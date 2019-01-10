FRIDAY
ENTERTAINMENT SEMINAR AND AUDITION WORKSHOP: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. A crash course for aspiring performing artists, actors, dancers, singers and anyone else interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts/entertainment industry. $20 at eventbrite.com.
CAROLINE YOUNGBLOOD "MY LOUISIANA" RECEPTION: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., KAWD Art Gallery, 4242 Government St. Exhibit of works by Caroline Youngblood featuring a series of large paintings inspired by found Kodachrome slides. On display through Feb. 8. facebook.com/kawdartgallery.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and older. $6. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org.
SING AND SWING: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. Local celebrities sing karaoke as they battle to be crowned King or Queen of Sing and Swing of the second annual karaoke fundraiser. $104-$204 at operalouisiane.com/singandswing.
SATURDAY
HEARTS AND HOOVES VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION AND FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to noon, BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Come learn more about the program, interact with our horses, instructors, other volunteers, and some of the Hearts and Hooves students. Breakfast will be served. Ages 13 and up.
LAHOUSE WINTER OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaHouse, 2858 Gourrier Ave. Featuring cozy technologies for cold weather comfort, energy savings and healthy indoor air, with exhibits on insulations, sealing cold drafts, efficient heating, and a healthy fireplace. Free publications and experts will be on hand. $5 donation. lsuagcenter.com/lahouse.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"EPHEMERAL" RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kelwood Contemporary, 8202 Kelwood Ave. Featuring the latest works of artists Jennifer Carwile and Kelsey Livingston. On display through Feb. 22. Regular gallery hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS SHOWCASE AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Ring in the New Year with another dose of music, poetry, art and more. Hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty. $5 at eventbrite.com.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, Nicholson Hall, LSU. Featuring views of the Moon, Mars, and other astronomical objects.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: PLAYFUL POLYMERS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore how polymers behave using some common household ingredients. Your slimy creation is yours to keep. For ages 6-12 with accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
FISHING RODEO: 8:30 a.m. to noon, BREC's Howell Community Park, 5509 Winborne Ave. Featuring a family Rainbow Trout Fishing Rodeo with prizes.
NATIONAL DANCE INTENSIVES AUDITIONS: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre to host local auditions for National Dance Intensives. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and is for ages 10-19.
MONDAY
TEA 101: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Featuring an informative talk and tasting on tea. $45 at redstickspice.com.
BATON ROUGE FILM CLUB: 6:15 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Throughout January, the Baton Rouge Film Club will host free screenings of Alfred Hitchcock films. This week it's "Notorious," starring Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant. ebrpl.com.
TUESDAY
SWAMP ART SHOW SERIES — FIBER ART: 9 a.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. A year-round series of art exhibits inspired by Bluebonnet Swamp. General admission applies; free for pass holders. Artists reception is Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On display through Feb. 10.
ART AND ALZHEIMER'S ART TOUR: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. A program partnership with the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area designed for folks with memory impairment and their caregivers. Free to attend, advance registration is required. Call Laura Larsen at (225) 284-2487 or Dana Territo (Director of Services, Alzheimer's Services of Capital Area) at (225) 236-4616.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Dr. Paul Robertson will walk us through some of the least enjoyable places in the universe for us to visit. Ian, Sager, an LSU undergraduate student, will talk about the future of privatized space travel companies "Sharing Space." Free. Starts at 7 p.m.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns for their Sidewalk Astronomy series.
A NOther SHOW: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., City Bar Baton Rouge, 333 Third St. A free open mic standup comedy show. Sign up for comics is at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
THE FBI AND THE CLEMENTINE HUNTER ART FORGERY CASE: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A presentation led by Special Agent Randy Deaton will talk about the investigation of the forgery of artwork by Clementine Hunter, a renowned Louisiana folk artist. Several of Hunter's paintings will be on display during the talk.
FUNBOX KARAOKE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Featuring six hours of karaoke with "the most extensive song lineup in the country." Browse the list of songs before you go at funboxkaraoke.com/song-library. Every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
RYE WHISKEY TASTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Sample some new selections as well as some old favorites.
"KATRINA ANDRY: THE PROMISE OF THE RAINBOW NEVER CAME" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Featuring a gallery talk with artist Katrina Andry at 6:30 p.m., hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. $10 for general public, free for students/faculty with ID and LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org.
MAZE ILLUSION SHOW: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. A progressive magic show that utilizes mystery art to create an environment where audiences are challenged to question what is really true.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free VR demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Trio of Trespassers" on display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "Surreal Salon," through Jan. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Sunday; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Saturday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
