FRIDAY
2ND OFFICIAL DOWNTOWN GUMBO CRAWL: 5:30 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Enjoy Acadiana's favorite hot dish in this "gumbo weather" from select downtown Lafayette restaurants and bars. Participating restaurants and bars will feature a sample of specialty gumbo at each crawl stop.
FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY
CINEMA ON THE BAYOU FILM FESTIVAL: 9:30 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The 2019 lineup of official selections includes 41 feature-length narrative fiction and documentary films and 140 short films, including narrative, documentary, animated and experimental films. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at cinemaonthebayou.com.
SATURDAY
BAYOU, BRUNCH & BUBBLES: 9:30 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Brunch on the bayou, a glass or two of mimosas, and entertainment by Charles Manns aka "The Jazz Singer."
MAGIC MIKE XXL AUTHORIZED TRIBUTE SHOW: 9 p.m., The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. The first live stage production to bring the phenomenon of "Magic Mike," "Fifty Shades of Grey" and others to life with a high-energy and breathtaking experience unlike any other. eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
POEMS ARE TEACHERS — COMBINING POETRY AND ART WORKSHOP: 4:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion St., Lafayette. Teachers will explore a variety of poetic and artistic elements that can be found and utilized in all types of writing, such as metaphor, imagery, alliteration and personification.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Dante Hale. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "ArtSpark 2018," through Jan. 31; "Fresh Pickin’s 6" and "John Blouin: LUX," through Feb. 9; and "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018, through March 2; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
