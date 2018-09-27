FRIDAY
TANGLED MEET AND GREET: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., AMC 16, 16040 Hatters Ave. The Disney classic will be on the big screen again, with a meet and greet with the Tower Princess in the hour before the screening. Movie starts at 6 p.m.
BEER MAKING 101 CLASS: 6 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer, plus the list of home-brewing best practices. This is a two-part class with the second class on Oct. 12. 21 and up. Taught in conjunction with the LSU Leisure Course program. $55 at reg.outreach.lsu.edu.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS- KENYA: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Exploring Kenya's culture, food, and music. $15 at eventbrite.com.
MIND.BODY.SOUL MENTAL HEALTH EXPO: 6:30 p.m., Southern Grind Cofé, 8418 Scotland Ave. Black Out Loud and Southern Grind Cofé host an evening of performance art, open mic, hip-hop, soul and recharging on the eve of Southern University Homecoming 2018. Free. facebook.com/BlackOutLoud2018.
COLLABARET: 7:30 p.m., LSU School of Music. MTC will collaborate with composition students from the School of Music to write and perform original works. Featuring works by artists/writers like Kerrigan-Lowdermilk, Ryan Scott Oliver, Jason Robert Brown and Joey Contreras.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
"COME TOGETHER": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Of Moving Color's season opener will bring a collection of dance and movement all set to the iconic sounds of The Beatles. $17-38 at manshiptheatre.org. (866) 451-2787.
GALA ON THE BLUFF SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: 7:45 p.m. to midnight, 103 France St. Featuring The Manhattans and Gerald Alston, food, drinks and fun all for a good cause. For tickets, tables, and more, visit galaonthebluff.com.
PISSY SAD SAD NITE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., 524 Studios, 524 N. Foster Drive. Tell dumb jokes, recite stupid poetry, or sing lame songs at the pissy sad sad open mic night. No ukuleles. $5 cover.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre. A 15-year-old's detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. $14-29 at swinepalace.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The sci-fi musical based on the film by Roger Corman. Rated PG-13. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., EBR Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY/ALL DAY JAM: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shadowbrook Clubhouse, 2901 Shadowbrook Drive. All acoustic instruments are welcome. (225) 261-6696, lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
MID CITY RISING: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hair ART & Company LLC, 4414 Government St. Featuring food, live music and art at this monthly event. midcityrisingbr.com.
STABBED IN THE ART & DANCE PARTY: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe, #130. A pop-up art exhibition with interactive and performing artists and live music. All artists are welcome; sign up at culturecandy.org.
NASA 60TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Everyone has a favorite NASA moment. We'll relive them all and look to our country's future of living in space. All ages. Free.
MOVIES & MUSIC- "FAUST" WITH SHIP OF FOOLS: 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Baton Rouge band Ship of Fools performs an original score to a timeless tale of temptation, "Faust." $5, free for members. batonrougegallery.org.
SUNDAY
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Kick off fall by touring the oasis while checking out the art, crafts and creations of the local makers at Harb's Oasis.
PLANTFEST! TEASER 2018: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Featuring a talk from Neil Odenwald, professor emeritus and former director, LSU School of Landscape Architecture, followed by a "walk-about" through Hodge Podge Nursery. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. PlantFest! is Oct. 6-7. lsu.edu/hilltop.
"SYNESTHESIA: MUSIC IN COLOR": 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 N. Blvd. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform musical arrangements each with a different tone quality, mood, expression with the intent of stimulating an emotion reflected as a color through the music. Free.
GARDEN DISTRICT FALL PICNIC: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 2512 Kleinert Ave. RSVP at gdcabr.org/event/fall-picnic-2018/.
"A Taste of Southern Jewish Hospitality": 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. Dish tastings and audience Q&A with award-winning chef Alon Shaya.The event will also include cocktails and wine, dessert and a book signing. $30-$75 at eventbrite.com.
"BATON ROUGE BLUES ON THE 'GOLD COAST'" - COUNTRY ROADS SUPPER CLUB: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. A blues-themed, five-course feast of Delta delicacies. Featuring local blues duo Smokehouse Porter and Ms. Mamie. $150 at bontempstix.com.
"THE ROAST OF JOHNNIE DOMINO": 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Upstage Theatre, 9401 Cortana Place, Entrance 1. Featuring Tony King, AO, Howard Hall, C Bazz, Cashius Jackson, and Carissa Cropper all ready to roast Johnnie Domino for his birthday. $5-35 at eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH COMEDIAN T.BARB & FRIENDS HOMEGIRL TOUR: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., The X Bar, 11690 Florida Blvd. Talent Showcase featuring comedian T.Barb and friends. $10 at eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
SCHOOL APPRECIATION NIGHT: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Celebration Station, 10111 Gwenadele Ave. Featuring free unlimited rides and pizza buffet for all students and teachers. Parents, siblings, and friends can purchase rides and buffet for $15.99.
BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE DULCIMER CLASSES: 6:30 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Info: Helen (225) 753-7917, lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
CINEMA FOR THE EARS: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Digital Media Center, 340 E. Parker Blvd. In conjunction with the Digital Media Center, the LSU EMDM program presents a high definition sound experience from 92 speakers transporting you to spaces unknown.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
GEAUX ROUGE 3RD ANNUAL GERMAN BURGER NIGHT: 6 p.m., The Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road. Oktoberfest means a Geaux Rouge burger and beer night.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM FEATURING KYLE BEADLE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. A monthly writing workshop, followed by a poetry slam and open mic. $5 donation or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An opening reception featuring the latest works from artists Jamie Baldridge, David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson. batonrougegallery.org.
MAKE YOUR OWN JAMS AND JELLIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Class with Jam Master Ashley Andermann and Grinning Jupiter Jammery. $50 at redstickspice.com.
ROCK THE CURE: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave. The Rum House and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation host a night of philanthropic fun to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research. Featuring live music, drinks and food. $15-35 at eventbrite.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
ISCREAM SOCIAL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The 13th Gate, 832 St. Phillip St. Meet at Brickyard South at 6 p.m., from there you will be escorted over by a 13th Gate "character" at 6:30 p.m. Free for members, $15 for nonmembers at aafbr.org/events/2018-i-scream-social.
PLATTERS AND BOARDS- TAILGATE EDITION: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Anne and Lili will give a hands-on cooking demonstration. $85 at redstickspice.com.
BREAC 3RD ANNUAL FUNDRAISER: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Emergency Aid Coalition, 9655 Perkins Road, Suite C-238. Featuring hors d'oeuvres, desserts, beer and wine and a silent auction. $50 at eventbrite.com.
CANDELA E VINO: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., (2 locations) The Loft at Cecelia, 421 Third St. and The Trademark, 326 Third St. Start your evening at The Loft at Cecelia with wine, hors d'oeuvres, and music from Barbarella Blue then at 7:45 p.m. transition to The Trademark to finish the night off with more food, wine and a silent auction, plus live music from The Michael Foster Project. $100 per person at LRA.org.
DOUG VARONE AND DANCERS: 7 p.m., LSU Student Union Theater. Featuring highly charged, physically exciting choreography spanning multiple genres, will thrill audiences with movement conveying depths of emotion and strong virtuosity. $30-45 at (225) 578-5128 or uniontheater.lsu.edu.
COMEDY ETOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Mishka Shubaly, Kyle Pogue, Trent Manning, hosted by Mikel Albagdadi. Right on Kid and Screaming Underwater will be performing after the show.
ONGOING
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAIN LIBRARY: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender" featuring the works of artist and author Ben Peabody on display through Sunday.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry on display through Sunday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
Compiled by Kristie Bihm