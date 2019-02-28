FRIDAY
SOCIAL FRIDAY BRUNCH: 11 a.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Featuring Turkish baked goods and Turkish tea. $5-$10 at eventbrite.com.
MARDI GRAS WORKSHOP: 5 p.m.., Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Ages 7 and up. $50 each or two for $90 at batonrougela.youngechfsacademy.com.
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Family-friendly activities, food by Rock Paper Tacos and Dip N Dots, and live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air arts market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org.
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
27TH ANNUAL RED STICK DAY FLY FISHING FESTIVAL: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 N. Flannery Road. Featuring programs by experts, fly tying demos by many of the region's top tiers, casting instruction and coaching, exhibitors and raffle items. rsff.org.
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited; register early at caabr.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin, and swing dancing. Theme is green for St. Patrick's Day. $10 per person at door (cash only). For more info, Cecil (225) 767-3853, visit brballrooms.com.
SPEAK: 8 p.m., 4242 Government St., Suite 106. Featuring music, food, dancing, poetry, and artwork by Downing. $15-$80 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SHELL SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Louisiana Malacological Society's annual exhibition. Seashell displays of all kinds from all over the world, kids' games, and shells, jewelry, fossils and some related home decor for sale. Admission is free.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals ready for adoption.
SUNDAY
NEW FOSTER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited, so register early at caabr.org.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 11 a.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Featuring vendors with handmade items and arts and crafts.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11:30 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" Season 3 encore starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes to be given away during Season 8. No cover.
EXHIBIT OPENING: Noon to 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the latest works from artists Christopher Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie ElliottSmith and Tom Richard. On display through March 27. batonrougegallery.org.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
MONDAY
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
TUESDAY
CLAY CREATIONS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Webb Memorial Park, 1351 Country Club Drive. Local pottery artist Terri Kennedy will guide students through the basics of hand building techniques while creating several fired pieces. No previous experience needed. All skill levels welcome. Ages 18 and up. $100 per person per 4-class course. Info at jpoulter@brec.org
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
INTRO TO HERBS: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bohemian Cove BR (inside Vintage Soul Antiques), 12455 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. This workshop covers common herbs and how they can be used daily. $25 available at PayPal.me/BohemianCoveBR or in store.
INTRODUCTION TO SUPERBRAIN YOGA AND PRANIC HEALING BY PAT COLE: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Red Shoes, 2303 Government St. $15 at eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
"ACROSS THE ATLANTIC — AMERICAN IMPRESSIONISM THROUGH THE FRENCH LENS" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Lecture with Reading Public Museum curator Scott A Schweigert at 6 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar available. $10 for general public, free for students/faculty with ID and LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 10
DULCIMERS ON THE DELTA: West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society's 2019 fête, featuring workshops, concerts and jam sessions. Schedule and registration information can be found by calling (225) 921-1013 and online at lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
ONGOING
PORT VISIT OF NAO SANTA MARIA: USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 River Road S. The ship will be in port through Sunday. $5-$25 at naosantamaria.org.
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Thursday in the lobby area.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: LSU campus. "We Built This City: Baton Rouge as a System of Systems," through Friday. lib.lsu.edu/special.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm