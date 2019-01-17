FRIDAY
ARTY PARTY: 3:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Kids can put on their creative hat and create their next masterpiece. knockknockmuseum.org.
"TRIO OF TRESPASSERS" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Featuring the latest works from artists Paul Callahan, Drew Wallace, and Brad Wreyford. This exhibition of sculpture and functional furniture will be on display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"SILENT SKY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. $19-25 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
MLK FESTIVAL OF SERVICE 2019: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Winbourne Ave. (from N. Acadian to BREC Howell Park). Volunteer days to help beautify 1½ miles of Winbourne Avenue. Anyone can pitch in and paint, garden or pick up debris. To register to volunteer, go to mlk2019.paperform.co. Featuring live music and food at the MLK Day Bloc Party on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at BREC Howell Park.
SATURDAY
ARBOR DAY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Be an arborist for a day and get to scale a live oak, meet Smokey the Bear, and participate in a scavenger hunt. Native trees will be for sale for $5 and $10. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
BIRD WALKS FOR BEGINNERS: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Port Hudson State Historic Site, 236 La. 61, Jackson. A ranger-led bird hike along the Port hudson Nature Trail. A short basic birding class will be held before hitting the trails. Meet at visitor center at 9 a.m. Binoculars are recommended.
STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Children ages 3-8 can enjoy storybook readings and imagination-themed activities every half-hour. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
"THE BRIDES OF LA BALEINE": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The historical "Brides of La Baleine," ancestors of many French people in Louisiana will be discussed by Randall Ladnier, an authority on Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley genealogy and history. Info: (225) 925-8921.
"THE SQUARE COLLECTION": 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Twenty figurative sculptures by internationally renowned sculptor Tina Allen. Opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. On display through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Rouses Market, 14650 Village Market St. Children will decorate their own mini king cake with traditional icing and purple, green and gold sanding sugar. They'll also learn how to make an alphabet chicken noodle soup. For ages 5-14. Space is limited. $10 at eventbrite.com.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
VOLUNTEER TRAINING — 2019 KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP Certified Public Accountants, 9800 Airline Highway, Suite 300. Volunteers for the race are asked to attend a short training. This will help you know exactly what to do when race day comes.
LOUISIANA STREET FOOD FEST: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Memorial Plaza, 305 River Road S. More than 20 street food chefs from across the state will serve their specialties. Featuring a full day of food, drinks and live music. No entry fee. louisianastreetfoodfestival.com.
"CROSSROADS" CHILDREN'S PRODUCTION: Noon to 2 p.m., UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. An interactive children's production. Cost $5. (225) 924-3774, upstagetheatre.biz.
TALK & BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Natural Science, 119 Foster Hall, LSU. Author Mary Manhein and illustrator Leah Wood will discuss the book "Claire Carter, Bone Detective."
AMATEUR ASTRONOMY COURSES: 3:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. For ages 18 and up. $15 for East Baton Rouge Parish resident, $18 for out-of-parish residents.
BENGAL TAP ROOM ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Bengal Tap Room, 421 Third St. Featuring live music from 9-12, giveaways, raffles, and brews.
WAFFLES, WINGS & WOMEN 5 — THE WINTER EDITION: 6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn South, 9940 Airline Highway. Casting vision, food, fun, games and vendors. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Info: Louisa (2250 239-1902 or Barbara (225) 278-8145.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
LOUISIANA 5K & QUARTER MARATHON: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Louisiana State Capital, 660 N. Fourth St. Register at secure.getmeregistered.com.
STUDENT HORSE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Watch as students compete in both English and Western classes.
IKEBANA EXHIBIT: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Baton Rouge Chapter No. 42 invites you to attend its annual exhibit featuring Ikebana International.
SUNDAY
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to noon, East Ascension High School Cafeteria, 612 E. Worthy St., Gonzales. The Gonzales Lions Club is holding its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser. Ticket includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. $7 presale and $10 at the door (children 5 and under are free). Tickets may be purchased online at gonzaleslionsclub.org/breakfast. Jambalaya lunches will also be served beginning at 11 a.m. for $5 at the door.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. A mini festival featuring dog adoptions by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat!, live music, face painting, henna tattoos, tarot card readings, and arts and craft vendors.
"THE SQUARE COLLECTION" RECEPTION: 2 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Collector Lawrence Square leads the way through a stunning art collection of two- and three-dimensional works made by various artists now on display through March 24. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
"GROUNDLESSNESS" BOOK RELEASE PARTY: 4 p.m., The River Room, 222 Laurel St. Author Rashanda Booker will be signing and selling copies of her book "Groundlessness: A Journey From Pain to Peace."
MONDAY
KIDS MEGA BABKA-LLAH BAKE: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Rouses Market, 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd. Kids will bake their own Babka and Challah from scratch. $15 at chabadbr.com.
"EXTRAORDINARY PEOPLE" DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., AMC Mall of Louisiana, 9168 Mall of Louisiana Blvd. Featuring a free screening of the documentary, a panel discussion and reception will follow. Register to attend at eventbrite.com. Free.
"CARNEVALE VENEZIANO": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. A chamber program made up of early baroque works from Venice and northern Italy. Free and open to the public; $15 suggested donation. austinbaroqueorchestra.org.
NO SHOW COMEDY — ALBUM RECORDING: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Featuring a compilation album of some Louisiana comedians. $8 cover. BYOB. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME FLAMENCO: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Parents and their children ages 6 months to 3 years can learn flamenco together. Free and open to the public.
HEALING FOODS & SPICES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A hands-on class exploring food as medicine, the different types of teas, and how to blend them. $75 at redstickspice.com.
DISCOVER NATURE PROGRAM — THE CANID PROJECT: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, Imo Brown Complex. Featuring local experts to speak about The Canid Project and how it provides the only species-specific fox rehabilitation program in Louisiana. $5 for members of Hilltop, $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door.
WEDNESDAY
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of institutional racism and how it functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
FRENCH BISTRO: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Explore the simple elegance of French Bistro Food. $75 at redstickspice.com.
BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. January’s installment of Tea and Truth will be centered on bridging the social and cultural divides that exist between domestic, native born American residents and international residents living in the community. Free.
MLK PERFORMING ARTS NIGHT: 7 p.m to 9 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. An outlet of expression to honor both the dream and the legacy through artistic expression. Free.
FACULTY CHAMBER RECITAL: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU School of Music. The LSU School of Music faculty join together to present an evening of classic and contemporary chamber works.
FUNBOX KARAOKE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Featuring six hours of karaoke with "the most extensive song lineup in the country." Browse the list of songs before you go at funboxkaraoke.com/song-library. Every Wednesday.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ice House Bar 7 Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. Featuring comedians Josh Lewis, Robert Alan Hall, Kate Mason, Laura Sanders and host Will Merrill.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"(DIS)EMBODIED IN SPACE: AN INTERACTIVE ART INSTALLATION": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both nights, Hopkins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. With acts of touch through live-feed projections, "(dis)embodied in space" investigates the ways in which connection, intimacy and touch are complicated when the body is not physically present. Reserve a space at bit.ly/HopBB. Donations accepted at the door.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
DYNAMIC DISCS WINTER MARKSMAN LEAGUE: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman Putting League.
RIVER WRITERS: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cane Land Distilling Company, 760 St. Phillip St.
STARTING THURSDAY
2019 FRIENDS OF THE LSU LIBRARIES BOOK BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mini Farm and Nelson Memorial Buildings behind Parker Colosseum, LSU. The annual event features more than 70,000 books of all kinds up for sale with prices as low as 25 cents. lib.lsu.edu/about/friend/bazaar.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Fiber Art." Artists reception is Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On display through Feb. 10.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Trio of Trespassers" on display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "Surreal Salon," through Jan. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Sunday. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm