featuring candy, crafts and a lot of dancing and interaction with dancers of "The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou," and of course, tea. $50; table of 10, $450, at batonrougeballet.org.
ASIAN CONCERT: 6 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. L'Auberge welcomes Anh Lien, Asian Band, Lam Anh, Minh Tuyet and others to the Event Center. Limited reserved seating only. 21 and up. $10.
BOARD GAMES AND BREWS: 6 p.m., Little Wars, 7517 Jefferson Highway. Take your favorite games, friends and BYOB. Snacks provided. $7 admission.
MONDAY
NATIVE AMERICAN DANCE DEMONSTRATION HERITAGE SHOWCASE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs, 335 LSU Student Union. A dance demonstration to showcase traditional dancers and drummers in honor of Native American History Month.
INSIGHT LANDING PARTY: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Watch a live view of InSight Mission Control as the scientists and engineers await the signal that the Lander has made it to the smooth plains of Elysium Planitia. Solar viewing entire time. All ages. Free.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
KAYAK CLINIC: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. Learn all things kayak, then take a paddle around University Lake. Register by noon at lsuuniversityrec.com/'/th_event/kayak-clinic-5.
LSU SCIENCE CAFE — LOUISIANA'S REAL DUCK DYNASTY: 5 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU School of Renewable natural resources Assistance Professor Kevin Ringelman will talk about the millions of ducks that migrate south to spend the winter in Louisiana.
LSU CHAMBER SINGERS: 7:30 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel, LSU. LSU Chamber Singers present their final concert of the fall semester, "An Evening Recital," conducted by the LSU graduate conducting studio's four newest conductors.
WEDNESDAY
WOMEN IN MEDIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Provisions on Perkins, 3535 Perkins Road, No. 400. President of Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council Robert Scott talks about rising above the noise and educating Louisiana voters, with a special open conversation about the 2019 elections. $20-$30 at eventbrite.com.
WOMEN OF THE CITY — LADIES HOLIDAY KICK-OFF CHAMPAGNE TEA: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Featuring Champagne, holiday treats and tea foods. $25 per person, $13 ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under. Attire is business casual. Open to all City Club members and invited guests. Reservations required. (225) 387-5767.
LSU WIND ENSEMBLE "IT'S A PARTY!": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. The wind ensemble closes 2018 with a concert featuring faculty soloist Griffin Campbell. $11-$18.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ice House Bar & Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. Featuring O'Mar Finley, Kyle Lecompte, Lane Lonion, Mallory Head, and hosted by Will Merrill.
THURSDAY
"SPLIT ENDS: LILY LAGRANGE": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. A reception featuring the latest works from artist Lily LaGrange. Free. artsbr.org.
SIP & SHOP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Royal Standard, 2877 Perkins Road. Sip and shop, while benefiting the Baton Rouge Alumnae Panhellenic.
RUM CLASS & TASTING: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road. Featuring a tasting flight of rums from St. Croix along with a 40-minute class on the history and creation of these rums. 21 and up. $20 at eventbrite.com.
WE GRAB BACK — AN EVENING OF PERFORMANCE AND EMPOWERMENT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 St. Philip St. River Writers is partnering with the Baton Rouge Feminist Collective for the November reading.
STARTING THURSDAY
"PETER PAN": 7 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU. CYT presents Broadway's timeless musical featuring Peter and his mischievous sidekick, Tinkerbell. $16-$22 at cytbatonrouge.org.
"THE GIFT OF THE MAGI": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A young couple sell their most prized possession to buy each other a Christmas present. $19 at theatrebr.org.
ONGOING
ZOOLIGHTS: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A mile-long trail through the zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated displays and lights. Open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Bring nonperishable food items for 50 percent discount on admission with all donations going to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. $5 for adults/teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for children (2-12), and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members. brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights.
SHADRACK CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND: dusk through 10 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Two miles of lights and displays to enjoy in a drive-thru setting. $25 for cars or family vans (up to eight passengers); $40 for activity van, limo or mini/half bus; $80 for tour/school bus.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 17, Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Reservations at celebrateyourholiday.com.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Celebrating Barbier," through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10, 2019; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10, 2019; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13, 2019; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20, 2019. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12, 2019; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm