SATURDAY
LLEM CARS & COFFEE MARCH 2019: 8 a.m., Parc Lafayette, 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Coffee, conversation and some of Acadiana's best exotic, classic and supercars.
AZALEA TRAIL CLASSIC CAR CRUISE & BIKE RIDE: 1 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The Fourth Annual Bike & Classic Car Cruise is back with a brand-new twist. Join TRAIL and Scenic Lafayette to bring cyclists and classic cars together for a scenic cruise through Lafayette. Admission is $15-$25.
PAINT THE PURPLE 2019: 2 p.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
ACADIANA HOME & DESIGN SHOW: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. AHBA's exclusive showcase event featuring a comprehensive collection of products and services from local exhibitors. See the latest in building materials, floor treatments, appliances, new trends in decorating and much more. Tickets available through Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
ZYDECO MARATHON VIP TENT/PARKING: 5:30 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. VIP parking, VIP gear check, VIP restrooms, ice bath, massage & stretch, Cajun food, adult and sports beverages. $25.
TUESDAY
TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY TOUR: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour with Tyler Perry, Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis. Tickets available for purchase through ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Kristin Linder and Zahid Dewji. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through Saturday; and "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones