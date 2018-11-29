FRIDAY
KERMIT RUFFINS' KICKOFF TO CHRISTMAS: 5:30 p.m., Washington Artillery Park, 768 Decatur St. (Mississippi River across from Jackson Square), New Orleans. French Quarter Festivals and the French Market Corporation sponsor a tree lighting, music by the Roots of Music and Ruffins, and fireworks to open Christmas New Orleans Style. Free. www.fqfi.org.
HOLIDAY MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. "The Star" is the outdoor holiday movie shown as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA ARTS & CRAFTS EXPO: 10 a.m., St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. The exposition features more than 500 artists and craftspeople from several states, as well as 20 food booths. $5, free for children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
"YOUR SANTA BREAKFAST": 10 a.m., Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 E. Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. The Youth Service Bureau Your Santa Breakfast features beignet bites, breakfast wraps and grits, storytelling with author Tracie Schafer presenting “The Greenest Tree,” holiday craft-making, train rides, “reindeer games,” visits with Santa and a souvenir photo. Limited reservations available. www.ysbworks.com/santa. $15.
FESTIVAL OF TREES PAJAMA PARTY BRUNCH: 10 a.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St., New Orleans. Holiday pajamas, a variety of family-friendly dishes, Mr. Bingle, a holiday photo booth, activities and music are part of the fun at this party. www.lmc.org. $20-$25.
WINTER FAIRE: 10 a.m., Waldorf School of New Orleans, 517 Soraparu St., New Orleans. The Waldorf school's family event includes candle dipping, crafts, baked goods, handmade gifts for sale and a puppet show. There will be trees, wreaths and garlands available at the Winter Faire Magical Forest, which also has a snow machine and a Giving Tree. www.waldorfnola.org. Free.
BRIS FEST: 11 a.m., Bricolage Academy, 2426 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. A benefit for Bricolage Playground includes live music, student entertainment, food vendors, games and prizes for the Bricolage Academy at John McDonogh. www.bricolagenola.com.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL: Noon, Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. A daylong party to kick off adoptions includes a tree contest, crafts and games. www.la-spca.org.
KREWE OF JINGLE PARADE: 1 p.m., Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel, 739 Canal St., New Orleans. The Krewe of Jingle takes to the streets with a Carnival-style parade as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. The parade starts at Lee Circle, heads up St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street, turns right to North Peters Street, U-turns and goes left on Baronne Street before ending at Howard Avenue. www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
ALGIERS BONFIRE AND CONCERT: 5 p.m., Traditional lighting of the bonfire on the west bank of the Mississippi River across from downtown New Orleans. Soul Rebels will perform and there will be music and food vendors. www.algiersbonfire.com.
WINTERFEST: 6 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. The Crescent City Homebrewers stage an evening with more than 50 beers, music and German food. $30-$35. www.crescentcityhomebrewers.org.
ARTS AGAINST AIDS: 8 p.m., Club XLIV and Encore at Champions Square, 1500 Girod St., New Orleans. This gala fundraiser benefits CrescentCare's NO/AIDS Task Force and has music, food, a silent art auction and ABC's Karl Schmid speaking. $75-$125. www.crescentcare.org.
AZUCAR BALL: 8 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The gala fundraiser for the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation features music, dancing, a silent auction and presentation of the Galvez Cup to the Brennan family. $100-$175. www.nhhr.org.
SUNDAY
HOLIDAY DRAG BRUNCH POP-UP: 11:30 a.m., Toups South, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. NO/AIDS Task Force Food For Friends will be the beneficiary of the three-course brunch by Chef Isaac Toups, with drag performers adding flair. $60. www.toupssouth.com.
HARRY POTTER YULE FEST: 1 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The magical wizard's holiday bash at the library features crafts, trivia, magical creatures, face painting and live music. Costuming is encouraged, and registration is requested. Free. www.jplibrary.net.
CHRISTMAS AT TERRA BELLA: 3 p.m., Terra Bella, 100 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. There will be music, treats and the TerraBella Express, plus a Samaritan Center coat drive for new or gently worn coats and blankets.
LIGHTING OF THE MENORAH: 4 p.m., The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. The annual lighting of the menorah to start the Hanukkah celebration in New Orleans offers music, a dreidel house for children, live entertainment and kosher food.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than half a million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. $10-$28. Through Jan. 1. www.neworleanscitypark.com.
CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Light displays of favorite characters and more abound in this Metairie park, plus there are carousel rides for kids, activities and concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
MIRACLE ON FULTON: 10 a.m., Fulton St., New Orleans. The pedestrian corridor is turned into a winter wonderland with snow on the hour, lights and live entertainment on select nights. Free. Through Dec. 27. www.miracleonfulton.com.
Complied by Marchaund Jones