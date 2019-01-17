FRIDAY
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AND CASAR CHAVEZ COMMEMORATIVE LUNCHEON: Noon, Ashe Power House Theater, 1731 Baronne St., New Orleans. Ashe Cultural Arts Center's sixth annual celebration of the civil rights workers features speakers Alfredo Cruz and the Rev. Dwight Webster. www.ashecac.org. Tickets $25.
MISSISSIPPI RECORDS FILM AND TALK PRESENTATION: 6 p.m., Domino Sound Record Shack, 2557 Bayou Road, New Orleans. The event features a history of Mississippi Records and American music and includes films by Raw Music International and music.
BIG WIG BALL 2019 — ROCKY HAIROR PICTURE SHOW: 7 p.m., Opera Guild Home, 2504 Prytania St., New Orleans. Sylvain Society of the New Orleans Opera Association hosts the annual event with food, drinks, DJ, photo booth, glitter buffet, jewelry pull, raffle, silent auction and a chance to be crowned official Big Wig 2019. Costume or cocktail attire and a wig required. www.nolabigwig.com. Tickets $50.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"CENDRILLON": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Roussel Performance Hall, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Loyola Opera Theatre presents a production of the French "Cinderella" story that premiered in the United States at the French Opera House in New Orleans. The production is now set in the 1920s at Carnival. cmfa.loyno.edu. Tickets $25-$60.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
NOLAPEX STAMP & POSTCARD SHOW: 10 a.m., Doubletree Hotel New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans. Local and national dealers buy, sell and trade stamps and postcards of all types, as well as accessories. There are activities for kids and a raffle. Free admission.
SATURDAY
SOUTHERN REP'S INAUGURAL BALL AND GRAND OPENING: 4 p.m., Southern Rep Theatre, 2541 Bayou Road, New Orleans. The company celebrates its new permanent home located in the former St. Rose de Lima Church. Attendees can tour the theater and enjoy live entertainment, visual art, installations, food, music and cocktails. southernrep.com. Free admission.
AMERICAN LEGION BAND GALA: 6 p.m., Jefferson Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave., New Orleans. The fundraising event for the 60-piece Post 377 band supports its performance at the 100th anniversary of the Legion at its National Convention. Ten percent of proceeds go to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office's Band of Excellence. (504) 559-3029. Tickets $40.
BAL MASQUE: 7 p.m., The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The Link Stryjewski Foundation black-tie fundraiser is a mask-required, Carnival-themed ball with music by RAM from Haiti, The Vermilionaires, Cha Wa, Original Pinettes Brass Band and The Roots of Music. There is food and a silent auction. balmasque.linkstryjewski.org. Tickets $300.
"JAWS" IN CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. Steven Spielberg's thriller is projected on a giant screen and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra adds sounds and performs John Williams' score. www.lpomusic.org. Tickets $10-$140.
MONDAY
MLK BASKETBALL SHOWCASE: Noon, Xavier University Convocation Center, 1 Drexel Drive, New Orleans. There are six basketball games between teams from New Orleans and Baton Rouge sponsored by InspireNOLA Charter Schools to promote non-violence and academic excellence. www.inspirenolacharterschools.org. Tickets $10-$15.
CREOLE IDENTITY AND EXPERIENCE IN LOUISIANA LITERATURE: 6 p.m., St. Tammany Parish Library Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. RELIC program will be presented in conjunction with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to consider issues related to Creoles. Books provided for those registered, including fiction and nonfiction titles. sttammanylibrary.org.
NEW ORLEANS BRIDE MAGAZINE'S JANUARY BRIDAL SHOW: 6 p.m., Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Meet and chat about your "big day" with more than 130 top wedding professionals from florists and photographers to venue managers and dress designers. $20 for advance tickets, $25 at the door, children 12 and under are free.
ONGOING
"STOCKHOLM SYNDROME": 8 p.m., Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The NOLA Project stages a new, immersive musical comedy in which the employees and patrons of "Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place" suddenly find themselves in the midst of a hostage crisis and a love story. nolaproject.com. Tickets $35. Through Feb. 2.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones