FRIDAY
BOURBON & BUTCHERY CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Twine Market and Deli, 2921 Government St. Learn where your favorite cuts sit on the animal, and discover pieces you never knew existed. $50 at eventbrite.com.
CRAFTY LADIES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Learn how to make crafts with basic techniques in a fun class. All supplies will be provided. $15 at eventbrite.com.
KIDS NIGHT OUT: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Kids can learn about the full components of a meal, from planning and cooking to setting the table, good manners and kitchen safety. $35 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events. Registration required.
CHATEAU MONTELENA WINE TASTING: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. Exploring the wines of Chateau Montelena along with light bites. $50 at eventbrite.com.
BILL MURRAY'S BIRTHDAY BASH: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd., Suite B. Featuring prizes, trivia, drink specials and food by BouillaBabes.
BIG KIDS MOVIE IN THE PARK "AVENGERS INFINITY WAR": 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., BREC's Cedar Ridge Avenue Park, 13300 Cedar Ridge Ave. For adults looking for a night out without the kids. Can't get a baby sitter? Bring the kids, dressed as their favorite superhero, for games and activities with BREC while you enjoy the movie.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
CAJUN TAILGATE DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 11175 Florida Blvd. Free dance lessons with paid admission begin at 7:15 p.m. Featuring Choupique Cajun Band at 8:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. $10 CFMA members; $12 nonmembers; $7 students with an ID. Wear your favorite school colors and bring tailgate snacks.
TRIVIAL OBJECTIONS: 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Local comedians try to outsmart each other in a series of quizzes and debates from current events and more. $7 at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-2787.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. $6 for adults, children 8 and under get in free. Cash and card accepted. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
BAKER BUFFALO FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Baker Park, 4331 Jefferson St., Baker. Featuring a parade on Saturday, live music, arts vendors and a Buffalo wing cook-off.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME": 7:30 p.m. each night except Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre. A 15-year-old's detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. $14-29 at swinepalace.org.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The sci-fi musical based on the film by Roger Corman. Rated PG-13. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
SWAMP DOG DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. All pets are welcome, but they must be on leash and have their vaccinations current. General admission applies; free for pass holders.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SMITHSONIAN MUSEUM DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. One ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission for two people this day only. smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
VOICES: PEACE, JUSTICE AND COMMUNITY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairwood Branch Library, 12920 Old Hammond Highway. A dialogue session on the role that physical and structural violence plays on our communities, along with educational and empowering hands-on activities. Register at the 821project.com.
RIDE N' ROLL 2018: Noon to 4 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. Contestants will compete in three different contests and the person who scores the most total points will be named "King of the Park 2018." brec.org/ridenroll.
SIPPIN SATURDAY: Noon to 4 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Sip, savor, shop and taste dozens of food and beverage selections. Must be 21 to sample.
COFFEE & HENNA NIGHT: 6 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Featuring prizes, dance demonstrations and henna demonstrations while sipping Turkish coffee. This event is special to women only. $5 at eventbrite.com.
DAN VAN KIRK: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Named a 2016 Comic to Watch by Comedy Central, has appeared on "Bob's Burgers," and the podcasts "Dumb People Town" with the Sklar Brothers and "Pen Pals" with Rory Scovel. Also featuring Andrew Youngblood, Will Merrill and Terence Delaine. $7 pre-order, $10 day of show. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS: Company auditions Saturday, Children's auditions Sunday, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, 10745 Linkwood Court. Times vary by age. Consult website for details. $10 audition fee for all age groups. batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions.
BASF KIDS' LAB: ENERGY LOVES PRODUCE: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Find out how electricity can be generated using some popular produce. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
THE TEAL REVEAL FASHION SHOW & BRUNCH: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., The Crown: A Royal Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road. Featuring local ovarian cancer survivors as models. Proceeds benefiting Kelli’s Kloset and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. $40 at events@theroyalstandard.com or contact Terri Gerace at (225) 715-5053.
SUNDAYS @ 4 — DR. SUSAN WEINSTEIN: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A special presentation featuring the history, pedagogy and practice of youth spoken-word poetry with Dr. Susan Weinstein and local artists. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
NO SHOW COMEDY: 8 p.m., The Guru, 1857 Government St. Featuring Andy Huggins and Gabe Bravo, both out of Houston. Hosted by O'mar Finley. BYOB. $8 cover.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE — YOUR HEALTH IN 3D: 5 p.m., The Varsity, 3353 Highland Road. Director of the LSU Medical Physics Program Wayne Newhauser and his students are using the latest technology to detect and treat cancer. He will share how 3D imaging is changing the health industry. Free. varsitytheatre.com.
COCKTAILS, CURRIES & COOKIES: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Anne Milneck will lead a hands-on cooking demo teaching three different curries, cookies and cocktails. $75 at redstickspice.com.
MARK CAESAR: 7 p.m., Club Culture, 450 Oklahoma St. Part of the I'm Joked Comedy Tour, with J Cann, Ben Da Donnn and Ronny Myers. $15 advance; $20 general; $50 VIP at planehouseco.ticketspice.com/im-joked-comedy-tour.
WEDNESDAY
FREE BELL'S BREWERY TASTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Free beer tasting from Bell's Brewery of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
WINE WALK WEDNESDAY: 5:30 p.m. to midnight, Bald Eagle Pub, 140 Main St. A wine walk with two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
BLEND BATON ROUGE: 6 p.m., Blend Baton Rouge, 304 Laurel St. Dan Parrott with Jax Vineyard will host a wine dinner featuring five courses all paired with delicious Jax Vineyards wine. $75 at eventbrite.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
3RD ANNUAL EatDrinkSign!: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Driftwood Cask & Barrel, 326 Third St. A dining experience where all servers are deaf and guests will be encouraged to order in sign language. This event will benefit nonprofit organization Deaf Focus. $75 per person, or book a table for $250 at eatdrinksign2018.eventbrite.com.
THE LIBRARY SERIES — FREE GARDENING EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Event topics are growing orchids without a greenhouse and home composting. Free and open to the public.
LOONY BINN COMEDY SPOT: 8 p.m., Vegas Vape Lounge, 10979 Coursey Blvd., Suite G. Featuring a different comedian each week. BYOB. $10 cover. (225) 733-8028.
JOKE JOINT — A COMEDY SHOWCASE: 8:30 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring Terence Delaine, Robert Alan Hall, Michael Alford, Jeremiah Turner and Mike Honoré.
ONGOING
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAIN LIBRARY: 7711 Goodwood Blvd. "Addiction: Sabotage, Sobriety, Surrender" featuring the works of artist and author Ben Peabody, on display through Sept. 30.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series- Fine Art" on display through Sunday with a closing reception.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry on display through Sept. 30. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
