FRIDAY
RESEARCH PROJECT FINAL EXHIBITION: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., LSU College of Art and Design, 102 Design Building. Featuring a set of drawings by artist Vladimír Arnošt, a student of Mendel University in Brno, Czech Republic, under the leadership of professor Alcibiades P. Tsolakis, the dean of LSU College of Art and Design.
LSU FALL FEST: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., LSU Parade Ground. This event was rescheduled to this date.
LOUISIANA SONFONIETTA CONCERT "FROM J.S. BACH TO MUSIC OF TODAY": 2 p.m., School of Music Recital Hall, LSU. Featuring the Sinfonietta String Orchestra and two guest artists from Mexico performing Bach's Concerto for Two Violins and contemporary New York composer Max Lifchitz's piece "Forget Me Not." Free.
"MELANIN IN MOTION": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., KAWD Art Gallery, 4242 Government St. Combining yoga, art and natural hair artistry together on one platform, promoting a positive body image. Featuring live performances, music and vendors. $10 at eventbrite.com.
VIXEN AND VINO WINE TASTING: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Sample an array of wines from around the world with experienced wine experts from Sullivan's Steakhouse. $30 at ticketmaster.com.
OKTOBERFEST: 5 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing Co., 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Featuring live music, food from Secret Lair and, of course, brews.
CRAFTY LADIES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. All supplies provided. $15 at eventbrite.com.
KIDS NIGHT OUT: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Prepare and learn about the full components of a meal, planning, cooking, setting the table, good manners, kitchen safety and fun activities. This monthly event features new recipes and activities each month. For ages 6 and up. $35 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
MEET AND GREET WITH ROHAN DAVEY: 6 p.m., The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. LSU football legend Rohan Davey is hosting a former player meet and greet for LSU Homecoming. Benefiting the Rohan Davey Foundation and Wounded War Heroes LA. $20 at the door; includes free food and drinks.
STREET FOOD NIGHT: 6:30 p.m., International Cultural Center at LSU, 3365 Dalrymple Drive. Taste the flavors of different Asian cultures in a street food market type setting. Food will be sold on a ticket-based system with one ticket equaling $1. Or buy a wristband that lets you sample small portions from each booth for $12.
GREEN UP RED STICK: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bringing together artists, makers and chefs in support of Baton Rouge Green. Featuring live music, vendors, food and drink, raffles and a silent auction. $50 at batonrougegreen.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
THEATRE BATON ROUGE'S ANNUAL COSTUME SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The theater will be selling costumes as well as vintage and modern clothing for all ages. All sales will be final. Cash and major credit cards accepted. (225) 924-6496.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, THURSDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. each night and a midnight showing Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
HOLLYDAYS 35 YEARS OF SHOPPING FOR A CAUSE: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring four days of shopping, fashion, special events, food and entertainment to support the Junior League of Baton Rouge's community program and mission-based initiatives. $12 for a 1-day pass or $25 for a 3-day pass at ticketmaster.com. hollydays.org.
"LOVE, WHITNEY: A CHOREOPLAY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Frank Fayden Hall, F Street, Southern University. The show features all of Whitney Houston's greatest hits. $15-20 at nvtarts.org.
ACADIAN FESTIVAL: Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St. Plaquemine. Featuring a cornhole tournament, a sauce picante challenge, live music, poker, carnival rides, games, craft booths and live performances. acadianfestival.org.
SATURDAY
YAPPY HOUR: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., BREC's Burbank Dog Park, 12400 Burbank Drive. Featuring giveaways, games, and fun.
2018 BUDDY WALK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road. Join for fun, games, food and exercise. Set up your team and help raise funds for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge. classy.org/event/buddy-walk-2018/e195879.
WALK TO FIGHT SUICIDE: 9 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Donations raised will fund research, education and advocacy programs, as well as provide support for those affected by suicide. afsp.org/batonrouge.
INTERNATIONAL MOON OBSERVATION DAY: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring hands-on activities, a presentation of moon rock samples and special planetarium shows that explore the scientific and cultural importance of our closest celestial neighbor. Shows at 10:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. General admission applies. lasm.org.
OPEN HOUSE AND STUDENT HORSE SHOW: 10 a.m. to noon, BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Featuring a petting zoo, concessions, games, prizes, barn tours, hay rides and riding demonstrations. Free.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
STRING QUARTET MINI CONCERT: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free string quartet mini concert featuring the Tesseract String Quartet.
VOTING WHILE BLACK: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Southern University Law Center, Roosevelt Steptoe Drive. Symposium focused on equipping African-Americans with information about voting rights and issues. Free. RSVP at blackoutloudbr@gmail.com. facebook.com/blackoutloud2018.
HALLOWEEN COOKING AND PAINTING: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy, 7970 Jefferson Ave., Suite E. Led by the artists from Painting and Pinot and guided by the YCA chefs, you’ll have a spooky good time painting and cooking in our kitchen. For ages 5 and up. $55 per child. Registration required at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
SPOOKY SPECTRUM: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Diving into the eerie side of astronomy, physics and aeronautics with creepy science demonstrations. Ages 6 and up.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Poché Plantation, 6554 La. 44 (River Road), Convent. Featuring 95 unique Louisiana artists, 95 handmade crafter booths, 95 acoustical pickin' musicians, food, children's rides, entertainment, guided tours, petting zoo and auction. pocheplantationartsandcrafts.com.
BASF KIDS' LAB: HOLD EVERYTHING!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore some interesting absorbent materials. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Mini parking lot festival featuring live music, free face painting, free henna tattoos, free tarot card readings, arts and crafts vendors, and pet adoptions with Rescue. Rehome. Repeat.
4TH ANNUAL CAP CITY BEER FEST: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fourth St. and Spanish Town Road. A dog-friendly beer tasting event that brings regional, national, and international crafts beers to Downtown Baton Rouge. Benefiting Companion Animal Alliance. 21 and up. $40-342 at capcitybeerfest.org.
DAUGHTERS OF THE MOCK- DINNER THEATER: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Upstage Theatre, 9401 Cortana Place, Entrance 1. Shrouded in mystical tradition, this two-act story follows the family’s matriarch, MauMau. With the notion of protecting her daughter and granddaughters from the grief and suffering of bad relationships, MauMau imposes her will through a mock that forms the crisis of the story. $38 at upstagetheatre.biz/tickets.
ANNUAL ETHEL CLAIBORNE DAMERON LECTURE SERIES: 2:30 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 245 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring famed American visual artist and writer Malaika Favorite as guest speaker. A reception will follow her presentation. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
"HANSEL AND GRETEL": 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. Guaranteed to be a fun time for the entire family. Everyone under the age on 18, and college students, can attend for free. Casual dress or costumes encourages. Photo opportunities with the Gingerbread House available before and after the performance. $17 at bontempstix.com. operalouisiane.com.
THIRD ANNUAL HALLOWEEN CORGI COSTUME MEET UP: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Burbank Corgi Club, 124000 Burbank Drive.
MONDAY
AUDITIONS "ELF THE MUSICAL JR.": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Reilly Theatre, LSU. Auditions for youth actors ages 8-17 will be held. Callbacks will be held the following day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will consist of cold reading and singing from the script. There is a $225 production fee for all youth actors. playmakersbr.org.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
PLATTERS AND BOARDS- HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Join chef instructors Anne and Lili in the kitchen for scary food fun in this deliciously spooky hands-on class. $85 at redstickspice.com.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"DREAMS AND STAINS": 7:30 p.m. each night, LSU School of Theatre, Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. A world premiere. Written and directed by Sara Brook Christian. $9 at tickets.vendini.com. lsu.edu/cmda.
WEDNESDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY- WORKSHOPS: 1 p.m., Shadowbrook Clubhouse, 2601 Shadowbrook Drive. Nationally known musicians, Larry and Elaine Conger, will teach two Dulcimer workshops and then a concert at 7 p.m. Workshop fee is $35. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
COCKTAILS, CURRIES & COOKIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Join Anne in the kitchen for some hands-on cooking fun as you learn to whip up three different curries, cookies and cocktails. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES WINE PAIRING DINNER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave. Exceptional wines paired with delicious cuisine. Four courses. $85 per person. For reservations, email 18steak@lbrmail.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m., Ice House Bar & Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. See some of Louisiana's best comedians perform. Featuring Mike Honore, Reggie Raw, Jest Kinni, Amanda G, Isaac Kozell, and hosted by Will Merrill. Free.
THURSDAY
CLAY SCULPTURE WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to noon, West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Make your own miniature masterpiece under the guidance of West Baton Rouge artist Mary Guarisco, who will demonstrate clay sculpture making techniques. No experience necessary. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advanced registration is required by calling (225) 336-2422 ext. 200. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
RIVER WRITERS OCTOBER READING: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 St. Philip St. Featuring readings by Laura Theobald and Meredith Aulds with music by Jake Heflin and Sarah Burke. An open mic will follow. Plus, fall-themed refreshments.
STARTING THURSDAY
LSU OPERA PRESENTS "EUGENE ONEGIN": 7:30 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU. Tchaikovsky's musical adaptation of Alexander Pushkin's beloved poem. $14-29 at red.vendini.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Don Wright" exhibit on display through Nov. 6. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Society for Photographic Education South Central Juried Educator Exhibition." On display through Nov. 1. artsbr.org.
BURDEN MUSEUM & GARDENS: 4560 Essen Lane. Every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corn Maze Saturdays. lsu.edu./botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley, Jamie Baldridge, and Kristine Thompson on display through Nov. 1. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City" on display through Jan. 12, 2019; "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
