FRIDAY
MEET "LOUISIANA'S OWN CARTOONIST" FRED MULHEARN: Noon to 1 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Fred Mulhearn will speak at a brown bag lunch presentation. Afterward, he will talk and sign copies of his latest book, "Looziana Political Cartoons: The Best of Fred Mulhearn." Bring lunch and enjoy a laugh or two. Free.
BIG CATS & HAZY BEER — A TIN ROOF & GNARLY BARLEY COLLAB: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. As SLU and LSU kick off for the first time in 69 years, Tin Roof and Gnarly Barley took this opportunity to collaborate and release Liger, a juicy pale ale. Featuring live music and food by Rock Paper Taco and Barbosa's BBQ.
"I WAS THERE": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Dr. Ana María Otamendi and Dr. Brandon Hendrickson present "I Was There", an innovative art song recital program featuring works by Lee Hoiby, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Robert Schumann and Michael Patterson, as well as visual art, poetry, recitation and original film.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"FUN HOME": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Rated R. Arrive on time; no late seating due to intimacy of show. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION'S STROKES FOR STROKE PROGRAM: 9 a.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Strokes for Stroke provides therapeutic art classes to stroke survivors. The art created from the program is currently on tour throughout the Baton Rouge community. On display in the Jones Walker Foyer Gallery through Sept. 23. Free. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
CHILDREN'S GARDEN ACTIVITIES: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. In this session, learn about companion planting — plants and their best friends. For children ages 6-12. Register in advance at angwall@cox.net. $15 fee. Space is limited; registration required. lsuagcenter.com.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. The premiere of Soulful Expression Showcase and open mic featuring talent in music, poetry, art and dance. Arrive early to sign up for the open mic. $5 at eventbrite.com.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and up. $6. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
SWING DANCE SOCIAL: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Put on some dancing shoes and get ready to swing. BYOB.
STUDIO 54 DISCO NIGHT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Dress up in your grooviest disco threads and dance the night away. 21 and up. Free.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: ENERGY LOVES PRODUCE: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Find out how electricity can be generated using some popular produce. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
SPOT O'TEA WITH THE CAST!: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Join the cast of a production of Simon Stephens' adaptation of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." The actors will perform readings of short scenes from the play, followed by a "Spot o' Tea With The Cast" meet'n greet.
"GLOCK AND TALK": 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Professor Brett Dietz presents “Glock and Talk,” a program of music for glockenspiel and spoken word, from composers Rodney Sharman, Anthony Donofrio, Stuart Saunders Smith and others.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Join David Dubose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry as they divulge a few secrets and discuss the works featured in their September exhibits. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
RSRD HOME TEAMS: 5:30 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Watch the Generals of Southdowns take on the Spanish Town Flamingos. $10 general admission, $6 ages 5-12, free for kids age 4 and under.
MONDAY
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Adults will meet for a half-hour of "coffee talk" and then ride for one hour. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — TAILS FROM THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A program designed for children ages 3-5 and their parent/guardian featuring a train ride, animal encounters, art projects, snacks and hands-on projects that you and your child can enjoy together. $18 per session for one child and adult, $12 for each additional person. Pre-registration required by calling (225) 775-3877, option 2. brzoo.org.
WEDNESDAY
FREE FALL BEER TASTING: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Sample all the fall brews for free.
SEASONAL SUPPERS — EARLY AUTUMN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gourmet Girls, 3025 Perkins Road. The demonstration-style class teaches participants how to make an autumn supper of saffron crab risotto and a gluten-free apple crostata. BYOB. $125 at gourmetgirlsbr.com.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring LSU graduate student Erin Good and LSU professor Dr. Rob Hynes as speakers. Free.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"NAPPY HAIRSTORIES": 7:30 p.m. both nights, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. This performance will highlight cultural, personal, and political stories about the relationships of black women to nappy hair using mystory as montage. Reservations at goo.gl/LUXdUq. Donations accepted.
THURSDAY
KINETICS — LIVE ART AUCTION TICKET RELEASE PARTY: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Marcello's Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4205 Perkins Road. This year, due to the growing popularity of this special night and finite space, only a limited number of tickets made available for 'KINETICS' with the first on sale at this event. Also, preview some of the art that'll be up for bid on the big night, Nov. 9.
BORN TO RUM: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave. First ever "Born to Rum" fun run. All runs/walks begin at the Rum House with options of 1 mile, 5K or 5 mile through Olympia Park and the CAPP/Pennington Trail along Dawson Creek. Courses will be marked. Afterward, the "Born to Rum" party featuring $3 tacos and brews. Free.
ARTS JUDICATA: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Artistically talented lawyers — including musicians, visual artists, jewelry makers, culinary artists, performing artists and literary artists — will be participating in the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation's arts and music festival. Proceeds will benefit the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation. Contact Donna at donna@brba.org or (225) 214-5556.
THE GALA GOES GATSBY: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. Ladies, grab your finest flapper dress, and gentlemen, your most debonair suit, and party like it's 1925. Guests will enjoy delectable cuisine, tasty libations and entertainment straight of out of the jazz age. Benefiting patients and families affected by cancer in the community. $125 at thegalagoes.org.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION — CLAY RELIEFS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., third floor. Inspired by Angela Gregory’s bas relief carving, participants will carve their own ceramic tile while learning basic handbuilding and carving techniques. Led by Museum Educator Grant Benoit. Ages 18 and over, all skill levels welcome. Enrollment limited to 20; advanced registration required. $35 for members, $45 for general public. lsumoa.org.
AMERICAN GREATS: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. A celebration of American music, from Antonin Dvorak's iconic New World Symphony to Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's newest work, a BRSO co-commission. Also featuring Yolanda Kondonassis, one of the world's premier solo harpists. A special reception before the concert, held on the eighth-floor terrace at Taylor Porter Law Firm, will feature the Southern University Concert Choir. More information at brso.org. $40-60.
LATIN DANCE NIGHT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. 21 and up. Free.
ONGOING
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series- Fine Art" on display through Sept. 23 with a closing reception.
BREC'S BATON ROUGE ZOO: 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring $1.50 admission every Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. brzoo.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
