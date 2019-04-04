FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by the Cedric Watson Trio. Food for sale by the Creole Lunch House, Deano’s Pizza and Roly Poly.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
JPG PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS "A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM": 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, John Paul the Great Academy, 1522 Carmel Drive, Lafayette.
SATURDAY
ACADIANA PO-BOY FESTIVAL 2019: 11 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. This free-entry, family-friendly event will feature Acadiana’s best po-boy samples from po-boy vendors, priced at only $3 a sample. While tasting, participants can listen to local musicians and shop local pop-up shops. Also, kids' activities.
HOPEFEST 2019 MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Hopefest is a unique festival, led by teens and supported by hundreds of local businesses. Tickets are $35, kids tickets are $5.
PAWS IN THE PARK: 10 a.m., Parc Hardy, 1290 Rees St., Breaux Bridge. Adoption event, membership drive and fun for the whole family.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
ACADIANA BIRD FAIR: 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. $5 entry fee, children under 6 get in free.
BO'S EXTRAVAGANZA AND JOHN SCHNEIDER'S WEEKEND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: all day both days, John Schneider Studios, 16050 Florida Blvd., Holden. For tickets and full schedule, go to bosextravaganza.com.
WEDNESDAY
DOWNTOWN ROOFTOP CRAWFISH BOIL: 6 p.m., Parc Auto Du Centreville, 121 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. An annual fundraiser for Downtown Lafayette, this crawfish boil offers exclusive views of the downtown skyline and live local music. Tickets include a 5-pound serving of crawfish with potatoes, corn, dip and all-you-can-drink beverages including wine, beer, water and soda. eventbrite.com.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Evan Rabalais. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
