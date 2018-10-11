FRIDAY
WORKSHOP WITH BRIAN FLOCA: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Workshop giving a more in-depth look into illustrator Brian Floca's writing style and process. $25 fee for nonstudents, $10 fee for students. Registration forms are at any library location. Doors open at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast and other light refreshments will be served. Workshop for adults.
CINDERELLA MEET AND GREET: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., AMC 16, 16040 Hatters Ave. Catch the live-action Disney movie on the big screen again and meet Cinderella in the hour before the screening. Meet and greet starts at 5 p.m., movie starts at 6 p.m.
BEER MAKING 101 CLASS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, No. 7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer, plus the list of homebrewing best practices. This is the second part of a two-part class. 21 and up. Taught in conjunction with the LSU Leisure Course program. $55 at reg.outreach.lsu.edu.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS — IRAN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Focusing on Iranian food, culture and music. $15 at eventbrite.com.
SWAMP HAUNTED HIKES: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Designed especially for younger children as an alternative to teen and adult-centric commercial haunted houses. Spooky storytime and make-and-take crafts are offered in the Education Building. No scare tactics are used during this program, and participants are encouraged to come in costume. Bring a flashlight. $6 per person.
FTK SOIRÉE — IGNITE THE NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. The second annual gala benefit for the kids of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital featuring a three-course meal, live entertainment, and a silent auction. $65 per person at ololchildrens.org.
"AN AMERICAN TAIL": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Enjoy a free screening of the classic animated film.
"MRS. R. MONTAGUE": 7 p.m., LSU Studio Theatre, CDMA. Freely adapted from Shakespeare's classic love story, we find Romeo and Juliet in their 70s and living in New Orleans. Free and open to the public.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and up. $6. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
ART NIGHT: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Smiling Dog, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Live music, live art, more than 20 local artists and craft vendors, and drink specials.
"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW" WITH SHADOWCAST: 10 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Terrible Thrills, a shadowcast, will be performing along with this cult classic. Costumes encouraged. To be interactive, bring props to participate, such as flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, bathroom tissue, toast, party hats, bells, cards and rice. Rated R. $11 at manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787. facebook.com/terriblethrillsbr/.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
37TH ANNUAL BOUCHERIE FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion's Children's Camp. Featuring cooking competitions and live music throughout the weekend with a car show on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit boucheriefestival.com.
"LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE": 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. A production about women, their lives, their clothes and the memories that tie them together. Inaugural production of Red Magnolia Theatre Company. $25 at redmagnoliatc.org.
SATURDAY
GEAUX FISH! CATFISH RODEO: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Howell Community Park, 5509 Winbourne Ave. Grab your fishing pole and head to the newly renovated Howell Community Park to geaux fishing and break in the new fishing pond. Free to register the morning of or at brec.org/geauxfish.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SOUTHERN MUSCLE MONTHLY CRUISE-IN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Peaks Restaurant, 6990 Siegen Lane. Monthly show for muscle car lovers.
BOO AT THE BARN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Amant High School's Track, 12035 La. 431, St. Amant. Entrance is $1 or one canned good to enter, with proceeds benefiting local Thanksgiving baskets. Featuring farm-themed games, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painting, trick-or-treat houses and inflatable horse races.
WOMEN'S WEEK — OPEN MIC, POETRY AND MUSIC: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Red Shoes, 2303 Government St. Original musical performances, inspiring poetry readings, coffee and refreshments in a coffeehouse atmosphere. Call to reserve a 5-minute performance spot. $5 cover. (225) 338-1170.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS SHOWCASE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Toi the Poetic Beauty's Soulful Expressions series featuring an open mic session aimed at highlighting local talent in music, art, poetry and spoken word. $5 at eventbrite.com.
APOLLO BATON ROUGE — ROYALTY ANNOUNCEMENT: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Featuring live music provided by First Class with vocalist Kay Kleinpeter and hors d'oeuvres. $30 per person at apollobatonrouge.com. Business (coat and tie)/cocktail dress attire required.
SUNDAY
COSTUME GIVEAWAY DAY: Noon to 4 p.m., BREC's North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. Free costumes for children. Supplies are limited and given out on a first come, first served basis.
AUDITIONS "A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Call the box office to sign up for auditions at (225) 924-6496. For more information, visit theatrebr.org/auditions.
KIDOONS PRESENTS "20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. All ages show couples interactive technology with striking projections and treasured characters. $20 plus fees at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-2787.
SUNDAYS @ 4 — WRITERS ON THE DIRTY TRUTH: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Seven local women writers explore the gritty details of digging deep, making peace with our foes, and the reinvention of self. Free. batonrougegallery.com.
PUG PARTY: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Burbank Dog Park, 12400 Burbank Drive. A meet-up of pug owners and their pugs and even just pug lovers.
BATON ROUGE TAKE BACK THE NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Free Speech Plaza, LSU Student Union. Raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence. Organized by the LSU Student Health, LSU Women’s Center, LSU Campus Life, and STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center) with more than 30 campus and community organizations. Music, a resource fair, and refreshments. The program and candlelight vigil starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a march around campus and surrounding neighborhoods at 7 p.m.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Awesome views of Mars and Saturn, and close-up views of the Moon's 'lunar seas,' craters and mountains. Free. (225) 578-2261.
MONDAY
KETO BRUNCH: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A hands-on class with chef John Lundin, owner of Lundin Nutrition, LLC. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRAVEL CHANNEL'S FOOD PARADISE FILMING: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St. Have lunch at Elsie's and you just might get the chance to brag about it on TV.
MOVE WITH MAYOR BROOME — SHENANDOAH SHUFFLE SOCIAL RIDE: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Capitol Cyclery Louisiana, 5542 Jones Creek Road. Join Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Councilman Dwight Hudson as they join the Shenandoah Shuffle social ride.
MACRAME AT THE PINK ELEPHANT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Pink Elephant Antiques, 2648 Government St. Join the Pink Elephant Vintage crafting club. Learn how to create the most iconic of all macramé projects: the plant hanger. This class is beginner-friendly; no experience necessary. Libations, snacks and all supplies included. $40 at eventbrite.com.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Join Baton Rouge Astronomical Society again this Fall as they return to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series. Bring your friends and family to get a glimpse of the sky. Free.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
"TAKING (BIRTH) CONTROL": Through Friday, Glassell Gallery of LSU, 100 Lafayette St. Artistic renderings of educational material on birth control options and sex education in Louisiana schools. Materials will be used at Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge, and proceeds from items sold benefit the New Orleans Abortion Fund. Solo exhibition by Meghan Saas, a LSU masters of fine arts graduate student. Reception held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19.
WEDNESDAY
FREE SCOTCH TASTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Southern Glazers will pour samples of Scotch Whiskeys from every region. 21 and up.
JEANIE RHEA — AN ART RECEPTION HONORING BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, No. 360. Featuring live music, champagne,and a silent auction benefiting Komen Baton Rouge.
KWAME ALEXANDER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. New York Times bestselling young adult book author and Newbery winner Kwame Alexander will read from and discuss his newest book, "Swing." A book signing will follow the presentation with musical performance by Randy Preston.
WINE & ROSES: 6 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Dine among the roses. Featuring a performance in the sky from aerial silks entertainment and live music. Cocktail attire. Tickets are $125 for nonmembers, $100 for members. Seating is limited, reserve in advance at (225) 763-3990 ext. 6.
MICHAEL DAVID WINE DINNER: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. A spooktastic five-course wine dinner paired with Michael David's elegant wines. View the menu and get tickets at eventbrite.com. $55 per person.
THEOLOGY ON TAP — A THEOLOGY OF WOMAN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive. Featuring Sarah Denny speaking about the theology of woman. With wine and cheese. Don't worry, gents, this one is open to guys and girls. $5 donation for food and drink.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
HALLOWEEN SOIRÉE/SWAMP SPIRIT SOIRÉE: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Alcohol will be flowing, candy will be consumed, and that nostalgic feeling of getting dressed up for a Halloween party will possess you.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Celebrate Angela Gregory's birthday with a gallery talk from conservator Elise Grenier. Samples of The Watermark's signature Angela Gregory cocktail will be available for tasting. Cash bar. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for Contemporaries. lsumoa.org.
2018 BONE BASH: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave. The Arthritis Foundation's first Bone Bash, representing a nationwide effort to raise funds and awareness for arthritis. A Halloween-themed affair with decorations, photo booth, food, drinks, silent auction and live band. $100 per person at arthser.ejoinme.org.
SKILLETS & SHEETPANS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Join cooking instructor Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun. $75 at redstickspice.com.
HIGHLAND COFFEES READINGS: 7 p.m., Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road. Reading series hosted by LSU's Delta Literary Journal.
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Greg Hamilton. Ria Rosa will play after the show. Hosted by Mikel Albagdadi.
ONGOING
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Society for Photographic Education South Central Juried Educator Exhibition." On display through Nov. 1. artsbr.org.
BURDEN MUSEUM & GARDENS: 4560 Essen Lane. Every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corn Maze Saturdays. lsu.edu./botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David Horton, Heather Ryan Kelley and Kristine Thompson on display through Oct. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
