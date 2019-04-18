FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by The Rayo Brothers. Food for sale by Agave Cantina, Deano’s Pizza and Poupart’s Bakery.
BYOBOTTLES WINE DINNER: 6 p.m., The French Press, 214 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Experience a candlelit evening while enjoying wine brought from home (with no corkage fee) and a seafood menu prepared by chef Justin Girouard. $65.
REFORMULATED — A NIGHT OF MUSIC: 9 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A night of soothing electronic music and mixed-media art installations.
3RD ANNUAL ALL BLACK AFFAIR: 9 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
DEUXIÉME VIE CREATIVE EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Parc de Lafayette, 539 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
FREETOWN 420 FEST: 7 p.m., Freetown Boom Boom Room, 300 McKinley St., Lafayette.
STARTING WEDNESDAY
FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LOUISIANE: With more than 300,000 festival goers every year, the annual festival features musical performances by artists from over 20 countries along with workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts. festivalinternational.org.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headliner TBA. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones