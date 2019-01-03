FRIDAY
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios, LLC and food from Rock Paper Tacos.
STARTING FRIDAY
SURREAL SALON: Noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The annual exhibition celebrating the surrealist/lowbrow movement returns to the Baton Rouge Gallery for its 11th year. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 31 and will hold its Surreal Salon Soiree on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. where all art comes to life for the party. batonrougegallery.org/surreal-salon
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
READY, SET, BAKE!: 9 a.m. to noon both days, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. A baking course for ages 7 and up. $110 for one child, $200 for two at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL "CRYSTAL": 7:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats in this production suitable for all ages. $40-125 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
AUDITIONS "OUR TOWN": 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 4155 Florida Blvd. As part of Theatre Baton Rouge's young actors program, the auditions are for ages 10-18. Call the box office at (225) 924-6496 to sign up for auditions. theatrebr.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"ISLEÑOS — A ROOT OF AMERICA": 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Featuring a free screening of the documentary by Eduardo Cubillo. Open to the public.
AUDITIONS "JAMBO! TALES FROM AFRICA": 1 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. New Venture Theatre is looking for characters of all ethnicities and ages to star in their next production. Auditioners should prepare a 45-second comedic monologue. (225) 588-7576, nvtarts.org.
AUDITIONS "CROWNS": 3 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. New Venture is looking for the next star of this gospel production. Auditioners must prepare a 45-second gospel song and perform without accompaniment. There will also be a short movement audition. (225) 588-7576, nvtarts.org.
AMATEUR ASTRONOMY COURSES: 3:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Featuring lessons on the night sky. Ages 18 and up. $15 for in parish residents, $18 for out-of-parish residents at webtrac.brec.org.
MURDER AT THE MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE BALL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. Wearing festive garbs or masks is a must for this ball as you dine while solving a murder. $20 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin, and swing dancing. $10 per person at the door, cash only. Info: Cecil (225) 767-3853 or BRballrooms.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
TIGER TAILS FUNDRAISER SHOW: 8 a.m. both days, BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. The LSU Equestrian Team presents the sixth annual Tiger Tails Fundraiser.
GUN & KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11, 5 and under get in free. (985) 624-8577, capgunshows.com.
SUNDAY
MID CITY GRAS EPIPHANY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Circa 1857/The Guru, 1857 Government St. Announcing the 2019 Mid City Gras parade grand marshal and krewe crafting meet and greet. Learn how to make the hand-crafted acorns that are the signature throws of the parade. Crafting session starts at 1 p.m.; grand marshal announcement at 2 p.m. midcitygras.org.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
LPB'S VICTORIAN TEA: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Public Broadcasting, 7733 Perkins Road. Spend the afternoon sipping tea paired with pastries while getting a sneak preview of "Victoria" season 3 on Masterpiece before anyone else. $25 at lpb.org/events/lpbs-victorian-tea.
MONDAY
"TRIO OF TRESPASSERS" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Featuring the latest works of artists Paul Callahan, Drew Wallace and Brad Wreyford. On display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
STARTING MONDAY
HISTORY MYTHBUSTERS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site, La. 10, St. Francisville. The popular, two-week program series History Mythbusters returns to Rosedown Plantation through Jan. 20. Site staff will explore commonly believed myths by relating how and why they were created, and presenting the factual information behind each myth.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — WARM AND FUZZY: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Learn how animals stay warm. $18 for one child with one parent/guardian, $12 for each additional person. Pre-registration required. (225) 775-3877, option 2. brzoo.org.
COOKING BASICS — MASTERING CHICKEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Chef Traci Vincent teaches you basic cooking techniques in this hands-on cooking class. $75 at redstickspice.com.
OPEN MIC TECH: 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A night for designers, developers, newbies, and everyone in between to share ideas and learn new things. Complimentary pizza and soda while it lasts.
A NOther SHOW: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., City Bar Baton Rouge, 333 Third St. A free open mic standup comedy show. Sign up for comics is at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
STARTING TUESDAY
CAROLINE YOUNGBLOOD "MY LOUISIANA": Through Feb. 8, KAWD Art Gallery, 4242 Government St. Exhibit of works by Caroline Youngblood featuring a series of large paintings inspired by found Kodachrome slides. Opening reception is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. facebook.com/kawdartgallery.
WEDNESDAY
FUNBOX KARAOKE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Featuring six hours of karaoke with "the most extensive song lineup in the country." Browse the list of songs before you go at funboxkaraoke.com/song-library. Every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
STUDIO TIME: 4 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Children get creative studio time. This sessions theme being "Beautiful Batik." Free with the price of admission. knockknockchildrensmuseum.org.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free VR demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Sunday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm