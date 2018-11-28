Welcome’s to Pam’s Party Calendar! We hope this information makes your event planning easier. In an effort to prevent multiple events from taking place on the same night, competing for the same fundraising dollar, we’re trying to maintain a comprehensive list of all upcoming nonprofit fundraisers and related events in the Greater Baton Rouge area. We’ve even included LSU and Southern football schedules. So, as soon as you know the date of your event, please send me an email at pbordelon@theadvocate so we can get it on the calendar. See you at a party soon!!
Nov. 19-23
EBR schools Thanksgiving break
Nov. 23
BR Assembly Debutante Ball
Nov. 24
LSU vs. Texas A&M: College Station
Southern vs. Grambling State: New Orleans Super Dome
Nov. 28
OLOL Foundation's Black-Tie BINGO: 6:30 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center
Nov. 30
Downtown Festival of Lights & lighting on City's Tree, 6 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, downtownbatonrouge.org
Dec. 1
SEC Championship: Atlanta
Dec. 2
Plaquemine Garden Club Christmas Tea, invitation only
Dec. 4
ExxonMobil's Holiday Open House: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Boudreaux's, invitation only
BREC Leaf Award presentation: 6:30 p.m., BR Gallery
4th annual Lip Sync Celebrity Battle benefiting American Cancer Society: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, ticketweb.com/event/4th-annual-lip-sync-br-varsity-theatre.../8805065
Dec. 6
Hospice of Baton Rouge's Trees of Light Gala: 7 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, hospicebr.org
Dec. 8
Bal de la Symphonie: Crowne Plaza
Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links' Jazz Brunch: 10:30 a.m., Renaissance
Southern University's annual Scholarship Gala: 6:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, foundation.sus.edu/agcedntergala
Dec. 14
Graduation, LSU & Southern
Dec. 19-Jan. 2
EBR schools Christmas break
Dec. 29
Charity Ball Association's Bal de Noël: Crowne Plaza
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Affair of Pleasures & Curiosities: 9 p.m., Manship Theatre, manshiptheatre.org
2019
Jan. 9
Classes begin, LSU
Jan. 11
Opéra Louisiane "Sing & Swing" Celebrity Karaoke Gala: 7:30 p.m., Crowne Plaza, operalouisiane.com
Jan. 13
Karnival Krewe Debutante Brunch: 11 a.m., BR Country Club, invitation only
Jan. 16
Classes begin, Southern
Jan. 19
Krewe of Artemis Soirée: Raising Cane's River Center
Krewe of Achilles Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center
BR Gallery's Surreal Salon Soirée: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery
Jan. 22
Prevent Child Abuse "Our Children, Our Future" fundraising breakfast: 7:30 a.m., Drusilla Place, pcal.org
Jan. 26
Krewe of Apollo's Bal Masque XXXVIII: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center
Feb. 1
American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Raising Cane's River Center, BatonRougeGoRed.heart.org
Feb. 2
Krewe of Iduna Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center
Feb. 15
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Mardi Gras Ball: River Center Exhibition Hall
Feb. 16
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball: River Center Exhibition Hall
Feb. 23
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras Parade: 2 p.m., downtown
Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade & Masquerade: parade rolls downtown 6 p.m., followed by ball at Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall
Krewe of Tucumcari Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom
March 2
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade: noon, downtown
March 5
Mardi Gras
March 15
BR Symphony's Pennington Great Performers in Concert Gala & Performance: details TBA
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Denim & Diamonds Imagine Gala: time TBA, L'Auberge Event Center, jdrf.org/louisiana/
March 23
Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Gala: 7:30 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, brclubs.org/news-events/great-futures-gala
April 4
BR Symphony League's Mad Hatters "Symphony of the Sea" Luncheon: Renaissance Hotel, brsymphonyleague.org
City Year's School House Rock Gala: 6 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, cityyear.org
April 6
Friends of City Park & Red Stick Croquet Great Gatsby Soirée: BR Gallery
April 15-22
LSU spring break
April 15-19
Southern spring break
April 22-26
EBR schools spring break
May 10
LSU & Southern graduations
May 11
The Emerge Gala: more details TBA
May 27
Last day of school EBR
Aug. 23
BR Epicurean Society's 13th annual Food & Wine Fête: L'Auberge Event Center, bresbr.org