FRIDAY
COMMEMORATIVE TREE PLANTING AND SECOND LINE: 5 p.m., New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, 1205 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. NOLA Tree Project celebrates 50,000 trees planted by planting live oaks. There's also musical entertainment. nolatreeproject.org. $25.
ARTS + ACTION: 5:30 p.m., Courtyard Brewery, 1020 Erato St., New Orleans. Celebrate 10 years of Community Works with craft beers, food, art activities, music, student art works and a silent auction. communityworksla.org. $30.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
GRAND TASTINGS: 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Wine and beverages from around the world and food from some of the city's top chefs are available, along with a bubbly bar, specialty cocktails and more in the VIP area. nowfe.com. $129-$195.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS SPRING BEAD AND JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The show features jewelry, beads, beading supplies and more. aksshow.com. $5.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: The annual event features birding trips, food, workshops and more focused on migrating birds. northlakenature.org. $5 per trip.
SATURDAY
FINDING YOUR IRISH ROOTS: 10 a.m., St. Alphonsus Arts and Cultural Center, 2045 Constance St., New Orleans. Friends of St. Alphonsus presents a heritage program with corned beef and cabbage lunch and Irish dancers. Email info@friendsofstalphonsus.org. $20.
FRERET STREET FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Freret Street between Napoleon Avenue and Valmont Street. The neighborhood event features music, food, pet adoptions and more.
FERIA DE PRIMAVERA: 11 a.m., Morris Jeff Community School, 211 S. Lopez St., New Orleans. The Latin celebration at Morris Jeff School has entertainment, games, a rock wall, silent auction and more. morrisjeffschool.org.
SPRING FIESTA: 11:30 a.m., New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association, 826 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Variety of self-guided tours of homes and courtyards in the French Quarter and Uptown. Guided history and architecture tours of the French Quarter. There's also a brunch at Antoine's. Times and prices vary by date. springfiestanola.com.
COCHON COTILLION XXIII: 7 p.m., Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place, New Orleans. Bridge House/Grace House host their annual spoof of traditional Carnival balls to benefit the residential treatment centers, with costumes, a silent auction, raffle, music and food. bridgehouse.org. $100.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS BOTANICAL GARDEN SPRING GARDEN SHOW: 9 a.m., New Orleans Botanical Garden, 3 Victory Ave., City Park. Exhibits, vendors, child-friendly activities, educational programs, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and music. neworleanscitypark.com. $5-$10.
SPRING IN THE SWAMP: 10 a.m., Jean Lafitte National Park, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Celebrate the season with alligators, birds and wildflowers; become a Junior Ranger, explore the trail and discover swamp critters with dipnets. Also Sunday. nps.gov/jela. Free admission.
SUNDAY
PINCH A PALOOZA: Noon, Deanie's Seafood, 1713 Lake Ave., Metairie. The festival and crawfish-eating contest in Bucktown features music, food specialties and more, with a $1 donation for The Good Shepherd School. pinchapalooza.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones