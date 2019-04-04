FRIDAY
CONCESSION STAND SURVIVAL COOKING CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Andi Lynn's Pure & Custom Formulary, 9949 Florida Blvd., Walker. Red Stick Spice chef and owner Anne Milneck will lead a class all about Concession Stand Survival. $45 at andilynns.com.
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring inflatable bounce house for the kids, face painting, ice cream, and live music.
ERFAN GHIASI: "ABJECT OBJECTS" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring the latest works from artist Erfan Ghiasi. Ends Friday.
MEATBALLS FOR MIGHTY MOM: 6:30 p.m to 9 p.m., Girasole, 14350 Wax Road, Suite 112. A family friendly event featuring live music by The Foto Sisters, door prizes, food, fun for kids and more benefiting the organization Mighty Moms. $5-$10 at eventbrite.com.
DANCIN' AT THE MANSION: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Featuring live music by "The Issue," taste and sips from local restaurants, an extension silent auction, raffle, games, tours, and dance performances. one.bidpal.net/brbt.
MUSIC IN OUR SCHOOLS CONCERT WITH JENNIFER HOLLIDAY: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. East Baton Rouge Parish School system teachers and students will share the stage with Jennifer Holliday. VIP tickets are $103 and include a pre-reception and meet-and-greet with Holliday. Reception will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. $30-$103 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
MEGA ART NIGHT: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Smiling Dog, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Featuring live music, entertainment by Vaudeville Entertainment, body painting and more than 50 vendors. Free. 21 and up.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
BREC 2019 BIOBLITZ: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, BREC's Hooper Road Park, 6261 Guynell Road. Experts and citizen scientists search on land and water to find and identify as many species as possible. Featuring live animal encounters, hiking, and family-friendly fun. Free. Register at brec.org/bioblitz.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
TNT BATON ROUGE COMPETITION: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Triumph National Talent holds its dance competition.
3RD ANNUAL BATON ROUGE CIVIL WAR SYMPOSIUM — FIFTY SHADES OF BLUE AND GRAY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, 5550 Florida Blvd. Featuring guest speakers, hors d'oeuvres, door prizes and raffles, vendors, and interactive historic displays. $30-$130 at eventbrite.com.
PARANORMAL CIRCUS: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 .m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Featuring acrobats of the air, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures. Look for the black and red big top tent. Rated R. No children under 13 permitted. $10-$50 at paranormalcirque.com, or (941) 704-8572.
SATURDAY
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
BATON ROUGE KIDNEY WALK 2019: 8:30 a.m. to noon, BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Featuring food, Zumba, music, a Wellness/Health area, raffle items, and a Children's area. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Register at kidneywalk.org.
STEM FEST: 9 a.m. to noon, BRCC Gymnasium, Bonne Sante Wellness Center, 201 Community College Drive. Meet STEM professionals and participate in hands-on project based STEM activities. Featuring fun, family-friendly activities. All kids K-12 are welcome. Free. Register at stembatonrouge.com.
BOGAN FIREHOUSE ARTS MARKET: 9 a.m., The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor art market. Support your local artisans.
SPRING FLING PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Shoppers are directed to park in the Oak Hills subdivision and walk into the arboretum from Pecan Grove Court. Do not park on Highland Road. For an availability list and more information, visit lsu.edu/hilltop/events/spring_fling/spring_fling.php.
LAHOUSE SPRING SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center, 2858 Gourrier Ave. Explore LaHouse Resource Center’s many exhibits, get free publications and talk with the LSU AgCenter housing specialist, with a spring focus on keeping cool, dry and termite-free in this hot, humid, rainy climate. $5 suggested donation. lsuagcenter.com/lahouse.
FOOD TRUCK ROUNDUP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of Plank Road and Weller Street (just past the Mohican intersection). Parking available across the street at the old Chase Bank.
UNDERGROUND RAILROAD EXHIBIT OPENING: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. The West Baton Rouge Museum announces a new exhibition, "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad" which will open April 6 and run through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
PLOGGING — CITY PARK: 10 a.m. to noon., BREC's City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Join Poet's Corner in fitness gear at City Park to jog or walk and pick up trash around the lakes. Fun after party to follow. Register at flipcause.com.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
13TH ANNUAL MUSTANG ROUNDUP & CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Robinson Brothers Ford Lincoln, 11455 Airline Highway. Featuring new and vintage mustangs on display. Free food, awards and giveaways.
U-HIGH MAKERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Market at Circa 1857, 1857 Government St. Featuring local artists from Baton Rouge's University High School.
SONGS OF SURVIVORS — SONGWRITING WORKSHOPS FOR VETERANS: 10 a.m., Baton Rouge Music Studios, 9327 Burbank Drive. A songwriting workshop for military veterans in Baton Rouge. Register at brmusicstudios.com/sos.
ANCESTRY AND MUSICAL LEGACY OF JOE FALCON AND CLEOMA BREAUX: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Wade Falcon speaks about two Louisiana musicians that joined forces to create history.
DOUBLE REED DAY CONCERT: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Presented by the LSU School of Music, featuring Dwight Parry, principle oboe of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Sue Heineman, principle bassoon of the National Symphony Orchestra. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
CRAWFISH BOIL FUNDRAISER: 4 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Boilers Cast Net has chosen Dose of the Coast to be the benefactor of their crawfish boil fundraiser. Featuring limited quantities of Dose of the Coast pineapple/coconut infused beer. $25-40 at doseofthecoast.org.
SIN CITY SLAYER — A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. Eat a delicious dinner and solve a murder during an interactive fun filled game of mystery. $20 at eventbrite.com.
"GAME OF THRONES" — AFTER HOURS EXTRAVAGANZA: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Watch a fighting demonstration from the Society for Creative Anachronism, play a game with the staff of Little Wars, try your hand at tricky trivia for prizes, take a picture on the Iron Throne, and explore the rest of the extravaganza. Free and open to all ages, family friendly, and costumes are encouraged. (225) 231-3770.
CARLIE SALOMANS: "A CUP OF BREAST MILK & A WARM CHAIR": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St. MFA Thesis exhibition. On display through April 13.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Bring Justice to my Rhyme presents some of the hottest artists in music, poetry and art. Come early and sign up for the Open Mic. $5 at eventbrite.com or at the door.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin, and swing dancing. Theme: SNB at the movies. $10 per person at the door (cash only). (225) 767-3853; brballrooms.com.
CFMA EASTER CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Featuring music by the Cajun Stompers Band. $10 for CFMA members, $12 for non-members, $7 for students with ID. Free dance lessons with paid admission begins at 7:15 p.m.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Landolt Astronomical Observatory. Featuring views of the Orion Nebula and other astronomical objects. Free. phys.lsu.edu/newwebsite/news/observatory.html.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
EBB & FLOW FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, downtown Baton Rouge. A two-day outdoor festival celebrating the arts and culture Baton Rouge has to offer. Featuring visual artists, musicians, dancers, teaching artists, poets and film. Free. ebbandflowbr.org.
ZIPPITY ZOO FEST: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Join the Zoo as they celebrate its 49th birthday with the annual Zippity Zoo Fest. Featuring a Children's Village, face painting, EdZooCation station, photo contest winners gallery, family entertainment stage, and birthday cake. Regular admission applies. brzoo.org.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
EBB & FLOW FESTIVAL: Noon both days, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Enjoy free museum admission and special performances by community partners during Ebb & Flow weekend. lasm.org.
"THE BAD SEED": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall, Entrance #1, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Rhoda seems like the perfect little girl, but as the tension builds at home, mom finds out more about her daughter than she ever wanted to know. Tickets at upstagetheatre.biz.
COME AS YOU ARE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:45 p.m. Sunday, The Levee, downtown Baton Rouge. The piece, "Come As You Are," explores the mesmerizing relationship between water and the African Diaspora by creating movement and dialogue that will evoke a cleanse for ancestral trauma. Audience will receive a distinctive experience with seating next to the Mississippi River. Part of the Ebb & Flow Festival. ebbandflowbr.org.
SUNDAY
CRAWFISH COLOR RUN 2019: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Lodges at 777, 777 Ben Hur Road. The run starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a T-shirt, color and crawfish. The run supports LSU's Relay for Life. Arrive early and try to carpool. Register at eventbrite.com.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. With spring in the air, it's the best time to visit the garden center. Featuring various makers and artisans.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
CRIME AND PUN-ISHMENT: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Woman's Club Inc. Baton Rouge, 259 East Blvd. The Woman's Club Annual Spring Event/Fundraiser. Featuring cash bar, appetizers, desserts, mystery raffles and 50/50 raffle, and special 1920s drinks. 1920s period dress is encouraged. $60 per person. Seating is limited. Tables seat 8. (225) 383-8747, or womansclubinc@bellsouth.net.
"ACROSS THE ATLANTIC AMERICAN IMPRESSIONISM THROUGH THE FRENCH LENS" CURATOR TOUR: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Curator Courtney Taylor gives a tour of the exhibition, "Across the Atlantic American Impressionism through the French Lens." Free to attend. Exhibit on display through June 9. lsumoa.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Bring the whole family for a Mary Cassatt inspired art activity in the Pennington Family Foundation Gallery. lsumoa.org.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3019 Government St., Suite B. MJ's Vegetarian Cafe returns to host Free Food Sunday. 21 and up.
"12 ANGRY MEN": 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha, Inc., 711 Jefferson Highway, #2A. A special staged reading of "12 Angry Men" performed by 12 Impassioned Women. The play will conclude with a talk back about the themes in the play. The reading will also take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ebb & Flow Festival. $10 at redmagnoliatheatrecompany.ticketspice.com.
LSU GOSPEL CHOIR: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The LSU Gospel Choir presents its annual Spring Gospel Night, featuring past and present gospel music favorites. Free.
MONDAY
CHARITY IMPROV 3.0: 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Soji: Modern Asian, 5050 Government St. Proceeds will benefit Capital Area Animal Welfare Society for their Adoption and Heartworm Prevention Program. $25 at eventbrite.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
LSU SYMPHONIC WINDS "THE SOUND OF LIGHT": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Union Theatre, LSU. Dr. Dennis Llinás leads the Symphonic Winds in its final concert of the academic year, featuring Stravinsky's epic Firebird Suite. $18 for general public, $11 for students. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
STARTING MONDAY
BRCC Arts Fest: Continues through April 18, Baton Rouge Community College campuses. Arts performances will take place on Baton Rouge Community College's Mid City, 201 Community College Drive, and Acadian, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway, campuses. All events open to the public. mybrcc.edu.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING: BEST DRESSED NEST: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Celebrate spring by learning about birds and find out which has the best dressed nest. For ages 3-5. $18 for one child and parent, $12 for each additional person. Pre-registration required. (225) 775-3877, option 2.
PIZZA PARTY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Nutrition Coach Kirk Vidrine covers everyone's favorite subject in this hands-on class that ends in a sit-down meal. $75 at redstickspice.com.
821 WRITES!: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Room 102. A poetry workshop open to everyone, whether you write poetry every day or have never written a poem before. Free.
OPEN MIC TECH: 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A quarterly community-driven event designed to facilitate communication among professionals, students, and hobbyists in tech-related fields. Just as the name suggests, it's an open mic night geared toward technology.
WEDNESDAY
55TH ANNUAL LOUISIANA GOVERNOR'S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. for a full breakfast, the program begins at 7:30 a.m. and will conclude by 9 a.m. $50 per person at lagpb.org.
HEALING FOODS AND SPICES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Anne Milneck will lead a hands-on class exploring food as medicine. $75 at redstickspice.com.
THE MIXED BAG: 6:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive. Part of BRCC's Arts Fest. A multi-genre performance of spoken word, hip-hop and comedy curated by poet Donney Rose, featuring performances by Rose, Marcel P. Black, Brittany Marshall and DJ Automatik. Hosted by Tony King. Free.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring two speakers, both from LSU's astronomy department, will talk at this show before the end of the Spring Semester. First speaker begins at 7 p.m. Free. varistytheatre.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
"ACROSS THE ATLANTIC: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONISM THROUGH THE FRENCH LENS" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Lecture with Reading Public Museum curator Scott A. Schweigert at 6 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar available. $10 for general public, free for students/faculty with ID, free for LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org.
MANSHIP THEATRE'S RED CARPET GALA WITH THE FOUR TOPS: 6 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. Performance to follow. $200 at manshiptheatre.org.
6TH ANNUAL FÊTE DU VIN: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Juban's Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road. Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's premium tasting event, is a rare opportunity for wine enthusiasts to sample elite wines from around the world and taste some amazing dishes from local chefs. $125 at eventbrite.com. Check bresbr.org for more info.
THEOLOGY ON TAP — FAITH AND FINANCES: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. What does a Catholic approach to personal finance look like? What do economics even have to do with Jesus? Join us as Fr. Jason Palermo (who actually worked in finance before ordination) walks through some of these topics. Free.
THE TURNER-FISCHER CENTER PRESENTS: "LES MAMELLES DE TIRÉSIAS": 7:30 p.m., LSU School of Music. Featuring over-the-top characters, it tells the story of Thérèse, who changes her sex to obtain power among men, subverting the past and establishing equality between the sexes. $17-32 at lsu.edu/cmda/events.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, … You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "The Real-Life Experience," through April 25. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," through Sunday; "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
