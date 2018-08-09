FRIDAY
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Enjoy a leisurely night hike with family and friends. Featuring live animal encounters and special nature films. Don't forget a flashlight. General admission applies.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and up. $3. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "CARS 3": 7:30 p.m., Nairn Drive BREC Park, 2800 Nairn Drive. A free screening of the popular animated film. (225) 923-2720.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BLACK OUT LOUD CONFERENCE: 7 p.m., Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suites 102 & 103, on Friday, and McKinley Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Led by local poet, activist and teaching artist Donney Rose, the inaugural event is designed to celebrate black visibility in the realm of the arts, media and activism. Weekend or single day packages and additional details are available at blackoutloudbr.com.
SATURDAY
BOTANIC SUMMER PLANT SALE & GARDENING EXPO: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd. Botanic Garden volunteers and vendors will offer a variety of culinary herbs, garden vegetables, roses, Louisiana irises, gingers, day lilies, native plants, begonias, succulents, ferns, camellias, and other plants and shrubs. Garden Society members will also be on hand in the sales area to discuss the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining their plants. brec.org/index.cfm/page/BotanicGarden
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SHREDDERS: 10 a.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. The first girls-only skate clinic for beginners ages 6-12. Shredders should arrive with a skateboard and helmet. Pads are recommended. A waiver, available onsite, must be signed before class starts. Register via webtrac, call (225) 766-9039 or email jasonh@brec.org.
SIPPIN' SATURDAY: Noon to 4 p.m., Rouses Markets, 3446 Drusilla Lane. Sip, savor, shop and taste dozens of food and beverage selections. Must be 21 or older.
COUTURE FASHION FUSION: CRAWL BEFORE YOU CATWALK CASTING CALL: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Attire: white shirt and blue jeans. Ladies, heels. Men, dress shoes. Children, dress shoes. No tennis shoes allowed. Questions, text Elle at (337) 889-4777.
TWINE AND KID'S COOKIE DECORATION CLASS: 3 p.m., Twine Market and Deli, 2921 Government St. Kids will be decorating cookies, while parents can take part in a wine sampling. eventbrite.com.
STABBED IN THE ART: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Culture Candy brings you a pop-up art exhibition open to any and all artists who would like to sell their work. Free to the public, but a $10 donation is suggested. culturecandy.org/stabbedintheart.
BATON ROUGE BEST DRESSED BALL: 6 p.m. to midnight, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Celebrate the Baton Rouge's Best Dressed Ball's 51st year. Support the American Cancer Society and this year's Best Dressed honorees. $250 per person at brbestdressedball.org/tables-tickets.
"FLEUR ESSENCE": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Visual art teachers Adrienne Clement and Nicole Callac are also the artists of this representational showcase inspired by flowers. Free and open to the public. artsbr.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: THE pHun FACTOR: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the pH scale by identifying what unique pairings, such as lemons and vinegar, and bananas and baking soda, have in common. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
CIVITAN HOEDOWN DANCE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Featuring live music by Ambush. A free jambalaya dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided to participants and their caretakers. Free admission. Donations are encouraged. Civitan is dedicated to serving individual and community needs with an emphasis upon helping people with developmental disabilities. Linda (225) 939-2923.
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Every summer the Earth plows through a trail of cometary debris. HRPO hosts a viewing session during the nighttime period with the best chance of high meteor rates.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING- TONS OF TURTLES: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This program is designed for children ages 3-5. Featuring a train ride, animal encounters, art projects, "Zooper" snacks and hands-on projects. $18 per session for one child with one parent/guardian; $12 for each additional person (adult or child). Pre-registration is required by calling (225) 775-3877, option 2. brzoo.org.
WEDNESDAY
TWINE'S KNIFE SKILL DEMO: 3 p.m., Twine Market and Deli, 2921 Government St. Join Steve Diehl in the kitchen to learn about his passion for knives while also learning tips and tricks covering knife skills and sharpening. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
WINE WALK WEDNESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. A wine walk with two wine tastings in each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10. Venues TBA on the Facebook page, facebook.com/winewalkwednesday. Register at eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
"A MID CITY SUMMER SOIREE": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jefferson Highway businesses in Midcity. Open houses focusing on shopping, dining, services and art. Some of the businesses participating include Elizabethan Gallery, Sabai Jewelry, Samir Rugs, Monjunis Italian Café and Sarko Jewelry. Free.
ANNUAL SUMMER ART SHOW OPENING AND 30TH ANNIVERSARY: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. The theme of this year’s show is “Life is Good in the South.” Featuring works from more than 30 artists in a wide variety of mediums. Meet-the-artists reception as part of “A Mid City Summer Soiree.” Refreshments will be served. lizgalry@bellsouth.net, (225) 924-6437.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. In conjunction with "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," New Venture Theatre performs a selection of monologues from "Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments." $10 for general public, $5 for members. Cash bar. lsumoa.org.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Learn about the wonders of Einstein's General Relativity and black holes with Professor Peter Diener as well as how the sun can make things just a bit hotter in Baton Rouge. Free. astronomyontap.org.
THEOLOGY ON TAP — LIVING THE FAITH IN THE WORKPLACE: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. This month, the Rev. Matthew Graham offers some knowledge on what the Church teaches about the dignity of workers and the importance of the work done in the world by laity.
"THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film with the same name that takes you back to the height of the jazz age in New York City. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display through August. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection; "Art Melt" on display through Aug. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm