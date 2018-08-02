FRIDAY
INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY: 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Celebrity Theatres, 15365 George Oneal Road. Visit Celebrity Theatres when Abita Brewery takes over. Featuring brews, giveaways and fun.
SUMMER CAMP PERFORMANCE "THE VERY UNMERRY ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD": 6:30 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Campers from Session 4 show off their skills. $5 at app.arts-people.com.
SUMMER ARTS SERIES IMPROV RECITAL: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. The Summer Arts Series students show off their new comedy skills. Free. Complimentary beverages served.
WINE DINNER: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Crown Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. A four-course meal with special wine pairings. $125 per person. Seating is limited; call for reservations. (225) 925-2244.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
MANSHIP THEATRE CELEBRATES THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK MUSICAL ENCORE: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Songbook favorites performed by a jazz trio and local singers who will narrate this musical period. $25 at manshiptheatre.org, or (866) 451-2787. Friday is sold out.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets downtown. Open air market in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Variety of hand-made arts, including pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture, hand-bound books, hand-made soaps, mixed media, hand-made garments, furniture, wood carvings, hand-painted silks, mosaics, hand-woven baskets and photography.
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
CIVIL WAR BATTLE COMMEMORATION: 9 a.m., Magnolia Cemetery, 422 N. 19th St. Featuring educational displays such as funeral memorabilia, Civil War artifacts, model ships, period maps and photographs. The free event honors the 156th anniversary of the battle that took place in and around the historic cemetery.
HANDS ON HAPPENINGS: BACK TO SCHOOL BAGS: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Create your own pencil bag for back to school and a cosmetics bag for traveling in style. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
FIRST SATURDAY FAMILY PROGRAM: BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY: 10 a.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The Louisiana Natural Heritage Program (LNHP) invites visitors to experience and learn about the living creatures of Louisiana. Poster giveaway and hands-on station for touching furs, snakes, turtles; and examples of native plants. Also hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Free.
SOUTHERN MUSCLE MONTHLY CRUISE-IN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Peaks Restaurant, 6990 Siegen Lane. Monthly show for muscle car lovers.
ROYAL PRINCESS TEA PARTY: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Prestige Dance Academy, 9401 Cortana Place. Go in your fanciest dress to the grand opening of Prestige Dance Academy. Enjoy refreshments, dancing and prizes. For girls ages 3-13. Free.
MOSAIC: A CELEBRATION OF CULTURE: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Vineyard Church of Baton Rouge, 16761 Tiger Bend Road. A free arts event to celebrate the diverse arts culture in Baton Rouge. artsbr.org.
KELLI LEIGH RICHMOND OVARIAN CANCER FOUNDATION: 6:30 p.m., Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Featuring live music, dinner, live and silent auctions, and guest speakers. $100 at kelliskloset.org.
CAJUN FRENCH MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UTC Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Featuring Lee Benoit Family Band. Free dance lessons. $10 for members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students.
DEJONS ALL BLACK AFFAIR PART 2: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road. Featuring food, drinks and fun. BYOB. 21 and up. Black attire is mandatory. $20 at eventbrite.com.
WE ACTING FUNNY TAKE XV: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Belle of Baton Rouge, 103 France St. Featuring Smokey Suarez, Sherhonda Gaulden, Alton "Boogie" Williams, and hosted by Rude Jude. $10-40 at eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
ADOPTABLE DOG MEET-N-GREET WITH CAAWS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 10000 Perkins Rowe. Located in the Great Hall in front of Cinemark.
BOOZIE BRUNCH: 11 a.m., Cane Land Distilling Co., 760 St. Phillips St. $5 Bloody Marys, $6 mimosas. Free distillery tours at 3 p.m. (225) 615-8044 or canelanddistilling.com/event
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum, and a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. The newest addition to White Star Market, MJ's Cafe, is hosting this Free Food Sunday. Local vegetarian chefs Mary Brennan Faucheaux and Domini Bradford will be serving Jackfuit Chimichurri sliders, Cuban smoked beans and yellow rice.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta give you an intimate and informal sneak peek at the works featured in their August exhibitions. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
"WHO KILLED BIG DADDY?!" A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road #360. Who among you is the killer? The Superior Sleuth who uncovers the murderer receives a prize. $30 at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM & WRITING WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Monthly writing workshop, followed by poetry slam and open mic. $5 donation. artsbr.org.
THURSDAY
MAIN EVENT FEATURING REWIND: 6 p.m., The Grind Gastropub and Sports Lounge, 530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. New weekly event. Local musician Allison Collins performs. All-ages free show.
BOOK SIGNING: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., #100. Author Julie Thomas will be signing copies of her newly released children's book, "Poncho's Rescue."
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display in August. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Rural Engineuity" and "Fait á la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project," on display through Sunday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection; "Art Melt" on display through Aug. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm