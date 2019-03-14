FRIDAY
NEW ORLEANS RHYTHM & BLUES TOUR: 3 p.m., corner of Royal and St. Philip streets, New Orleans. Friends of the Cabildo tour explores the career of Cosimo Matassa and the development of R&B in the Crescent City. friendsofthecabildo.org. Tickets $20-$25.
JIM MONAGHAN'S FRENCH QUARTER IRISH PARADE: 6:30 p.m., Molly's at the Market, 1107 Decatur St., New Orleans. Riders in carriages and marching groups meander through the Vieux Carre, starting and ending at Molly's at the Market.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW: Noon, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. Home-related services and products are on display and there’s remodeling advice, green building info, decorating and landscaping help, food programs, artist workshops, a theater and automation exhibit, makers market and home building experts. Tickets $10-$15, free for children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
GARDEN DISTRICT TOUR: 10 a.m., 1452 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. Explore the architecture and influences of culture, climate, political events and famous figures on the area. friendsofthecabildo.com. Tickets $20-$25.
PARASOL'S BLOCK PARTY: 10 a.m., Parasol's Restaurant & Bar, 2533 Constance St., New Orleans. There's music, green beer, food and more.
TRACEY'S ST. PADDY'S DAY PARTY: 11 a.m., Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar & Restaurant, 2604 Magazine St., New Orleans. There's green beer, corned beef and cabbage and more.
IRISH CHANNEL PARADE: 1 p.m. The parade features floats, marching groups and more. It circles the Garden District on its traditional route.
NEW ORLEANS FILM SOCIETY GALA: 8 p.m., The Farrell Estate, 4534 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The gala celebrates the 30th anniversary of the society with food, cocktails and entertainment. neworleansfilmsociety.org. Tickets $250-$300.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
ANTIQUES AND VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES MART: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The 43rd annual market includes antiques, Depression and pressed glass, china, coins, pottery, jewelry, furniture and linens from 28 dealers. There’s also a raffle and parade of prizes. Admission $8 (good for both days).
SUNDAY
MARDI GRAS INDIAN SUPER SUNDAY: Noon, A.L. Davis Park, 2701 LaSalle St., New Orleans. Generally scheduled for the third Sunday in March, near St. Joseph’s Day, Super Sunday parades feature Mardi Gras Indians from around the city. The Uptown event ends at A.L. Davis Park, where a Super Sunday festival includes live music, food and other activities. Free admission.
WEDNESDAY
RED BEANS' TOURNAMENT KICK-OFF: 4 p.m., Jean Lafitte National Historical Park's French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. The krewes of Red Beans and Dead Beans open Road to the Final Ford, with 32 restaurants and chefs competing over a three-week, single elimination battle for top honors. The competition raises funds for local charities. redbeansnola.com
ONGOING
"HAMILTON": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (not March 31) Sundays, through March 31; Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. The Broadway phenomenon about one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, takes to the stage in a production by Lin-Manuel Miranda, told in a contemporary style with hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and rhythm and blues. Tickets $175 to $535+. saengernola.com.
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Celebrate 100 years of photo exhibits at the museum, through Sunday, March 17. Also, "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
