FRIDAY
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 3 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
"DECONSTRUCTING COMPLACENCY" OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suite 102 & 103. The exhibit features the latest works from artists Danielle Burns, Kristen Kawd Downing, Vernell Dunams and Dorothy Ray. On display through Oct. 19.
SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "SPACE JAM": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. This interactive movie experience pokes fun at your favorite films with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-2787.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD": 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, this whimsical show follows two great friends everyone remembers. $15.75 children, $21 adults at playmakersbr.org.
"PLENTY OF TIME": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Studio Theatre. A spoiled, Southern debutante and a Black Panther fall in love in 1968, forbidden by class and principle. Their time-elapsed relationship reveals how each is affected by the changing world around them. $20-$25 at vtarts.org.
SATURDAY
ZOO RUN RUN: 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. 13th annual Zoo Run Run 5K and Half-Mile Kids' Fun Run. All proceeds from the race support Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. $25-$30 for adults and $12-$17 for children. Register at brzoo.org.
DINE FOR A CAUSE: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Another Broken Egg Cafe, 2531 Citiplace Court. A portion of sales go to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
RYAN'S RUN: 8 a.m., North Boulevard Town Square. Walk/run to support sickle cell anemia research. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. downtownbatonrouge.org/events
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
KING OF LOUISIANA CAR SHOW & GRUDGE RACE: Noon, State Capitol Raceway, 11436 US 190 W., Port Allen. Featuring a car show, grudge race and burn outs. (225) 301-6707.
SCOOPER CAT SUPER ADOPTION DAY — CLEAR THE SHELTERS FINAL LAP: Noon to 4 p.m., Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry Road. The final lap to Clear the Shelters 2018. Also featuring an interactive tent. (225) 636-2680
FALL FASHION FEST 2018: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Outdoor fashion show hosted by blogger and LSUSports.net reporter Emily Dixon. Plus food trucks, Tin Roof beer, music, games, braid bar and a pop-up barre class. Free. All ages. Must be 21 to enter tap room.
MOVIES & MUSIC — KIDS NIGHT WITH PIXAR: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The Kids of The Real School of Music will perform original scores for some of the most beloved silent films from the last 20 years: the short films from Pixar. $7; free for members. batonrougegallery.org.
TRIVIAL OBJECTIONS: 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Local comedians try to outsmart each other in a series of quizzes and debates from current events and more. $7 at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-2787.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SIKNIC CAR SHOW: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Car and truck show featuring events like burnout competitions for cash prizes. Spectators $15 per day, $20 weekend, kids 12 and under free.
BASF KIDS' LAB: THE pHun FACTOR: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
LOUISIANA JUNIOR YOUTH ORCHESTRA AUDITIONS: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. The LJYO is open to strings/winds/brass/percussion players in grades 6-8. Contact Music Director David Torns at dtorns@brso.org to schedule an audition. Include name, instrument, and preferred audition date and time. Note: There is a tuition fee of $200 due at the first rehearsal. brso.org.
PROTECT OUR BRAVEST — PURPLE, GOLD AND BLUE TAILGATE PARTY: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Raising money for protective gear for Louisiana law enforcement agencies. Featuring a buffet-style dinner, silent and live auction, and an award ceremony. $250 per person to attend the VIP cocktail hour, $50 per person, $500 per table. penglade1@cox.net. (225) 933-4700. calef.la.
"THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film of the same name. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
PET DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FAIR: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 8660 Airline Highway. Banfield Pet Hospital, Mid-City PetSmart and All Paws on Deck and other local partners educating pet parents on what to do during a disaster. Featuring activities for both children and pets and pet adoption booths. Free.
END OF SUMMER DOG POOL PAWTY: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. A dog-friendly event where a dog can be, well … a wet dog. Divided into two sessions: for 40 pounds and under and for 40 pounds and heavier. Each event limited to 100 dogs. Maximum of 2 dogs per handler. $8 per person. libertylagoon.com.
MONDAY
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
SWAMP ART SHOW SERIES- FINE ART: 9 a.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Final installment of this year's Swamp Art Show Series, focusing on “Symbiosis.” Artists’ reception set for Sept. 23. On display until the reception. General admission applies; free for pass holders.
LSU SCIENCE CAFÉ- LIVING ON THE EDGE: 5 p.m., The Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU's Professor of Geography Craig Colten will talk about coping with extreme tropical cyclones, rebounding from disaster, and adapting to changing environments. Free. varsitytheatre.org.
2018 COOKING FOR CHARACTER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Hosted by The Istrouma Area Council. A taste fair, live and silent auction, and bar. Adults-only evening. $50 at iacbsa.org/cookingevent2018.
DUMPLINGS AND DINNER: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gourmet Girls, 3025 Perkins Road. Learn how to make edamame and ginger dumplings. Bring own refreshments. $125 at gourmetgirlsbr.com.
THE 2018 PINK TOOL BELT BASH: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Supporting Women Build. Featuring gourmet hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and silent auction. $65 at bidpal.net/ptbb18.
SUITS AND SNEAKERS: 6 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 L'auberge Ave. Fourth annual Suits and Sneakers Football Kick-Off Party benefiting the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Featuring a buffet, cocktails, auctions and raffles. Special guests include Kevin Faulk, Matt Flynn, Jacob Hester and Dale Weiner. $50 per person. lbatonrouge.com or (225) 215-7777.
WHOOPING CRANES RETURN TO LOUISIANA: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Speaker Sara Zimorski, a biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and leader of Louisiana's Whooping Crane project, will tell the remarkable story about the past extirpation and the recent restoration of whooping cranes in Louisiana. $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers at the door.
WEDNESDAY
WINE WALK WEDNESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. A wine walk with two wine tastings in each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10. Venues TBA on the Facebook page, facebook.com/winewalkwednesday. Register at eventbrite.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
LATTE ART THROWDOWN — ODD SHAPES: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Hosted by Rêve Coffee Lab. Come early to sign up. $5 to pour, free to watch.
COMEDY + RAVE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring Trent Manning, Trey Fleuriet, Will Merril, River Smith, Haley Anselmo, Pete Madere, Josh Provo, Michael Alford, Mike Honore and Thomas Lockwood. DJ Prettyhorses throws down afterward. $5.
ONGOING
BREC'S BATON ROUGE ZOO: 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring $1.50 admission every Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. brzoo.org.
ARTS COUNCIL'S FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Fleur Essence," a showcase by Nicole Cella and Adrienne Clement," on display through Aug. 31. artsbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display through August. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection; "Art Melt" on display through Aug. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm