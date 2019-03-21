L.A. dream-pop singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will headline Friday night at the Buku Music and Art Project in New Orleans. Other performers at the two-day festival include Kevin Gates, A$AP Rocky, RL Grime and Griz. Buku takes place at Mardi Gras World (1400 Port of New Orleans Place) on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23. thebukuproject.com.