FRIDAY
DRAFTS FOR CRAFTS: 7 p.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St. An event featuring food, drinks and musical entertainment in support of the latest restoration project from museum’s Young Benefactors: a 1943 Ford-American LaFrance Fire Truck. Tickets $50-$125.
AN EVENING WITH NICHOLAS PAYTON: 8 p.m., The Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St. The fundraising gala for French Quarter Festivals features Nicholas Payton, a reception-style dinner, beverages, a silent auction and more. frenchquarterfest.org. Tickets $150-$450.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
BUKU MUSIC + ART PROJECT: 2 p.m., Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place. Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Dog Blood, Kevin Gates and many others perform at the hip-hop and EDM-focused festival. Tickets $185-$650. thebukuproject.com.
BACK TO BANKS BLUE JAY BAZAAR: 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St. The Jesuit High School fundraiser includes music, food, activities, a raffle and more. jesuitnola.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BAYOU BASH: 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. The three-day festival benefits the school and church with music, carnival rides, a run/walk and more. bayoubash.net.
SATURDAY
ABBEY YOUTH FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College, 75376 River Road, Covington. The festival for high school students 13 and older includes speakers, discussions, live music and more. $40.
CHILDREN'S WORLD FAIR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St. Cultural performances and games, music, literature, crafts, flavors and more of eight countries: Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Philippines and Senegal. Early Explorers Party at 10 a.m. lcm.org. Tickets $16-$20.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET — SPRING INTO ACTION: 11 a.m., Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd. The kick-off to Audubon’s series of family-friendly educational events includes hands-on discovery with exhibitors, a DJ and opportunities to experience nature such as planting trees and there is a complimentary night sky demonstration in the planetarium. Mardi Gras beads and plastic cups will be collected for recycling.
FETE FRANCAISE: 11 a.m., Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans, 821 General Pershing St. The festival celebrates Francophone heritage with fine art, crafts, 25 food booths, two stages for live music, children’s activities and cultural demonstrations. Free admission.
ITALIAN-AMERICAN ST. JOSEPH'S DAY PARADE: 6 p.m., The St. Joseph Society’s float parade follows a route from the Warehouse District to the French Quarter. italianamericansociety.org.
OPUS BALL — A TRIBUTE TO FATS DOMINO: 6:30 p.m., Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, 500 Canal St. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra gala feature Carlos Miguel Prieto conducting the group, a seated dinner, dancing and silent and live auctions. lpomusic.com. Tickets $250.
ART & SOUL: 8 p.m., New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St. The gala benefit for the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts includes music by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Alexis and the Samurai and the Shasha Masakowski Family Quartet, with food, the Merry Antoinettes and more. noccainstitute.com. Tickets $51.75-$258.75.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: 3 p.m., North Shore Square, 150 North Shore Blvd., Slidell. The benefit for Easter Seals Louisiana, STARC, Safe Harbor and Slidell Cultural Arts Society charities includes food, drink, music, live and silent auctions at Chateau Kole. jazzonthebayou.com. Tickets $115.
SUNDAY
ABITA SPRINGS BUSKER FESTIVAL: 11:30 a.m., Abita Springs Museum & Trailhead, Tammany Trace, Abita Springs. Annual festival is designed to preserve Louisiana roots music and includes an art and farmers' market, food and beverages for purchase. trailheadmuseum.org. Free admission.
LOUISIANA IRISH-ITALIAN PARADE: Noon, The Louisiana Irish-Italian Association parade includes marching clubs, floats and trucks on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.
ECHO SPRING FLING: 4 p.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The Educational Council for Hope and Opportunity presents a fundraiser for Legacy Seniors Program and scholarships with food, music and more. (504) 256-3859. $40.
WEDNESDAY
TENNESSEE WILLIAMS/NEW ORLEANS LITERARY FESTIVAL: Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St. Five-day salute of literature, culture, theater and the works of Williams, with speakers, performances, dinners and more at locations throughout the area, mostly in the French Quarter. Tickets vary per event, passes available. tennesseewilliams.net
ONGOING
"HAMILTON": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (not March 31) Sundays, through March 31; Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St. The Broadway phenomenon about one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, takes to the stage in a production by Lin-Manuel Miranda, told in a contemporary style with hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and rhythm and blues. Tickets $175 to $535+. saengernola.com.
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. Celebrate 100 years of photo exhibits at the museum, through Sunday, March 17. Also, "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
