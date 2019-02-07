FRIDAY
CHINESE NEW YEAR FESTIVAL 2019: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baton Rouge International School, 5015 Auto Plex Drive. Featuring the Dragon dance, Chinese music performed by BRIS students, Chinese dance show, activity stations and food and drinks.
BEER MAKING 101 (INTRO) CLASS: 6 p.m., LAHomebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer plus the list of home-brewing best practices. This is a two-part class, with the second class on Feb. 22. Class concludes with everyone leaving with bottles of their own home-brewed beer. Must be 21. $40 per person. lahomebrew.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SIDE MAN": 7:30 p.m. each day with additional performance 2 p.m. Feb. 10, Studio Theatre, LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Warren Leight's comedic play about Clifford Glimmer and his jazz trumpeter father and alcoholic mother. $9. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
SATURDAY
2019 SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE: 6:30 a.m. to noon, A.Z. Young Park, North Third Street at Spanish Town Road. To register, visit komenbatonrouge.org.
THE 103 CHERRY TREE BIRTHDAY JUBILEE: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Celebrate with Julia Hawkins on her 103rd birthday by helping her plant Taiwan Cherry Trees. Purchase a tree (1 gal. $10 or 3 gal. $20) or make a donation to the Arboretum's "Julia Hawkins Beautification Project" for planting at the Arboretum and along Highland Road.
JAM AND JAZZ CHEF'S BRUNCH: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Featuring a live cooking demonstration by chef Kevin Belton then taste what they've made as your entree. $75 per person, $700 for a table of 10 at us.commitchange.com.
SPANISH TOWN SPRING YARD SALE 2019: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spanish Town. Spanish Town community members host a yard sale of items that could be your new favorite treasure.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
CAPITAL CITY MAC FEST: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Geaux Rouge Productions presents a list of vendors competing with their version of Mac 'n' Cheese to be the best. $35 per person; children 9 and under get in free. $10 of your ticket purchase will go toward BR General Pediatric division, "Burn Camp." eventbrite.com.
RED STICK ROUX RALLY GUMBO COOK-OFF: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Galvez Plaza and City Hall Plaza Greenspace, downtown Baton Rouge. Fifty teams battle it out in gumbo competition along with music performances. All proceeds benefit the Youth Oasis shelter in Baton Rouge. Early bird tickets $10 online until Feb. 9, $15 after, VIP ticket $50 includes catered food, open bar and a shaded area to watch the band, 12 and under get in free. rouxrally.com.
LIVE COOKING SHOW: Noon to 4 p.m., The Fresh Market, 10555 Perkins Road. Beryl will be doing a live cooking show and signing her "Cajun Cooking Made Easy" cookbook.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION — PRINTMAKING WITH KATRINA ANDRY: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., third floor. In conjunction with her exhibit, "The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," artist Katrina Andry will lead a linocut workshop. Ages 18 and up; all skill levels. $25 for students, $35 for members, $45 for general public. Advance registration required. Register at lsumoa.org.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Featuring food and live music, plus some great new vendors at this monthly market.
"TILL DEATH DO WE PART" MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Have dinner and hang out with the Hearts. $20 at eventbrite.com.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS SHOWCASE AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Featuring award-winning poet Donney Rose, Taylor Scott, Brittany Marshall and Antoine Mitchell. Hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty with DJ BJ. Event will start with an open mic. $5 on eventbrite.com; $10 at the door. facebook.com/bringjusticetomyrhyme.
DENNIS MILLER: 8 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. Best known for his days as anchor of the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," Dennis Miller is also an award-winning comedian, talk-show host, sports commentator, actor, author and television personality. Tickets start at $60. Reserved seating only. 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m. (225) 215-7777.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: SINK OR FLOAT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
CAMELLIA SHOW & SALE: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. The annual Camellia Sale features award-winning camellias grown by the Baton Rouge Camellia Society and the general public. Free and open to the public. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
A CIVIL WAR RE-ENACTMENT — THE BATTLE OF OAKLEY PLANTATION: 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. See the American Civil War come to life through Living History demonstrations throughout the park. Featuring camp, open-hearth cooking, black powder weapon firing and re-enactments of the battle. Admission for Oakley House Tour and Grounds is $10 for adults (age 18-61), $8 for senior citizens (age 62 and up), $6 for students and free for children (age 4 and under). Grounds-only admission is $5 per person (ages 5 and up) and free for children (age 4 and under). (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739.
SUNDAY
LION DANCE 2019: 9 a.m., Vinh Phat Market, 12351 Florida Blvd. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with dancing lions, drums and fireworks. It will get loud, so bring earplugs.
GOT SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Season 1 encore of "Game of Thrones" starts at 11:30 a.m. Featuring games with prizes. No cover.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Featuring arts and crafts, and homemade and handmade items at this monthly event.
LSU COMPOSERS FORUM CONCERT: 2 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. A free concert with graduate student and classic works and a musical children's story, adapted from Rudyard Kipling's "How the Camel Got His Hump," with original music by Dinos Constantinides.
SWAMP ART SHOW SERIES "FIBER ART" RECEPTION: 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring artwork from artists of all ages to the theme of "Touch Me, Touch Me Not." General admission fees apply; free for pass holders.
A DREAM AND A CHISEL — LOUISIANA SCULPTOR ANGELA GREGORY: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Nancy L. Penrose and Susan Hymel will discuss the life and works of Louisiana sculptor Angela Gregory.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Dave Remmetter is back with Chicken Mojo Tacos. Check out this fresh spin on an old Chelsea's favorite. 21 and up.
FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE & MASQUERADE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Presented by Baton Rouge General, the Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance supports the patients and families served by the hospital. Featuring dinner, dancing and professional photography sessions. $35 per person, $450 reserved table at brgeneral.org.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Rob Carpenter, Eleanor Owen Kerr and Matt Morris discuss the works featured in their February exhibitions at Baton Rouge Gallery. Free. batonrougegallery.org
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. A three-course lunch featuring a performance from soprano Tiffany Bostic Brown and baritone Terrance Brown, accompanied by Artistic Director Michael Borowitz. $67 at operalouisiane.com.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT — WHY DO I HURT?: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway. Dr. Claire Melebeck Kantrow, physical therapist and pain management specialist at Brown Comprehensive Orthopedic Therapy Center helps you understand the pathophysiology behind pain. $45 at redstickspice.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding, care and more. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
BYZANTINE ICON WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A five-day retreat of traditional painting techniques that dates back 2,000 years. No previous artistic skills required. The cost of the workshop is $350 and includes all materials and lunch for five days. Email dianawells1548@gmail.com to reserve your set in advance.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — LOVELY LITTLE LIZARDS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring activities, a train ride, animal encounters, art projects, "Zooper" snacks and hands-on projects. For children ages 3-5 years old with accompanying parent or guardian. $18 per session for one child with one guardian, $12 for each additional person (adult or child). Preregistration required by calling (225) 775-3877, option 2. brzoo.org.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series.
WEDNESDAY
CANOE CLINIC: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. This canoe clinic will cover parts of the boat, equipment overview, paddle strokes and more. Afterward, participants take a relaxing paddle around University Lake. Free. Register at lsuuniversityrec.com.
WINE & WHISKEY WEDNESDAY: 5 p.m., Bin Q, 3911 Perkins Road. Featuring a tasting of fine wines and exciting whiskeys. Free.
BIG BUDDY BURGER BASH: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Catholic High School, 855 Hearthstone Drive. The annual fundraiser benefits scholarship awards to Little Buddies graduating from high school and moving to college, trade school or another post high school educational endeavor. Each meal costs $10 and includes a burger, chips, drink and ice cream. bigbuddyprogram.org.
COOK THE BOOK "BAKING CHEZ MOI" BY DORIE GREENSPAN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway. Lili Courtney explores some of her favorite cookbooks written by some of the best culinary minds out there. $75 at redstickspice.com.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of institutional racism and how it functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Dr. Hannah Jang-Condell, from the University of Wyoming, will tell us all about the life cycle of exoplanets. And Connor Matherne from LSU's Planetary Science Laboratory will let us in on the ins and outs of astrophotography. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE ALL PARISH JAZZ CONCERT: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. After auditioning for the part, these young Jazz musicians are the best of the best in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Ages 5 and up. 2 hours, no intermission. $13 at manshiptheatre.org.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"LOVE LETTERS" A PLAY BY A.R. GURNEY: 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A.R. Gurney's Pulitzer-Prize winning play featuring the time-honored tradition of letter writing. Cash bar before the show with complimentary Champagne, bites and desserts during intermission. Tickets $25 for Preserve Louisiana members, $30 for nonmembers. Proceeds benefit Preserve Louisiana. Free parking in adjacent lot. Limited seating; advanced purchase recommended. preserve-louisiana.org/upcoming/.
"OUR TOWN": 7:30 p.m. both days, Shaver Theatre, LSU. A new updated interpretation of the minimalist 1938 Pulitzer-Prize winning play by Thornton Wilder. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow two families throughout their life. Wednesday is "pay what you can night," $9 for Thursday's preview performance available at swinepalace.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
DEBOSE FINE ARTS FESTIVAL SERIES COMPETITION: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeBose Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Featuring performing arts at the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion. Visit debosefineartsseries-competition.com for the full schedule listing of the area Arts Festival.
DYNAMIC DISCS WINTER MARKSMAN LEAGUE: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman Putting League.
STARTING THURSDAY
"CROWNS": 7:30 p.m., LSU Studio Theatre. "A moving and celebratory exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young African-American woman." $25-30 at nvtarts.org.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Fiber Art." Artists reception is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On display through Sunday.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Special exhibit and program honoring African Americans on display through Feb. 28. lastateparks.com.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: LSU campus. "We Built This City: Baton Rouge as a System of Systems," through March 1. lib.lsu.edu/special.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works from Rob Carpenter, Eleanor Owen Kerr and Matt Morris, through Sunday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Sunday; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
