FRIDAY
TERRARIUM WORKSHOP: 4:30 p.m., LSU Burden Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Create a personalized terrarium with the LSU Horticulture Club. No prior plant knowledge needed. All materials included. All ages. $25. RSVP at greauxtigerslsu@gmail.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An opening reception featuring the latest works from artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry. This event was rescheduled from Sept. 5. batonrougegallery.org.
HALFWAY TO ST. PAT'S DAY: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road. Featuring live music and the Wearin' of the Green grand marshal announcement. Ticket fee supports Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Wear green. $25-35 at eventbrite.com.
ST. LUKE'S MOM'S NIGHT OUT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 St. Phillip St. Mom's night out to catch up with old friends and make new ones while supporting the auction committee. Featuring food, drinks and raffles. Bring a bottle of wine and/or liquor or a restaurant gift card, either valued at $25 or more for the auction. Casual attire.
MAKE IT A MOVIE NIGHT — "THE IRON GIANT": 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Free.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Featuring views of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with close-ups of the moon and its 'lunar seas,' craters and mountains. Free.
OPERA LOUISIANE OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Five world-class singers join Artistic Director Michael Borowitz on piano for an evening of opera and musical theater classics. Pre-show hors d'oeuvres and the Baker Donelson Champagne toast. $18-90 at operalouisiane.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"FUN HOME": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Rated R. No late seating due to intimacy of show. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
"NAPPY HAIRSTORIES": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. This performance will highlight cultural, personal and political stories about the relationships of black women to nappy hair. Reservations at goo.gl/LUXdUq. Donations accepted.
SATURDAY
ST. JUDE WALK/RUN: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., A.Z. Young Park, North Third Street and Spanish Town Road. Join WYNK 101.5 as they walk and run for the kids of St. Jude. Team name is WYNK'n for St. Jude at fundraising.stjude.org. $10 to walk, $20 to run.
10TH ANNUAL KIDS BIKE EVENT: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. Register at mamainscdc.org/kidsbikeevent.
3RD ANNUAL TEEN BOOK FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Featuring a trivia contest, authors panel and book signing, writers workshop and giveaways.
STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Storytelling and imagination with hands-on activities and crafts for children. For children ages 3-8 and their parents. Free.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
RELIVE WWII EVENT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Denham Springs Antique Village. An immersive living history event showing what life was like for troops in World War II. Featuring firing demos and show battles, a boot camp obstacle course for kids, interactive "Victory Garden" and a scrap drive competition. Free.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
MUSCLES & MOTORCYCLES: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baton Rouge Harley Davidson, 5853 Siegen Lane. Monthly car, truck and bike show with the Southern Muscle American Car & Truck Club.
DANCE AUDITION — "LOVE, WHITNEY-A CHOREOPLAY": 1 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Casting male and female dancers. Be prepared to learn a dance combination. Come dressed in all black attire with no logos and high top sneakers. Women over the age of 15, bring heels. To register, nvtarts.org.
MS BIKE BASH FUNDRAISER: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Fighting against MS. A $25 donation ticket comes with free jambalaya, keg PBR and entrance into a raffle drawing to be held at 6 p.m. 21 and up.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. Featuring live music from Peter Duffield, food from the Bouillababes, and more than 40 makers at this monthly event.
LEAN ON ME, INC. ANNIVERSARY DINNER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins BREC Park Community Center, 7122 Perkins Road. Lean On Me, Inc. celebrates its yearly anniversary by continuing to bring awareness to the homeless situation and the many causes of homelessness. $19.50 at eventbrite.com.
LOUISIANA ARTISTS FOR PUERTO RICO: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Louisiana artists join together to benefit the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico upon the anniversary of Hurricane Maria's landfall. batonrougegallery.com.
SEAN STARWARS: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bricks & Bombs, 449 Hearthstone Drive. Works by outlaw printmaker and one-of-a-kind artist Sean Starwars.
CONTRA DANCE: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road). Beginners welcome. Short lesson at 4:45 p.m. Live music by the Kitchen Session. All dances taught. No partner required. Adults $6; under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
MIAMI NIGHT: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 in advance at varsitytheatre.com or (866) 777-8932.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SOUTHWEST BROMELIAD GUILD SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Holiday Inn, South Airline Highway at Interstate 12. Featuring a bromeliad show and sale. Free.
PERKINS ROWE ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. An arts market with more than 40 local artisans and vendors, live performances, and a children's interactive area. Free.
SUNDAY
CONTEMPORARIES STUDIO TOUR WITH ED PRAMUK: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. $10 for nonmembers. lsumoa.org/contemporaries.
ART & ADDICTION WITH ARTIST BEN PEABODY: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host the exhibition "Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender" featuring the works of artist and author Ben Peabody. On display through Sept. 30.
2018 MOTHER-SON DANCE: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring face painting, balloon artists, dancing contests, games, costumed characters, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. $50 per person at ololchildrens.org.
MONDAY
CAJUN COOK-OFF FUNDRAISER: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, 14101 Perkins Road. $20 for a wristband that allows you to sample all the delicious food booths. Tickets for drinks, ice cream and dunk tank may be purchased for $1. Tickets and info at mailchi.mp/gbrar/cajuncookoff2018.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
HOLIDAY GIFT GIVING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gourmet Girls, 3025 Perkins Road. Demonstration-style class on how to make the edible gifts for the upcoming holidays. BYOB. $125 at gourmetgirlsbr.com.
MIND OVER MEALS: A DEMO AND DINING EXPERIENCE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road. Chef John Lundin will teach how to defeat cravings by retraining the mind on how we look at dieting. Featuring three courses and a glass of wine. $50 at theroyalstandard.com.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ice House Bar & Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. Featuring Rhet Concienne, Morgan Wright, Maggie Shipley, River I. Smith, Jason P. Leonard and hosted by Trey Fleuriet.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME": 7:30 p.m. both nights., Shaver Theatre. A 15-year-old's detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. Wednesday is pay what you can/donation night, Thursday night is $12. swinepalace.org.
THURSDAY
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Student artists and writers will release a zine produced through LSU Museum of Art in conjunction with "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects" and Baton Rouge-based neo-soul band Ria Rosa performs on the rooftop terrace. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
THE BROADWAY TENORS- ULTIMATE BROADWAY: 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Musical theater's celebrated leading men. $29-49 at ticketmaster.com. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
ONGOING
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAIN LIBRARY: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender" featuring the works of artist and author Ben Peabody, on display through Sept. 30.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series- Fine Art" on display through Sept. 23 with a closing reception.
BREC'S BATON ROUGE ZOO: 3601 Thomas Road. $1.50 admission every Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. brzoo.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry on display through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sunday. lasm.org.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm