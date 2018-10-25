FRIDAY
BELLY UP WITH THE BAR: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., John M. Park Coliseum, LSU. An annual brew fest and cook-off competition with music, food, drinks and fun activities for the whole family. For tickets and info, contact Donna Buuck at (225) 214-5556 or donna@brba.org.
ART CRAWL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Zachary. Featuring refreshments, art and live music. raczonline.org.
BEER MAKING 101: 6 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, Suite 7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer plus the list of homebrewing best practices. This is a two-part class with the second class on Nov. 9. This class is taught in conjunction with the LSU Leisure Course program. For ages 21 and up. $55 at reg.outreach.lsu.edu.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS — EGYPT: 6 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Explore Egyptian culture, food and music. $15 at eventbrite.com.
"LSU SCHOOL OF ART: DISCLOSURE": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Foster Art Gallery, 119 Dalrymple Drive. An exhibition of recent works by School of Art graduate students. On display through Nov. 20.
19TH ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU Digital Media Arts & Engineering Building, 340 E. Parker Blvd. A new program of 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films from eight countries. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com. Free.
LSU STEP SHOW — STEP UP OR STEP ASIDE: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $12 at ticketmaster.com.
MAKE IT A MOVIE NIGHT "HALLOWEENTOWN": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Free screening of the Halloween classic.
MOVIE IN THE PLAZA "COCO": 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Free screening of the popular animated film.
BALL OF THE BADGES: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Lyceum Historic Meeting & Events Center, 124 Third St. A 1920s masquerade ball open to the public benefiting local charity organizations supported by fire, police and EMS. Black tie optional. Dinner included. $75-$125 at eventbrite.com.
CAJUN HALLOWEEN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11750 Florida Blvd. Presenting powerhouse band Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold. Free dance lessons at 7:15 p.m. with paid admission. $10 for members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students with I.D.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. both nights and a midnight showing Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
NEIL SIMON'S "FOOLS": 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, The Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. A comedy by Neil Simon set in 19th-century Ukraine. For ticket reservations, email Ann.Gorman@dunhamschool.org, or pay at the door with cash or check.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LA FÊTE DES BAYOUS: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant. A four-day festival featuring jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a kids fishing tournament, car show, live music, run, games and live auction. geauxlafete.com.
ST. ALOYSIUS PARISH FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. staloysiusfair.org.
ST. GEORGE PARISH FAIR: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, St. George Catholic Church, 7880 St. George Drive. stgeorgefair.com.
"THE CRUCIBLE": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Runnels School, Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre, 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. The infamous Salem witch trials form the historical backdrop for Arthur Miller's award-winning play. $8 for students and $12 for adults at runnels.org. Online ticket sales close 12 hours before each show. All tickets are $15 at the door.
"DREAMS AND STAINS": 7:30 p.m. each night and 2 p.m. Sunday, LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. A world premiere written and directed by Sara Brook Christian. $9 at tickets.vendini.com. lsu.edu/cmda.
LSU OPERA PRESENTS "EUGENE ONEGIN": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU. Tchaikovsky's musical adaptation of Alexander Pushkin's beloved poem. $14-$29 at red.vendini.com.
SATURDAY
69TH ANNUAL PANCAKE FESTIVAL: 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pete Maravich Assembly Center, North Stadium Drive. All the pancakes you can eat with proceeds reinvested into community programs and youth support. $6 in advance, $7 at the door. brkiwanis.org.
2018 NEPHCURE WALK/5K RUN & FALL FEST: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.Z. Young Park and Capitol Grounds, 800 N. Third St. Featuring entertainment, a kid’s zone, merchandise and fresh Louisiana seafood donated by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. Nephcure Baton Rouge is the local affiliate of Nephcure Kidney International, which is the only organization committed exclusively to supporting research seeking the causes of kidney diseases and researching treatments for kidney diseases. Register at give.nephcure.org/batonrouge.
BATON ROUGE BARK FOR LIFE: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Skip Bertman Drive. Take your four-legged friends and celebrate canine caregivers to those who have had cancer. A walk, demonstrations, contests and games to raise money for cancer care and research. Register at main.acsevents.org.
BATON ROUGE WALK TO DEFEAT ALS: 9 a.m. to noon, Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Register team at web.alsa.org/site/TR/Walks/Louisiana?pg=entry&fr_id=13274.
CARS AT THE CROSSES: 9 a.m. to noon, Bethany Church, 10877 Rieger Road. Bethany Church's annual event to support Trafficking Hope, which helps rescue people from human trafficking.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
18TH ANNUAL ATTIC TREASURES & COLLECTIBLES EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Raid your attic, closets and garages for interesting or antique art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items of interest and see what the story is behind it and possibly more. Limit three items per person. ebrpl.com.
CORN MAZE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens: 4560 Essen Lane. lsu.edu./botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
COMMUNITY HISTORY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Pride. This year's theme is All Aboard the Country Express, with model trains, fun crafts, music, food, a photo booth, farm animals and the old-fashioned cake walk. Local vendors will be available for the purchase of homemade and handcrafted items.
FALL ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central High School Gym, 10200 E. Brookside. Featuring more than 50 vendor booths.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
2ND ANNUAL HENRY TURNER JR. DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: Noon to 7 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square. A family-friendly music festival including a jam-packed stage lineup, vendor village, and food. Lawn seating, so bring chairs. Free. htjday.com.
SIZZLIN' FOR SEALS STEAK COOK-OFF: Noon, Live Oaks Arabians Farm, 6300 Jefferson Highway. A steak and frog leg cook-off benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation. The Navy Seal Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. $200 per competitor, includes both categories. Register at steakcookoffs.com.
Eighth Annual Halloween Parade: 4 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Don't forget to dress in costume and bring nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank truck will lead the parade and actively take donations straight from the crowd. The theme is "Things That Go Bump in the Night." For a map of the parade route, visit 1031consortium.com.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. Skip the big box stores and shop small in your neighborhood with more than 50 local makers. Plus music, food, drink, a pumpkin patch and booth-to-booth trick-or-treating for the kids.
FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Trade Mart, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring food, music, dancing, a photo booth, and face painting. $40 for fathers, free for daughters. For more information, call (225) 621-8653, or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.
AN EVENING ASHORE WITH DOSE OF THE COAST: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Crown: A Royal Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road. A nautical evening raising funds for Dose of the Coast featuring food from The Crowne Bistro, beer courtesy of Abita Brewing Company, and a silent auction. Nautical attire encouraged, but not required.
MID CITY RISING: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 520 Spain Event Place, 520 Spain St. Featuring live music, food, and art at this monthly event. midcityrisingbr.com.
SIZZLIN' FOR SEALS SOIREE: 6 p.m., Live Oaks Arabians Farm, 6300 Jefferson Highway. Featuring cocktails and a lavish dinner of filet mignon and cracked lobster prepared by chefs from the Stabiler family of restaurants. Also, a live auction and raffles, followed by live entertainment from the V-Tones. Dress is casual. $250 per person at sizzlinforseals.home.qtego.net.
"A GRIMM NIGHT: AN ACROBATIC AERIAL DANCE PRODUCTION": 7 p.m., Above Ground Aerial, 11812 Cloverland Court, Suite C. Four of the "Grimmest" Tales are told through a variety of interpretive aerial acts, dance, theatrics and poetry. Also featuring a costume contest. Winner with best "Grimm's Fairy Tales"-related costume wins two free classes at Above Ground Aerial. $7 per person at abovegroundaaf.com/event-tickets.
NIFTY 50s SAFETY SUPPORTER SOIREE: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Lexlee's Kids will host its annual Safety Supporter Soirée fundraiser, in full '50s fashion. Featuring food, rockin' tunes, dancing, auction items, 1950s celebs, '50s-themed dinner and a show. Tickets start at $100 at eventbrite.com.
EDDIE B — TEACHERS ONLY TOUR: 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Comedy show. $30-$50 at ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A merry-not-scary trick-or-treating extravaganza. Regular zoo admission applies. brzoo.org.
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A reptile event featuring vendors with pet reptiles, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise as well live animal seminars and frequent free raffles. $10 for adults, $5 children (5-12), free for children 5 and under. repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/.
BASF KIDS' LAB: HOLD EVERYTHING!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore some interesting absorbent materials. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
5TH ANNUAL ROCK ROLL & RESCUE CAR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Papi's Fajita Factory, 35055 La. 16, Denham Springs. A fundraising benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat of South La. (formerly SPCA of Livingston), a 501C3 nonprofit in-home rescue group that operates entirely on donations.
POP-UP WITH FOOD TRUCKS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. Featuring food trucks, live music, local craft beer sampling, and a pumpkin patch to benefit Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE VETERANS DAY PARADE: 2 p.m., USS Kidd and Veterans Memorial, 305 S. River Road. Parade will begin at Hollywood Casino and travel River Road to the USS Kidd. Afterward, food and live music from four local bands.
THEATRE USA PRESENTS "THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Families are invited to "climb aboard" and watch this stage adaptation of the kids' book series "The Magic School Bus." $15 at manshiptheatre.org, or (866) 451-2787.
SUNDAYS @ 4: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring a reading from Louisiana-based author Rien Fertel from his new manuscript, "Southern Rock Opera," which delves into the titular album from the acclaimed band The Drive-By Truckers. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
GARDEN DISTRICT CHAMPAGNE STROLL: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 2162 Myrtle Ave. Stroll with neighbors and friends through the Garden District's beautiful oak-lined streets traveling from house to house enjoying bubbly, hors d'oeuvres and company. Live music at final house. $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers at gdcabr.org/events.
MONDAY
INSTANT POT COOKING: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
THE PRESIDENTIAL SYMPOSIUM: BEHIND THE BALLOT: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, LSU. Join the LSU community and President F. King Alexander for two days of forums, panels, discussion and exhibits exploring the policies, patterns and problems that shape decision-making for today's voters. Featuring keynote speaker, New York Times Op-Ed Editor James Dao and a political cartoon contest to be judged by Advocate cartoonist Walt Handelsman. Free. Full agenda at lsu.edu/behindtheballot.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE — OFF THE BEATEN PATH: 5 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Join Dr. Peter Clift, the Charles T. McCord Endowed Professor in the LSU Department of Geology and Geophysics, for his talk about his work beyond the rocks. Free.
AUDITIONS FOR PLAYMAKERS' STUDENT ADVISORY BOARD "DISNEY CABARET": 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts Building, room 135. Auditions for young actors ages 9-18 will be held. You do not need to be a SAB member to audition. To secure and audition time and for more info, email michael@playmakersbr.org.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3613 Perkins Road. A discussion of the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 general admission, $20 students at dialogueonracelouisiana.org. Once a week for six weeks.
CREATIVE CONNECT — CREATE FOR A CAUSE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Now a quarterly meet-up for artists of all mediums looking to create for a cause. Everyone is welcome. Featuring community partner Front Yard Bikes, a Baton Rouge bike shop that trains youth in the community to repair bikes. Students from the program will share info about the organization and its mission. Jody Johnston of The Parlor will also give a presentation about grassroots social media marketing. novacvideo.org/br-creative-connect-10-30-18/.
LSU JAZZ ENSEMBLE & LAB BAND: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU. The LSU Jazz Ensemble and Lab Band present their Fall 2018 concert. $8 for students, $12 for general admission at red.vendini.com.
WEDNESDAY
TRICK-OR-TREATING WITH DEPUTIES: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Elvin Street BREC Park. A free event that provides a fun and safe environment for children. Food, entertainment and a costume contest.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
FOOD TRUCK FEST AT THE ROYAL STANDARD — DATZ ITALIAN: 5 p.m., The Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road. Featuring food, fun and games.
"MALCOLM MCCLAY: SWIMMING TO INISHKEEL" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. Featuring Q&A with artist Malcolm McClay at 6:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar available. $10 for general public, free for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
HIGHLAND COFFEES READINGS: 7 p.m., Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road. Join LSU's Delta Literary Journal with some of the creative voices of the school's literary and artistic community.
OPEN MIC NIGHT HOSTED BY SAB: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., LSU Student Union, 310 LSU Student Union. Join the Student Activities Board for another open mic installment at the Live Oak Lounge. Participants of all stripes are invited to perform music, comedy, poetry, or any live art that is appropriate in this inclusive and welcoming environment.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Terrance Washington and Denton Hatcher, hosted by Mikel Albagdadi.
ONGOING
LSU FOSTER HALL ART GALLERY: 119 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring an exhibition of recent works by School of Art graduate students, on display through Nov. 20.
MANSHIP THEATRE: 100 Lafayette St., Jones Walker Foyer Gallery. Featuring artwork from Sean Star Wars, Brad Jensen, Kathryn Hunter, Marc Fresh, Rebecca Kreisler, Nathanial Landry, Paul Dean and Chase Mullen, on display through Nov. 18. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Don Wright" exhibit, on display through Nov. 6. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Society for Photographic Education South Central Juried Educator Exhibition," on display through Thursday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley, Jamie Baldridge and Kristine Thompson, on display through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," on display through Jan. 12, 2019; "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Sunday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
