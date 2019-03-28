FRIDAY
BLACK & GOLD GALA — A MASQUERADE AFFAIR: 7:30 p.m., Ochsner Sports Performance Center, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie. Jefferson Chamber event with casino games, silent auction and entertainment, plus food and drinks, with discounted tickets available for young professionals ages 21-39. Tickets $125. jeffersonchamber.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
HOGS FOR THE CAUSE: 3:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. Music headliners include Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Trampled by Turtles and The War and Treaty, and 90 teams serve barbecue. Tickets are $55 and up. hogsforthecause.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SAINTS AND SINNERS LITERARY FESTIVAL: Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., New Orleans. Part of the Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival, this portion includes LGBT publishers and writers, panel discussions, book launches and master classes. Tickets $25-$150. sasfest.org.
SATURDAY
BIG BASS FISHING RODEO AND FISHTIVAL: 9 a.m., City Park. The oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country features exhibitions, raffles, vendors with fishing tackle and other goods and fishing competitions. Free admission.
LOUISIANA IRIS BLOOM CELEBRATION: 9 a.m., Northlake Nature Center, 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Greater New Orleans Iris Society will answer questions to help identify native irises. The Mandeville Rotary will provide an “Outdoor Café.” www.northlakenature.org.
MONSTER JAM: 7 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. Monster trucks Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and others perform. Tickets $15-$130. mbsuperdome.com.
MUNCH MADNESS: 7 p.m., Deja Vieux Food Park, 1681 Religious St., New Orleans. Food truck gathering includes live music, games, activities, raffles and prizes. munchmadness.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
OLDE TOWNE SLIDELL SPRING ANTIQUE STREET FAIR: 10 a.m. The two-day shopping festival features more than 200 vendors offering antiques, collectibles, art, craft, food and three stages of live music. First, Second, and Erlanger streets in Slidell. Also Sunday. Free admission.
CONGO SQUARE NEW WORLD RHYTHMS FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s free festival features brass bands, African dance, crafts, kids activities, food vendors and more.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
BRONNER BROS. INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY SHOW: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Three-day professional multi-cultural beauty show, with seminars, competitions, after-hours events including comedian Marlon Wayans. Also Sunday and Monday. Admission $50-$180. bronnerbros.com.
SUNDAY
BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS: 8 a.m., Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge Ridge Trail, 20876 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. Informal nature walks for all ages cover a variety of topics. fws.gov/southeastlouisiana.
LOUISIANA RAINBOW IRIS FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. The Greater New Orleans Iris Society presents the annual fest, with blooms and a potted iris sale. Free admission.
TUESDAY
SEA LION & SUSTAINABILITY DINNER: 6 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Diners will enjoy a three-course dinner with wine pairings seated among the ancient oaks surrounding the Odenheimer Sea Lion Pool, with ticket purchases supporting Audubon’s conservation efforts preserving local ecosystems and saving species across the globe. $115-$125. auduboninstitute.org.
WEDNESDAY
GREAT PLATE RED BEANS COMPETITION: 5 p.m., Make Music NOLA, 2150 Ursulines Ave., Suite C1, New Orleans. Final eight restaurants vying for a spot in the finals of the Krewe of Red Beans & Dean Beans' Bean Madness title, with proceeds going to local nonprofits. redbeansnola.com.
APRIL 4
PIG ROAST PARTY: 4 p.m., Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. Kickoff event for New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, with a cochon de lait, live music and brews, plus a history of the whole roasted pig tradition. $50.
ROYAL STREET STROLL: 5:30 p.m., 300 to 800 blocks of Royal Street, New Orleans. Krewe of Cork leads the parade through the French Quarter's historic street of galleries and shops open for the evening, with a plethora of wine and taste offerings along the street. $129-$175. nowfe.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. Celebrate 100 years of photo exhibits at the museum, through Sunday, March 17. Also, "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones