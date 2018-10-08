The weather will finally take a dip into friendly territory this weekend in Baton Rouge. With temperatures hovering in the 70s Friday through Sunday, and the forecast saying it'll stay that way through the next week, we might be finally approaching fall weather — or the closest we can get in south Louisiana.
It'll be a great opportunity to get outside to your favorite parks, hiking trails and restaurant patios. And if you're looking for something a little more active, there are a few outdoors events taking place in Baton Rouge this weekend. Take a look below at the concerts, family events and festivals coming up.
Friday
ABBEY ROAD LIVE - BEATLES TRIBUTE: City Hall Plaza, downtown Baton Rouge. 5-8 p.m. Part of Live After Five. Free. downtownbr.org
BREC-A-BOO: Greenwood Community Park. 9:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 6 and under; 5:30-8:30 p.m. for all ages. Family-friendly Halloween activities, haunted hike and costume contest. Free; haunted hike is $3. brec.org
SWAMP HAUNTED HIKES: Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. 6-9 p.m. Storytime and crafts in education building, Swamp Graveyard Maze, carnival games and animals from Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary. $6. brec.org
BETTER THAN EZRA & COREY SMITH: The Lawn at L'Auberge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. 7:30 p.m. $35. lbatonrouge.com
Saturday
CANE FIELD CLASSIC: Margaret Plantation, 2213 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen. Registration begins 6:45 a.m. Foot races of various levels starting and finishing at the sugar cane plantation. For registration information: facebook.com/whoaracingco
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: Main and Fifth streets. 8 a.m. to noon. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org
GEAUX FISH CATFISH RODEO: Howell Community Park. 8 a.m. registration; 8:30-10:30 fishing. Family-friendly fishing and kids activities. Free. brec.org
CORN MAZE SATURDAYS: Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family-friendly corn maze, farm animals, hayrides and other fall activities. $10; free for ages 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php
CHASE TYLER BAND: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU campus. 2 p.m. Part of LSU's pre-game party. facebook.com/chasetylerband
PARISH COUNTY LINE: Walk-On's, 3838 Burbank Dr. 9:30 p.m. Part of Walk-On's game day party. facebook.com/parishcountyline
Sunday
PADDLE UP 3: Boat launch at Highland Road Community Park. 8-11 a.m. Paddling program for intermediate to experienced paddlers. $10-15. brec.org
ANGOLA PRISON RODEO: Louisiana State Penitentiary, 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola. Gates open at 9 a.m. $20. angolarodeo.com
JAREKUS SINGLETON: Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. 2-5 p.m. Part of Sunday in the Park. artsbr.org
All weekend
LUCKETT FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH: Rosedown Plantation, 12501 La Highway 10, St. Francisville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday through October. luckettfarmstours.com
FESTIVALS ACADIENS ET CREOLES: Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette. Begins 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free. festivalsacadiens.com
BOUCHERIE FESTIVAL: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, 12-6 p.m. Music and cracklin' and jambalaya cooking competitions. Proceeds benefit the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and Louisiana Lion's Children's Camp. boucheriefestival.com