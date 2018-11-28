Welcome’s to Pam’s Party Calendar! We hope this information makes your event planning easier. In an effort to prevent multiple events from taking place on the same night, competing for the same fundraising dollar, we’re trying to maintain a comprehensive list of all upcoming nonprofit fundraisers and related events in the Greater Baton Rouge area. We’ve even included LSU and Southern football schedules. So, as soon as you know the date of your event, please send me an email at pbordelon@theadvocate so we can get it on the calendar. See you at a party soon!!

Nov. 19-23

EBR schools Thanksgiving break

Nov. 23

BR Assembly Debutante Ball

Nov. 24

LSU vs. Texas A&M: College Station

Southern vs. Grambling State: New Orleans Super Dome

Nov. 28

OLOL Foundation's Black-Tie BINGO: 6:30 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center

Nov. 30

Downtown Festival of Lights & lighting on City's Tree, 6 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, downtownbatonrouge.org

Dec. 1

SEC Championship: Atlanta

Dec. 2

Plaquemine Garden Club Christmas Tea, invitation only

Dec. 4

ExxonMobil's Holiday Open House: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Boudreaux's, invitation only

BREC Leaf Award presentation: 6:30 p.m., BR Gallery

4th annual Lip Sync Celebrity Battle benefiting American Cancer Society: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, ticketweb.com/event/4th-annual-lip-sync-br-varsity-theatre.../8805065

Dec. 6

Hospice of Baton Rouge's Trees of Light Gala: 7 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, hospicebr.org

Dec. 8

Bal de la Symphonie: Crowne Plaza

Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links' Jazz Brunch: 10:30 a.m., Renaissance

Southern University's annual Scholarship Gala: 6:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, foundation.sus.edu/agcedntergala

Dec. 14

Graduation, LSU & Southern

Dec. 19-Jan. 2

EBR schools Christmas break

Dec. 29

Charity Ball Association's Bal de Noël: Crowne Plaza

Dec. 31

New Year's Eve Affair of Pleasures & Curiosities: 9 p.m., Manship Theatre, manshiptheatre.org

2019

Jan. 9

Classes begin, LSU

Jan. 11

Opéra Louisiane "Sing & Swing" Celebrity Karaoke Gala: 7:30 p.m., Crowne Plaza, operalouisiane.com

Jan. 13

Karnival Krewe Debutante Brunch: 11 a.m., BR Country Club, invitation only

Jan. 16

Classes begin, Southern

Jan. 19

Krewe of Artemis Soirée: Raising Cane's River Center

Krewe of Achilles Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center

BR Gallery's Surreal Salon Soirée: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery

Jan. 22

Prevent Child Abuse "Our Children, Our Future" fundraising breakfast: 7:30 a.m., Drusilla Place, pcal.org

Jan. 26

Krewe of Apollo's Bal Masque XXXVIII: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center

Feb. 1

American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Raising Cane's River Center, BatonRougeGoRed.heart.org

Feb. 2

Krewe of Iduna Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center

Feb. 15

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Mardi Gras Ball: River Center Exhibition Hall

Feb. 16

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball: River Center Exhibition Hall

Feb. 23

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras Parade: 2 p.m., downtown

Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade & Masquerade: parade rolls downtown 6 p.m., followed by ball at Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall

Krewe of Tucumcari Mardi Gras Ball: Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom

March 2

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade: noon, downtown

March 5

Mardi Gras

March 15

BR Symphony's Pennington Great Performers in Concert Gala & Performance: details TBA

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Denim & Diamonds Imagine Gala: time TBA, L'Auberge Event Center, jdrf.org/louisiana/

March 23

Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Gala: 7:30 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, brclubs.org/news-events/great-futures-gala

April 4

BR Symphony League's Mad Hatters "Symphony of the Sea" Luncheon: Renaissance Hotel, brsymphonyleague.org

City Year's School House Rock Gala: 6 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, cityyear.org 

April 6 

Friends of City Park & Red Stick Croquet Great Gatsby Soirée: BR Gallery

April 15-22

LSU spring break

April 15-19

Southern spring break

April 22-26

EBR schools spring break 

May 10

LSU & Southern graduations

May 11

The Emerge Gala: more details TBA

May 27

Last day of school EBR

Aug. 23

BR Epicurean Society's 13th annual Food & Wine Fête: L'Auberge Event Center, bresbr.org

 

