FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by the Pine Leaf Boys. Food for sale by Bailey’s, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill.
OMEGA PSI PHI MARCHDOWN: 7 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
FESTIVAL DES FLEURS DE LOUISIANE: 8 a.m., Blackham Coliseum, 444 Cajundome, Blvd., Lafayette. Gardeners will delight in the wide selection of plants available for sale, as well as garden books, pottery, tools, art, gifts and ornamental garden pieces. $5.
ZYDECO CAPITAL JAM: 1 p.m., St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas. Zydeco Capital Jam, a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans, returns with accordionist JoJo Reed.
MOVIES IN THE PARC — "RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET": 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available on-site for purchase.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of the galleries as the downtown comes alive with more than a dozen galleries, museums, restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and of course, art for purchase.
SUNDAY
EGGS-TREME EASTER CELEBRATION: 2 p.m., Bayless Center, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Road, New Iberia. Each participant can decorate two Easter-themed cupcakes, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, decorate a flower pot, and take part in an egg hunt on the front lawn of the Jefferson Mansion. A special prize will be awarded to the finder of the golden egg and door prizes will be given away.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Rivers Langley. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
